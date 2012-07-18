TEXT-Fitch rates Killeen, Texas GOs and COs 'AA'

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the following Killeen, TX's bonds: --$21.6 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2012; --$6.7 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs), series 2012. The GO bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds for interest cost savings. The COs will be used to purchase public safety vehicles and equipment and make transportation improvements. The COs are scheduled to sell competitively on July 24. The GO bonds are schedule to sell via negotiation on Aug. 1. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on the following outstanding limited tax bonds: --$29.5 million in GOs; --$60.3 million in combination tax and revenue COs; --$49.5 million in pass-through toll revenue and limited tax bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds, combination tax and revenue COs, and outstanding bonds are secured by an ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the city of Killeen, limited in amount to $2.50 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are additionally secured by a limited (nominal) pledge of surplus revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system, not to exceed $1,000. The outstanding pass-through bonds are additionally secured and primarily payable from payments received by the city pursuant to a pass-through toll agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDoT). The payments are subject to appropriation by the Texas Legislature, but the bonds carry the city's limited tax GO backstop pledge and the rating is based on this pledge. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy is anchored by Fort Hood army base and benefits from the presence of affordable housing and continuing transportation infrastructure improvements. While not immune to the economic downturn, the city's taxpayer base continues to expand. FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The city has maintained a prudent level of operating reserves and cash balances despite recent pay-as-you-go spending for capital projects, spending pressure derived from public safety needs, and moderating revenues from property and sales taxes. RELIANT ON SALES TAXES: A significant portion of operating revenue is derived from sales tax receipts; potential exposure to economic volatility is mitigated by the equally significant, but more stable property tax revenue stream and healthy reserve levels. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: The city has a moderately high overall debt burden and below-average amortization, with modest near-term borrowing plans for general capital improvements. CREDIT PROFILE ECONOMY ANCHORED BY FORT HOOD ARMY BASE Killeen is located about 60 miles north of Austin in central Texas. The area economy is anchored by the Fort Hood army base located adjacent to the city; Fort Hood is the largest Army post in the U.S. and employs nearly 63,000 military and civilian personnel. As a result, regional employment within the government sector is significant at 176% of the national average. Troop levels at the base tend to fluctuate as a result of the continuous deployments, but the impact to Killeen's economy is smoothed in part by the presence of soldiers' families who remain at the base during deployment and new recruits who arrive for training on an ongoing basis. Troop levels at Fort Hood have not been adversely affected by the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process and city officials expect to see some increase from the closure of overseas bases and the return of presently deployed troops. In addition to Fort Hood, the presence of a growing medical sector and the recent opening of the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus have added a measure of diversity to the local economy. AVERAGE SOCIECONOMIC PROFILE The unemployment rate has trended above the state and nation in recent years but improved to 8.3% from 8.7% during the 12-month period ended May 2012, compared with the state's 6.9% and nation's 7.9%. The improvement was the result of 2% employment growth as well as a growing labor force. City residents are less affluent than average with per capita money income and median household income at 73% and 82% of the national average, respectively; however, this concern is partially offset by a lower regional cost of living. Per capita market value is also a fairly low $41,000. GROWTH IN TAXPAYER BASE CONTINUING Killeen's TAV grew at an impressive double-digit rate before downshifting to between 1%-4% growth from fiscal years 2010 to 2012. The slowdown in TAV growth was, in part, affected by a legislatively mandated homestead exemption for disabled veterans (effective fiscal 2009) that provides a 100% tax exemption for homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements. The city's total estimated loss in property tax revenue related to these exemptions is $920,000 in fiscal 2012 and will be closer to $1 million in fiscal 2013. Management expects the number of exemptions to rise annually due to the legislation. Nevertheless, TAV growth is continuing and preliminary fiscal 2013 appraisal figures suggest between 2%-3% growth net of the exempted value. SOUND RESERVES AND LIQUIDITY MAINTAINED The city maintains a solid financial cushion and has continued to appropriate a portion of fund balance for non-recurring capital items. The city closed fiscal 2011 with a $2.9 million operating deficit after transfers (4% of spending), of which $1.5 million was a general fund advance for capital project costs subsequently reimbursed in fiscal 2012 by bond proceeds. Net of the deficit, the fiscal 2011 unrestricted fund balance totaled $18 million (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned fund balances per GASB 54) or a solid 25% of expenditures and transfers out. General fund liquidity also remained sound at 2.8 months of operating costs. The fiscal 2012 $68.6 million balanced budget was 3% below 2011 budgeted spending and conservatively forecast a slight decline in sales tax receipts and moderate growth in property tax receipts (due to actual TAV growth and a shift in the O&M tax rate). Officials report year-to-date operating results are tracking close to budget with the exception of sales tax receipts, which are up 6% year-over-year from 2011; accordingly, officials expect to add at least $800,000 to fund balance at fiscal year-end. The proposed fiscal 2013 budget calls for a fund balance appropriation of $2.2 million (11%) to fund a mix of recurring and non-recurring items; the drawdown would push total fund balance to roughly 26% of expenditures on a budget basis and slightly lower on a GAAP basis. Fitch notes the city's history of outperforming budgeted margins and views management's commitment to maintaining reserve levels in line with its formal fund balance floor of 22% of budget expenditures as a key credit characteristic. COUNCIL MEMBERS RECALLED In November 2011, electors recalled five of seven council members via a special election. The election resulted from a citizens' petition that was prompted by dissatisfaction related to council's approval of a large termination payment for the prior city manager. However, Fitch does not expect a negative change to the city's financial profile related to the recall election as continuity was retained with key financial management. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT Aggregate debt ratios, inclusive of overlapping issuers, are moderate to high at $2,494 per capita and 6.0% of full market value (MV). Annual debt service consumes a slightly above average 12% of general fund and debt expenditures, and while annual debt service will increase slightly in fiscal 2013, a portion of the carrying cost is expected to be reimbursed by the state under provisions of its pass-through toll revenue program, which subsidizes the debt service costs of certain transportation projects undertaken by municipalities. Amortization is below average with 42% retired in 10 years. Future debt issuance plans for the next few years are presently undefined, but the city may issue additional bonds within the next year to finance improvements to fire stations. Fitch notes the city's debt per market value will likely remain elevated for the medium term. PENSION/OPEB LIABILITIES NOT A CREDIT PRESSURE The city's contributions to its two pension plans are paid in full each year. The city's major pension plan - the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) - is a statewide agent multiple-employer system and had a strong funded position of 91.2% as of the most recent actuarial valuation. The city also maintains a single-employer plan for firefighters, but Fitch considers this plan's funded position weak at 59.6% (using a 7% investment return). Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) costs are paid as incurred and while the city has not funded any of its $4.4 million actuarial liability, this liability comprises a nominal 0.1% of full MV. Moreover, the aggregate unfunded liability for pensions and OPEB is a modest 0.3% of full MV and total carrying costs are manageable at 8% of general fund spending in 2011.