TEXT-Fitch rates Killeen, Texas GOs and COs 'AA'
July 18, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Killeen, Texas GOs and COs 'AA'

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the 
following Killeen, TX's bonds:  

--$21.6 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2012;

--$6.7 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs), 
series 2012.

The GO bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds for interest cost 
savings. The COs will be used to purchase public safety vehicles and equipment 
and make transportation improvements. 

The COs are scheduled to sell competitively on July 24. The GO bonds are 
schedule to sell via negotiation on Aug. 1.

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on the following outstanding limited 
tax bonds:

--$29.5 million in GOs;

--$60.3 million in combination tax and revenue COs;

--$49.5 million in pass-through toll revenue and limited tax bonds. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The GO bonds, combination tax and revenue COs, and outstanding bonds are secured
by an ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the city 
of Killeen, limited in amount to $2.50 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation 
(TAV). 

The COs are additionally secured by a limited (nominal) pledge of surplus 
revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system, not to exceed $1,000. 

The outstanding pass-through bonds are additionally secured and primarily 
payable from payments received by the city pursuant to a pass-through toll 
agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDoT). 
The payments are subject to appropriation by the Texas Legislature, but the 
bonds carry the city's limited tax GO backstop pledge and the rating is based on
this pledge.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy is anchored by Fort Hood army base and 
benefits from the presence of affordable housing and continuing transportation 
infrastructure improvements. While not immune to the economic downturn, the 
city's taxpayer base continues to expand. 

FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The city has maintained a prudent level of operating 
reserves and cash balances despite recent pay-as-you-go spending for capital 
projects, spending pressure derived from public safety needs, and moderating 
revenues from property and sales taxes. 

RELIANT ON SALES TAXES: A significant portion of operating revenue is derived 
from sales tax receipts; potential exposure to economic volatility is mitigated 
by the equally significant, but more stable property tax revenue stream and 
healthy reserve levels.

ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: The city has a moderately high overall debt burden 
and below-average amortization, with modest near-term borrowing plans for 
general capital improvements. 

CREDIT PROFILE

ECONOMY ANCHORED BY FORT HOOD ARMY BASE

Killeen is located about 60 miles north of Austin in central Texas. The area 
economy is anchored by the Fort Hood army base located adjacent to the city; 
Fort Hood is the largest Army post in the U.S. and employs nearly 63,000 
military and civilian personnel. As a result, regional employment within the 
government sector is significant at 176% of the national average. 

Troop levels at the base tend to fluctuate as a result of the continuous 
deployments, but the impact to Killeen's economy is smoothed in part by the 
presence of soldiers' families who remain at the base during deployment and new 
recruits who arrive for training on an ongoing basis. Troop levels at Fort Hood 
have not been adversely affected by the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) 
process and city officials expect to see some increase from the closure of 
overseas bases and the return of presently deployed troops. 

In addition to Fort Hood, the presence of a growing medical sector and the 
recent opening of the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus have added a 
measure of diversity to the local economy. 

AVERAGE SOCIECONOMIC PROFILE

The unemployment rate has trended above the state and nation in recent years but
improved to 8.3% from 8.7% during the 12-month period ended May 2012, compared 
with the state's 6.9% and nation's 7.9%. The improvement was the result of 2% 
employment growth as well as a growing labor force. 

City residents are less affluent than average with per capita money income and 
median household income at 73% and 82% of the national average, respectively; 
however, this concern is partially offset by a lower regional cost of living. 
Per capita market value is also a fairly low $41,000. 

GROWTH IN TAXPAYER BASE CONTINUING 

Killeen's TAV grew at an impressive double-digit rate before downshifting to 
between 1%-4% growth from fiscal years 2010 to 2012. The slowdown in TAV growth 
was, in part, affected by a legislatively mandated homestead exemption for 
disabled veterans (effective fiscal 2009) that provides a 100% tax exemption for
homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements. 

The city's total estimated loss in property tax revenue related to these 
exemptions is $920,000 in fiscal 2012 and will be closer to $1 million in fiscal
2013. Management expects the number of exemptions to rise annually due to the 
legislation. Nevertheless, TAV growth is continuing and preliminary fiscal 2013 
appraisal figures suggest between 2%-3% growth net of the exempted value. 

SOUND RESERVES AND LIQUIDITY MAINTAINED

The city maintains a solid financial cushion and has continued to appropriate a 
portion of fund balance for non-recurring capital items. The city closed fiscal 
2011 with a $2.9 million operating deficit after transfers (4% of spending), of 
which $1.5 million was a general fund advance for capital project costs 
subsequently reimbursed in fiscal 2012 by bond proceeds. Net of the deficit, the
fiscal 2011 unrestricted fund balance totaled $18 million (the sum of committed,
assigned, and unassigned fund balances per GASB 54) or a solid 25% of 
expenditures and transfers out. General fund liquidity also remained sound at 
2.8 months of operating costs.

The fiscal 2012 $68.6 million balanced budget was 3% below 2011 budgeted 
spending and conservatively forecast a slight decline in sales tax receipts and 
moderate growth in property tax receipts (due to actual TAV growth and a shift 
in the O&M tax rate). Officials report year-to-date operating results are 
tracking close to budget with the exception of sales tax receipts, which are up 
6% year-over-year from 2011; accordingly, officials expect to add at least 
$800,000 to fund balance at fiscal year-end. 

The proposed fiscal 2013 budget calls for a fund balance appropriation of $2.2 
million (11%) to fund a mix of recurring and non-recurring items; the drawdown 
would push total fund balance to roughly 26% of expenditures on a budget basis 
and slightly lower on a GAAP basis. Fitch notes the city's history of 
outperforming budgeted margins and views management's commitment to maintaining 
reserve levels in line with its formal fund balance floor of 22% of budget 
expenditures as a key credit characteristic. 

COUNCIL MEMBERS RECALLED

In November 2011, electors recalled five of seven council members via a special 
election. The election resulted from a citizens' petition that was prompted by 
dissatisfaction related to council's approval of a large termination payment for
the prior city manager. However, Fitch does not expect a negative change to the 
city's financial profile related to the recall election as continuity was 
retained with key financial management. 

ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT

Aggregate debt ratios, inclusive of overlapping issuers, are moderate to high at
$2,494 per capita and 6.0% of full market value (MV). Annual debt service 
consumes a slightly above average 12% of general fund and debt expenditures, and
while annual debt service will increase slightly in fiscal 2013, a portion of 
the carrying cost is expected to be reimbursed by the state under provisions of 
its pass-through toll revenue program, which subsidizes the debt service costs 
of certain transportation projects undertaken by municipalities. 

Amortization is below average with 42% retired in 10 years. 

Future debt issuance plans for the next few years are presently undefined, but 
the city may issue additional bonds within the next year to finance improvements
to fire stations. Fitch notes the city's debt per market value will likely 
remain elevated for the medium term.

 

PENSION/OPEB LIABILITIES NOT A CREDIT PRESSURE

The city's contributions to its two pension plans are paid in full each year. 
The city's major pension plan - the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) - 
is a statewide agent multiple-employer system and had a strong funded position 
of 91.2% as of the most recent actuarial valuation. The city also maintains a 
single-employer plan for firefighters, but Fitch considers this plan's funded 
position weak at 59.6% (using a 7% investment return). 

Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) costs are paid as incurred and while the 
city has not funded any of its $4.4 million actuarial liability, this liability 
comprises a nominal 0.1% of full MV. Moreover, the aggregate unfunded liability 
for pensions and OPEB is a modest 0.3% of full MV and total carrying costs are 
manageable at 8% of general fund spending in 2011.

