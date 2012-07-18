TEXT-S&P says PNC Financial ratings unaffected by Q1 results

July 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings on PNC Financial Services Group (A-/Stable/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company’s fair second-quarter earnings, given current operating conditions. PNC’s adjusted pretax earnings totaled $849 million, a 22% decline from first-quarter 2012. Results included a $438 million reserve for mortgage repurchases, compared with $32 million in the first quarter, reflecting an increase in repurchase demands from the housing government-sponsored entities. Net interest income grew versus the prior quarter as a result of the full-quarter benefit of the RBC Bank (U.S.A.) acquisition and organic loan growth, plus lower funding costs. Noninterest income grew sequentially before the increased repurchase reserve, reflecting both consumer and corporate client fee income. Deposits grew marginally, as retail certificates of deposit (CDs) continued to run off, offsetting better growth in other categories. PNC’s loan portfolio continued to expand, with growth focused in commercial categories. Consumer loans grew modestly, with strong auto lending offsetting declines in real-estate loans. Despite the slow economic recovery, we expect continued growth in PNC’s loan portfolio in most categories, excluding real estate. In second-quarter 2012, the net interest margin (NIM) rose by 18 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter, largely reflecting the full-quarter impact of the RBC Bank (U.S.A.) assets. The cost of funds declined as a result of the run-off of higher-cost CDs, plus lower costs on borrowed funds, including the benefit from redeeming higher-priced trust preferred securities (TruPS). Although low interest rates will continue to weaken interest income in the second half of 2012, we expect the announced redemptions of other high-coupon TruPS to provide some offset, enabling PNC’s NIM to remain relatively stable. PNC’s credit metrics continued to improve, as nonperforming loans dropped to 1.92% of total loans in the second quarter from 2.03% in the previous quarter. The net charge-off rate declined 10 bps to 0.71% on an annualized basis from the first quarter. Further meaningful improvement will depend on the progress of the still-sluggish U.S. economy. But PNC released just $59 million from loan loss reserves this quarter--down from $148 million last quarter. A higher loan loss provision was the result of higher expected losses from recently purchased RBC Bank (U.S.A.) loans. With a loan loss reserve to nonperforming loan ratio of 120%, we believe PNC maintains sufficient reserves to cover potential losses. Costs at PNC remain elevated because of legal reserves and real-estate-owned and mortgage-related expenses, and those costs will likely continue to weigh on the bottom line for the remainder of the year. But we expect revenue growth this year as a result of PNC’s growing balance sheet, as well as client growth, which should help mitigate much of the negative effect of new regulations and low interest rates. PNC’s Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratio remained at 9.3% as of the end of the second quarter. We believe that PNC’s capital, as measured by Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted capital ratio, will likely decline somewhat with the TruPS redemptions, combined with the impact of the higher dividend payout and the planned repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock in 2012. However, we don’t expect the decline in capital to affect the ratings. PNC targets a fully phased-in Basel III Tier 1 common ratio of 8.0% to 8.5% by year-end 2013.