TEXT-S&P cuts SNS REAAL N.V. ratings
March 1, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts SNS REAAL N.V. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- We believe that recovery prospects for Netherlands-based bancassurance 	
group, SNS REAAL N.V., are dampened by an economic outlook that is
weaker than 	
we had previously anticipated.	
    -- In particular, we expect the economic backdrop to delay any marked 	
improvements in SNS Bank's risk position and earnings generation, while also 	
posing some downside risk to the insurance operations' prospective performance.	
    -- As a result, we are lowering by one notch our long-term ratings on 	
parent SNS REAAL N.V., SNS Bank N.V., and on the group's core insurance 	
subsidiaries.	
    -- The stable outlook factors in our expectation that the insurance 	
operations will remain strong. It also balances our view that, while the 	
bank's earnings are likely to remain under material short-term pressure, we 	
believe that the bank's capital position should continue to benefit from the 	
continued reduction in property-related exposures.	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 	
'BBB+' its long-term counterparty credit ratings on Netherlands-based 	
bancassurance group SNS REAAL N.V. (SNS REAAL, or the group) and its core 	
insurance holding company REAAL Verzekeringen N.V. We also lowered our 	
short-term rating on SNS REAAL to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. At the same time, we 	
lowered our long-term ratings on SNS REAAL's other core subsidiaries SNS Bank 	
N.V., and insurance operations SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V., 	
to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed our short-term ratings on these entities at 	
'A-2'. We lowered by one notch our ratings on subordinated instruments issued 	
by the group and its core entities. The outlook on all entities is stable.	
Rationale	
The downgrade of SNS REAAL and the core entities of the group is underpinned 	
by our view of the weaker-than-previously-expected economic outlook in the 	
group's main markets. It reflects our anticipation that this will result in a 	
slower and weaker recovery in the bank's risk exposures and earnings, while 	
representing some downside risk to the insurance operations' prospective 	
performance. In the current environment, we also believe that the company's 	
commitment to repay by end-2013 the capital securities received from the Dutch 	
government constitutes a more-onerous undertaking than we previously 	
anticipated. This is despite the group's rapid progress against its capital 	
release program.	
	
Our ratings on SNS REAAL are based on our view of the combined strength of its 	
banking and insurance operations. The ratings on SNS Bank and SNS REAAL 	
Insurance Operations (SRIO) reflect their status as core operating entities of 	
the SNS REAAL group. As a result, the counterparty credit rating on SNS Bank 	
benefits from one notch of group support above our assessment of its 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), underpinned by the size and our view of the 	
relatively stronger SACPs of the sister insurance companies. SNS REAAL, along 	
with other insurance holding companies in the group, is rated one notch 	
beneath the operating entities in line with our criteria for rating 	
non-operating holding companies. 	
	
Standard & Poor's bases its 'bbb' SACP assessment for SNS Bank on the 'a-' 	
anchor for commercial banks operating only in The Netherlands, as well as the 	
company's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, 	
"weak" risk position, and "average" funding and "adequate liquidity", as our 	
criteria define these terms.	
	
Our assessment of SNS Bank's business position as adequate primarily reflects 	
the bank's sound retail and small and midsize enterprise franchise in The 	
Netherlands. With total assets of EUR81 billion at end-2011, SNS Bank is The 	
Netherlands' fourth-largest bank. SNS Bank's capital and earnings position is 	
adequate, in our view. This assessment is based primarily on our expectation 	
that the bank's capital ratio before diversification adjustments, as measured 	
by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, will remain slightly under 9% in 	
the next 18 months, even after assuming a repayment by the bank of its share 	
of the Core Tier 1 securities received by SNS REAAL from the government. The 	
forecast assumes a continued decrease in the property finance book and an 	
earnings capacity constrained by still-elevated property-related loan 	
impairment charges, despite the improvement achieved after 2010, and a weak 	
near-term economic outlook. We consider SNS Bank's risk position to be weak, 	
primarily reflecting the substantial loan losses caused by the bank's property 	
finance activities and some concentration in this sector. While it now 	
accounts for a smaller 14% of total lending, commercial property loans still 	
generated around 70% of impairment charges in 2011. Our assessment of the 	
bank's risk position could improve to "moderate" once loan losses are set to 	
normalize to a level where the bank again starts to generate capital. Our 	
assessment on the bank's funding and liquidity reflects the rapid decrease in 	
the bank's reliance on wholesale funding, and significant liquidity buffer at 	
end-2011, which we consider adequate in light of material debt maturities in 	
2012.	
	
We assess SRIO at 'A' on a stand-alone basis. The stand-alone ratings on SRIO 	
reflect our view of its strong position in the Dutch market, diversification 	
across life and non-life classes of business, strong investment profile and 	
asset-liability management, and strong capitalization. Offsetting these 	
positives are the group's operating performance in the challenging Dutch 	
market and its financial flexibility, which we view as weaker than the other 	
rating factors. We believe operating conditions in the Dutch life market 	
remain challenging and, along with the low interest rate environment, will 	
impair the insurance operations' future profitability. The group's ultimate 	
commitment to repay the Dutch government constrains our assessment of the 	
group's capitalization.	
	
Notably, we classify SNS Bank has having "moderate" systemic importance in The 	
Netherlands, a country we view as "supportive" of its banking system, as 	
defined by our criteria, although the notch of support factored into our 	
counterparty credit rating on SNS Bank is attributable to its status as a 	
"core" subsidiary of the SNS REAAL group.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries is stable. It takes into 	
consideration our expectation that the insurance operations should maintain a 	
sound underlying performance. It also balances our view that, while the bank's 	
earnings are likely to remain under material short-term pressure, we believe 	
that the bank's capital position should continue to benefit from the continued 	
reduction in property-related exposures.	
	
We could lower the ratings on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries in the event 	
of a material reduction in the insurance operations' contribution to group 	
underlying earnings, or if asset disposals were to weaken the group's business 	
profile, or if the group's capitalization were to significantly deteriorate. 	
We could also lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity position were to 	
weaken.	
	
A large reduction in the bank's impairment charges to a level supportive of 	
meaningful capital generation by the bank would likely lead us to revise our 	
risk position score to "moderate". If this were combined with a stable 	
earnings profile by the insurance sister operations, we could consider raising 	
our ratings on the group and its core entities.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
SNS REAAL N.V.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/A-3     BBB+/Negative/A-2	
	
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V.	
SRLEV N.V.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     A-/Negative/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     A-/Negative/--	
	
REAAL Verzekeringen N.V.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/--      BBB+/Negative/--	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
SNS Bank N.V.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/A-2    A-/Negative/A-2	
 Certificate Of Deposit	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/A-2           A-/A-2	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
	
SNS REAAL N.V.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+	
 Subordinated                           BBB-               BBB	
 Junior Subordinated                    BB+                BBB-	
	
SNS Bank N.V.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               A-	
 Subordinated                           BBB                BBB+	
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB-               BBB	
	
SRLEV N.V.	
 Subordinated*                          BBB-               BBB	
 Junior Subordinated*                   BBB-               BBB	
	
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
SNS Bank N.V.	
Certificate Of Deposit	
  Foreign Currency                      BBB+               A-	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
SNS Bank N.V.	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A-2                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
	
*Guaranteed by SNS REAAL NV	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

