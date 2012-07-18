TEXT-Fitch says Bank of America capital position improves in Q2

July 18 - Bank of America’s (BAC) capital position experienced some improvement in 2Q‘12, according to Fitch Ratings. However, BAC’s reported operating performance for the quarter remains significantly below the average of the top U.S. Banks that have reported to date. BAC reported stated 2Q‘12 net income of $2.5 billion, up from $653m in 1Q‘12. However, pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch decreased to $2.8 billion from $3.0 billion in 1Q‘12. Operating profitability as measured by return on assets (ROA) was 0.5% in 2Q‘12, unchanged from 0.5% in 1Q‘12. These calculated figures exclude DVA adjustments and various other gains/charges. While overall earnings performance remains challenging, Fitch does acknowledge that BAC has taken significant steps during the last quarter, as well as prior ones, to strengthen its capital position. BAC’s Tier 1 common capital increased by $2.5 billion from the prior quarter, and a substantial $19.4 billion from the year ago quarter to a $134.1 billion as of June 30, 2012. At the same time the company has also successfully worked to optimize its level of risk-weighted assets, which declined $27.4 billion during the quarter, and by nearly $200 billion from the year-ago quarter to $1,193.4 billion as of June 30, 2012. Given these efforts, BAC’s Tier 1 common ratio increased to 11.24% as of 2Q‘12, up from 10.78% at 1Q‘12, and 8.23% at 2Q11. Fitch views the improvement in the company’s capital ratios favorably. Additionally, BAC also discloses that as of June 30, 2012, its Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III proposals, not including the U.S. NPR, would be approximately 8.10%, which is also better than Fitch’s expectations. BAC’s liquidity position continues to improve, as during 2Q‘12 BAC reduced long-term debt by an impressive $53 billion, while still maintaining total global excess liquidity of $387 billion, $111 billion of which is held at the parent company. While BAC’s total loan portfolio continues to shrink, which has in part driven the improvement in risk-weighted assets noted above, the company has recently had some commercial loan growth. In 2Q‘12, BAC had a $5.9 billion increase in commercial and industrial loans from its Global Markets business, with a lesser contribution from its middle market lending activities. This modest growth should help buffer Fitch’s expected decline in both the loan portfolio and in the company’s net interest yield which was 2.21% at 2Q‘12, down from 2.51% at 1Q‘12. Fitch notes that this yield is lower than some of BAC’s peers. On balance, BAC’s level of non-performing assets continues to improve, but the company remains plagued by representation and warranty exposure on legacy assets sold to the GSE‘s, third parties, and those wrapped by monoline insurers. In 2Q‘12, BAC had an increase in outstanding claims of $6.6 billion primarily related to GSE’s and third party, or private label, portfolios. This increase was large relative to Fitch’s expectations. In Fitch’s view, BAC may have to increase its representation and warranty provision for these increased claims at some point in the next few quarters. Any additional provisioning will continue to weigh on BAC’s future earnings, and therefore potentially delay an eventual return to more peer-like levels of profitability over the near to intermediate term. However, Fitch has stressed potential losses for private label securities and GSE rep and warranty claims well beyond our base case and still believe this issue is ultimately manageable. BAC also recently announced a representation and warranty settlement with Syncora for $375 million. This agreement should reduce claims by monoline insurers by approximately $625 million and will be affected in the company’s 3Q‘12 earnings. Fitch notes that this will also help to mitigate the increase in representation and warranty claims noted above.