TEXT-Fitch: realistic Spain deficit target would be ratings neutral

March 1 - This week's announcement that Spain's public sector deficit reached 8.51% of GDP last year, well above the official 6% target, reinforces the desirability of setting a realistic deficit target for 2012, Fitch Ratings says. The failure to hit the official target indicates that it will take longer to reduce the deficit than previously assumed. We think the official 2012 deficit target of 4.4% of GDP is unrealistic, and assumed a 2012 deficit of 6% when we downgraded Spain to 'A' from 'AA-' on 27 January. The Spanish government has reportedly asked the European Union to consider allowing an increase to its 4.4% 2012 deficit target. If this was agreed it would not impact our rating, provided it did not signal a retreat from the Spanish government's commitment to fiscal consolidation. Spain continues to be on Negative Outlook, which primarily reflects the risks associated with a re-intensification of the eurozone financial crisis, but also addresses the possibility of fiscal slippage beyond the assumptions we made in January. Shortly after taking office, the Popular Party announced EUR8.9bn of spending cuts and EUR6.3bn of tax increases. It is due to present its 2012 budget next month. The prospect of significant fiscal slippage in Spain had been flagged up at the end of last year, when the in-coming Popular Party government said that the deficit would be around 8% of GDP, due largely to over-spending by regional governments. A significantly weaker medium-term deficit and growth outlook than were assumed for much of 2011 have already been taken into account in our 'A' rating with Negative Outlook. Indeed, Spain's weaker fiscal profile was one of the two main drivers of last month's two-notch downgrade, the other being the systemic nature of the eurozone crisis. The Financial Times Thursday reported comments by European Commission Vice-President Joaquin Almunia saying that discussions on the deficit target could start this week, but that additional data might be needed. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.