TEXT-Fitch affirms Citigroup Inc ratings

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Citigroup Inc. (Citi), including the company's 'A/F1' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and 'a-' viability rating (VR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Citi's 'a-' VR continues to reflect both Citi's fundamental strengths and remaining challenges. Citi's strengths include its diverse revenue mix, conservative liquidity management and improved capital position. Challenges include a still sizeable level of non-performing loans and non-core assets, although these assets are currently far below peak levels. The current VR factors in Fitch core capital levels at or above the current levels (approximately 12% of risk-weighted assets) and continued progress in meeting Basel III capital ratios (including the proposed SIFI buffer). Fitch views strong capitalization as necessary given remaining balances of non-core assets and non-performing loans. The current VR also reflects the continued generation of operating profitability and a gradual reduction of remaining non-core assets managed by Citi Holdings. Regulatory and legal issues appear manageable, but Citi and its peers face financial challenges due to consumer banking regulatory changes in the U.S., new capital markets regulations such as the Volcker Rule and implementation of Basel III capital and liquidity standards. Fitch believes Citi will be able to comfortably meet new regulatory requirements, but recognizes that new regulations could affect revenue generation capacity particularly in capital markets activities and U.S. consumer operations. Citi's diverse international franchise enhances its financial resiliency. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities The VR could be positively affected if Citigroup significantly improves operating performance as measured by operating return on assets (ROA). This improvement could be achieved if performance of core operations is maintained, while the drag on performance from non-core operating diminishes over time. Reductions in current economic, financial, and regulatory uncertainties would be contributing factors to any upward momentum in the VR. Other positive drivers include sizeable reductions in remaining non-core assets and non-performing loan levels, while maintaining conservative liquidity and capitalization. Downward pressure on the VR would result from a material loss, reduction in capital ratios or significant deterioration in liquidity levels. Likewise, any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other charges could also have adverse rating implications. Fitch continues to factor in support for Citi and other U.S. G-SIFIs. While Fitch believes the policy goal is to no longer provide full support to systemically important banks, this is progressing at an uneven pace globally. Fitch could reassess its support ratings for U.S. G-SIFIs if global market conditions normalize and resolution regimes become more harmonized across international jurisdictions. Citigroup is one of the leading banking institutions in the world with by far the largest international banking franchise among U.S. peers. Early in 2009, a strategic shift was announced which split Citi into two major operating units: Citicorp to manage core operations (regional consumer banking and the institutional clients group), and Citi Holdings to manage and dispose of non-core assets. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Citigroup Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; Stable Outlook; --Senior unsecured at 'A'; --Subordinated at 'BBB+'; --Preferred at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'A'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'. Citibank, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook; --Long term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '1'; --Support Floor at 'A'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA'. Citibank (South Dakota), N.A. --Long-term IDR 'A' withdrawn; --Long-term deposits 'A+' withdrawn; --Short-term IDR 'F1' withdrawn; --Short-term deposits 'F1' withdrawn; --Viability Rating 'a-' withdrawn; --Support '1' withdrawn; --Support floor withdrawn. Citibank Banamex USA --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Subordinated at 'A-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Support at '1'; --Support Floor at 'A'. Citigroup Funding Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'; --Market linked securities at 'A emr'; --Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA'. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'; --Subordinated 'BBB+' withdrawn; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. --Senior Secured at 'A'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support at '1'. Citibank Canada --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'. Citibank Japan Ltd. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Long-term IDR (local currency) at 'A'; --Short-term IDR (local currency) at 'F1'; --Support at '1'. CitiFinancial Europe plc --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'; --Senior shelf at 'A'; --Subordinated at 'BBB+'. Citibank International PLC --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Commercial Credit Company --Senior unsecured at 'A'. Associates Corporation of North America --Senior unsecured at 'A'. Egg Banking plc --Subordinated at 'BBB+'. Citigroup Capital III, VII, VIII, IX, X, XII, XIII, XIV, XV, XVI, XVII, XVIII, XIX, XX and XXI --Trust preferred at 'BB+'. Adam Capital Trust III, Adam Statutory Trust III-V --Trust preferred at 'BB+'.