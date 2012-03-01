TEXT-S&P: 2011 corporate speculative-grade default rate higher

March 1 - As we'd expected, the trailing 12-month U.S. corporate speculative-grade default rate continued to decline in 2011, closing the year at 1.98%, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "U.S. Corporate Speculative-Grade Defaults Totaled 29 In 2011, Two More Than Forecasted." "The decline represented a drop from 3.3% as of year-end 2010 and is slightly higher than our 2011 baseline forecast of 1.8%," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Twenty-nine speculative-grade entities defaulted in 2011--just two more than we'd expected." The first half of the year was relatively good, with the U.S. economic recovery showing increasing momentum and the improved credit market conditions continuing from 2010. However, the economy didn't grow as much as expected in 2011, and the sovereign funding problems in Europe worsened as the year progressed, increasing the risk of contagion in the U.S. Moreover, other factors such as the heightened uncertainty in the Middle East also contributed to the more pessimistic credit market conditions that prevailed during the latter part of the year. The distribution of default occurrences reflected this shift: 19 of the 29 speculative-grade entities that defaulted did so in the second half of the year. "In 2012, we expect the default rate to rise to 3.3%, with 51 issuers defaulting on their obligations," said Ms. Vazza. For more details, see "The U.S. Corporate Default Rate Is Forecasted To Rise To 3.3% In 2012," published Feb. 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.