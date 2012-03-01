FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Jacobs Entertainment
March 1, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Jacobs Entertainment

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment amended and restated its 	
credit agreement to extend the maturity of the revolver and a portion of the 	
term loan to December 2013 from June 2012.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Jacobs, including our 'B-' corporate 	
credit rating, and we are withdrawing our issue-level rating on the prior 	
credit facility.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for credit measures 	
to remain good for the rating, but also that we believe Jacobs will need to 	
address debt maturities across its entire capital structure in the next 12 to 	
18 months.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 	
Golden, Colo.-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc., including its 'B-' corporate 	
credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we withdrew our issue-level rating on the company's prior 	
credit facility, which was recently amended and restated. 	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's 'B-' corporate credit rating on Jacobs reflects our 	
assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and 	
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" 	
(according to our criteria).	
	
Our assessment of Jacobs' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects 	
our belief that, despite the extension of the majority of the company's term 	
debt under its credit agreement, Jacobs will need to address debt maturities 	
across its entire capital structure in the next 12 to 18 months, given the 	
December 2013 maturity of the amended and restated term loan and the June 2014 	
maturity of the company's $210 million senior notes. Our assessment also 	
reflects our belief that the cushion under the net total debt to EBITDA 	
covenant under the credit facility could thin in 2012, based on our forecast 	
for performance this year. We believe these risk factors are only partly 	
offset by our expectation that Jacobs' credit measures will remain good for 	
the current rating. At Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted leverage and coverage were 	
5.7x and 1.9x, respectively. 	
	
Our assessment of Jacobs' business risk profile as vulnerable reflects the 	
second-tier nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly 	
competitive markets. We believe these risk factors are only partially offset 	
by Jacobs' good geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance. 	
	
Our ratings currently incorporate our expectation for essentially flat revenue 	
and EBITDA in 2012 and for low-single-digit percent growth in revenue and 	
EBITDA in 2013. Our expectation stems from our current 2012 outlook for modest 	
growth generally across U.S. gaming markets, and incorporate our economists' 	
expectation for only modest growth in consumer spending and persistent high 	
unemployment over the next few years. We believe revenue growth will reflect 	
low-single-digit percent growth in gaming revenue, which will be partially 	
offset by our expectation for a modest decline in fuel revenue (fuel 	
represented around 31% of net revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 	
2011). Our expectation for EBITDA reflects continued slight margin 	
deterioration (in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, EBITDA margin declined 	
around 90 basis points year over year), and that fuel margin will 	
continue to exhibit modest volatility (fuel margin also declined around 90 bps 	
in the nine-month period).	
	
In the first nine months of 2011, net revenue increased 8% and EBITDA, 	
adjusted for one-time charges, increased 1.9%. The revenue increase was driven 	
by a 3% increase in gaming revenue, which reflected growth at all properties 	
except Gold Dust West Carson City and the Virginia properties, as well as a 	
24% increase in fuel revenue. In the nine-month period, fuel contributed just 	
under one-third of net revenue and just over 10% to total EBITDA. The EBITDA 	
margin deterioration of nearly 90 bps was due in part to the decline in fuel 	
margin, certain increased labor costs, and increased food and beverage related 	
costs at certain truck plazas, which was only partially offset by a decline in 	
marketing, general, and administrative expense as a percent of revenue.	
	
At Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted leverage and coverage were 5.7x and 1.9x, 	
respectively, both of which are good for the rating. Given our current 	
expectation for EBITDA in 2012 and 2013, we expect credit measures to remain 	
around these levels for the intermediate term.  	
	
Liquidity	
Given our expectation for a tightening of the net total debt to EBITDA 	
covenant cushion to 5% or below in 2012, we view Jacobs' liquidity profile as 	
"less than adequate" under our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of 	
Jacobs' liquidity profile include:	
     -- We do not believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an 	
EBITDA decline of 15% without a breach.	
     -- We do not believe net sources would be positive if EBITDA declines 	
over 15% over the next 12 months, because access to the revolver--a key source 	
of liquidity--would likely be limited in this scenario.	
	
As of September 2011, Jacobs had $27.6 million of cash on hand and $21.5 	
million of availability under its $37 million revolving credit facility, 	
increased to a total commitment of $40 million under the amended and restated 	
credit agreement. In the nine months of 2011, Jacobs generated $27.1 million 	
of operating cash flow, which was sufficient to fund $11 million of capital 	
expenditures and $14.4 million of distributions (primarily reflecting 	
acquisition-related funding). 	
	
We expect Jacobs to generate around $30 million of operating cash flow 	
annually over the intermediate term, sufficient levels to fund our expectation 	
for capital expenditures of around $12 million to $15 million. Jacobs will 	
also need to fund $11.75 million in maturing loan balances due June 2012, 	
which we believe the company will likely fund through internally generated 	
cash and revolver availability. We expect any remaining cash flows will be 	
used, in conjunction with revolver availability, to fund truck plaza 	
acquisitions. In the first nine months of 2011, the company purchased three 	
truck plazas for $13.4 million. This compares with $2.8 million in acquisition 	
funding in the first nine months of 2010, which was related to a land 	
acquisition. 	
	
The company currently has sufficient cushion under its covenants; but, as 	
noted, under our performance expectations and in conjunction with a step-down 	
in the net total debt to EBITDA covenant beginning with the March 31, 2012 	
test date, we believe the covenant cushion could decline to 5% or below by the 	
second quarter of this year. While the thinning cushion is a concern, we 	
believe an amendment would be highly likely given Jacobs' low senior leverage 	
(around 1.4x at Sept. 30, 2011) and track record of obtaining amendments in 	
the past. 	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Jacobs reflects our expectation for credit 	
measures to remain good for the rating, but we also believe the company will 	
need to address debt maturities across its entire capital structure in the 	
next 12 to 18 months. We believe the cushion under the net total debt to 	
EBITDA covenant could thin to 5% or below by the second quarter, based on our 	
performance expectations and in conjunction with the fact that the covenant 	
level steps down this year. We believe that, given Jacobs' recent amendment 	
and restatement and low senior leverage, its lenders would be amenable to an 	
amendment if needed. 	
	
Higher ratings are unlikely until the company addresses its longer term 	
refinancing needs, and would also be contingent on our performance outlook at 	
that time. We would consider lower ratings if there were a meaningful 	
deterioration in EBITDA and credit measures, as this could raise uncertainty 	
regarding the company's ability to address its refinancing needs in a timely 	
manner.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                 	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
	
                                        To                 From	
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 B+	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 1

