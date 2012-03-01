TEXT-Fitch: U.S. data suggest little pick-up in corporate capex

March 1 - Data released this week on U.S. manufacturing activity and new orders point to a continuation of a slow-growth scenario for corporate capital spending in 2012. Recognizing some signs of slowing manufacturing growth in January and February, Fitch expects U.S. corporate capex, particularly when excluding energy investment, to show little or no growth this year. A monthly decline in the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) purchasing management index (52.4 in February versus 54.1 in January) points to continuing caution among manufacturers regarding the outlook for global demand growth later in the year. The ISM data follow similarly soft numbers on January durable goods orders released by the Commerce Department on Feb. 28. Some of the reported weakness in new orders, linked to slow expansion in demand in segments such as capital goods and machinery, may reflect increasing concerns over a surge in energy prices seen since the beginning of the year, as well as ongoing caution over the depressed industrial demand picture in Europe. Corporate capex growth will likely remain weak should the recent energy price move dampen household and business confidence further in 2012. We noted in a December 2011 special report that 2012 capex for a broad group of Fitch-rated issuers was likely to decline by 2.2% versus 2011. In part, the drop-off in spending probably reflects the expiration of bonus depreciation for new capital equipment at the end of 2011 and the pull forward of certain capex into fourth-quarter 2011. However, softness in the first quarter may also reflect a scaling back of global growth expectations by many large industrial firms. ISM survey respondents in the manufacturing sector indicated that new order activity had weakened somewhat in February. The new orders index declined by 2.7 percentage points to 54.9 last month. In addition, rising commodity prices pushed the manufacturers' materials cost index up by 6 percentage points in the month. U.S. manufacturers are reporting material cost pressure in such critical commodities as aluminum, steel, fuel oil, and ethylene. Natural gas was the only commodity input showing a price decrease in the February survey. Some sectors are clearly reporting a YTD improvement in demand in spite of the slow-growth macro environment. Auto manufacturing activity, and associated demand for fabricated metal products, is out-pacing growth in other industrial sectors. Energy sector spending, which drives approximately 30% of U.S. corporate capex, may also show signs of strength this year if global oil prices remain high and strong investment in North American shale gas development and production continue to surge. Given the rising importance of emerging markets as drivers of corporate capex, we expect 2012 spending levels to be highly sensitive to emerging market growth rates. With parts of emerging Europe reporting weak economic conditions, and in light of slowing growth rates in Asia and Latin America, emerging market demand may drag capex down, even as modest growth continues in the U.S.