FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms three Romanian banks ratings
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 19, 2012 / 2:13 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms three Romanian banks ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of three Romanian banks: UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A. (UCTB) at 'BBB+',
Negative Outlook; Banca Transilvania S.A. (BT) at 'BB-', Stable Outlook and
ProCredit Bank Romania (PCBR) at 'BB+', Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is listed at the end of this document.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: UCTB'S IDR AND SUPPORT RATING

The affirmation of UCTB's IDRs and Support Rating reflects Fitch's continued 
view that the bank's ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; 'A-'/Negative), 
would be likely to have a strong propensity to support UCTB through UC's fully 
owned subsidiary, UniCredit Bank Austria AG ('A'/Stable). This view takes into 
account the continued high strategic importance of the Central and Eastern 
Europe region for UC. The Negative Outlook on UCTB's Long-term IDR reflects that
on the parent.

The IDRs could be downgraded if UC was downgraded, or if Romania ('BBB-'/Stable)
was downgraded and hence the Romanian Country Ceiling ('BBB+'). However, the 
latter is not currently expected, as reflected by the Stable Outlook on the 
rating.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: UCTB'S VIABILITY RATING 

UCTB's 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the pressure on its profitability 
from rising loan impairment charges (LICs), rising NPL ratios, lending 
concentrations in fragile sectors including real estate and construction, and 
reliance on its parent for funding and its moderate capital levels. The rating 
also takes into account UCTB's good efficiency, limited market risk and 
comfortable liquidity.

An upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the short term. A downgrade could result 
from continued deterioration in asset quality, leading to further weakness in 
profitability and capitalisation.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BT'S IDR, VIABILITY RATING AND SUPPORT RATING 
FLOOR

BT's Long-Term IDR is driven by its individual strength, reflected in its VR of 
'bb-'.  The VR reflects the bank's strong deposit funding base, improving 
profitability and lower share of foreign-currency lending. Capitalisation is 
adequate and internal capital generation is sound.

BT's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB-' reflect the bank's 
systemic importance as the largest domestically-owned private bank with a 
nationwide franchise in Romania, as a result of which Fitch believes there to be
a moderate likelihood that the Romanian authorities would provide support if 
necessary.

BT's VR and Long-term IDR could be upgraded if there were sustained improvements
in asset quality supported by a recovery in the macroeconomic environment, and 
continued sound performance. Downside risk to the VR could come primarily from a
major deterioration in asset quality, leading to a substantial worsening of 
capitalisation, which is not likely, in Fitch's view.

The Long-term IDR would come under downward pressure only if there was both a 
downgrade of the VR and a downward revision of Fitch's expectation of sovereign 
support for the bank, for example should timely support not be made available if
required.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: PCBR's LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

PCBR's Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion of potential 
support from its main shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA (PCH, 
'BBB-'/Stable), given PCH's history of support for its bank subsidiaries and 
PCBR's advanced integration into the group. The ratings could be upgraded or 
downgraded if PCH's ratings changed.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: PCBR's VR

PCBR's 'b' VR considers the bank's small market size in Romania and increasing 
market competition, improving but weak profitability mainly due to its low 
operating efficiency and only acceptable capitalisation given the low internal 
capital generation. The bank's VR also reflects good asset quality (with 90 day 
overdue loans equalling 4.2% of gross loans at end-Q112, 3% at end-2010) and 
conservative provisioning of impaired loans which reflects the risk management 
culture of the group. Fitch still expects some asset quality deterioration due 
to the modest growth prospects for the Romanian economy and migration of 
restructured loans (14.2% of gross loans at end-Q112, of which 69% were not 
included in the doubtful and loss regulatory categories).

The VR could be downgraded if any negative performance was not balanced by a 
material increase in capitalisation. A significant and sustainable improvement 
in core profitability and asset quality in addition to improved franchise could 
lead to an upgrade of the VR.

The Romanian banking system continues to suffer from weak economic activity at 
home and in the region. Following two consecutive years of sharp contraction, 
GDP grew by 2.5% in 2011 (2012 forecast for GDP growth: 1.3%). However loan 
demand, especially from individuals, is still weak. Exposure to turmoil in 
Greece and structural weaknesses remain potential risks. Despite the loose 
monetary policy of the Central Bank, funding costs are increasing because of 
still significant external borrowings, although the sector loan to deposit ratio
has fallen to 118% at end-Q112 from 131% at end-2008, and increasing competition
for local customer deposits.

GDP contraction negatively affected asset quality and resulted in a steep 
increase in NPLs (loans overdue by 90 days or more) which are yet to peak. The 
NPL ratio was 15.9% at end-Q112 compared to 11.9% at end-2010, and the banking 
system reported net losses in 2011, mainly due to loan impairment. The high 
level of foreign currency lending, often to un-hedged borrowers, coupled with 
long maturities of retail loans, are sources of potential asset-quality risk. 
However, the capitalisation of the Romanian banking sector is adequate and the 
liquidity position remained sound even at the bottom of the economic cycle. In 
Fitch's view, a stabilisation of the banking system performance is likely in 
2012-2013 as NPLs should start to plateau in a slightly more benign operating 
environment, but a marked recovery is not expected. 

The rating actions are as follows: 

UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' 

Banca Transilvania S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable 
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' 
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'

ProCredit Bank (Romania):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable 
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable 
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.