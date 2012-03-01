FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms 38 Vt. Student Assistance 1995 master trust ratings
#Market News
March 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms 38 Vt. Student Assistance 1995 master trust ratings

Reuters Staff

19 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 38 notes issued by Vermont Student 	
Assistance Corp. These notes were all issued out of the issuer's 1995 	
Education Loan Revenue Bond Resolution, which is a master trust. At the same 	
time we removed them from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The affirmations reflect our view that the available credit 	
enhancement is sufficient to support the respective classes at their current 	
rating levels of 'A (sf)'.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its 'A (sf)' ratings on 38 classes of notes issued by Vermont 	
Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC). These notes were all issued out of the 	
issuer's 1995 Education Loan Revenue Bond Resolution, which is an asset-backed 	
securities (ABS) master trust backed by student loans. Concurrently, we 	
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we 	
placed them Aug. 9, 2010 (see list).	
	
The affirmations reflect our view that the available credit enhancement is 	
sufficient to support the respective classes at the current rating level of 'A 	
(sf)'. It also reflects our views regarding future collateral performance and 	
the trust's structure. Our analysis incorporated various cash flow stress 	
scenarios and secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment 	
priority, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis.	
	
This trust is a master trust with multiple note issuances from 1995 through 	
2007. This trust is backed by both private student loans (which comprised 	
approximately 22.6% of the collateral pool as of December 2011) and FFELP 	
(Federal Family Education Loan Program) student loan collateral (which 	
comprised 77.4% of the pool as of December 2011).	
	
POOL PERFORMANCE	
	
Since its last issuance in June 2007, this trust has had 18 quarters of 	
performance through the period ended December 2011, at which time it had a 	
note factor (the principal balance of notes currently outstanding as a percent 	
of the original note balance) of 65.6%. At the same time, the amount of FFELP 	
loans in repayment was 78.8% of the current FFELP collateral balance 	
(including 1.3% of loans in reduced payment status), and the amount of private 	
loans in repayment was 87.2% of the current private collateral balance 	
(including 4.2% of loans in reduced payment status). 	
	
As of December 2011, 90-plus-day delinquencies among FFELP loans were 6.0%, 	
and private 90-plus-day delinquencies totaled 7.7%. These are slightly higher 	
than their December 2010 values of 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively. 	
Thirty-plus-day FFELP delinquencies were approximately 13.2% of loans in 	
repayment, and private loan delinquencies were 16.7% of loans in repayment. 	
These numbers are similar to their December 2010 values of 12.7% and 16.1%, 	
respectively. Additionally, as of December 2011, FFELP deferments were 12.5% 	
of the total FFELP pool and forbearance was at 5.3% of the total FFELP pool. 	
Private forbearance was 4.4% of the total private pool, and deferment is 	
typically not offered for the VSAC private loans.	
	
Private loan defaults remain elevated and continue to rise. Defaults 	
experienced by the more recent repayment cohorts (2005 and subsequent years) 	
had reached approximately 22.8% and lower as of April 2011, while earlier 	
repayment cohorts (1998 through 2004) have experienced lower defaults of 18.1% 	
and lower.	
	
However, 77.4% of the collateral in this trust is FFELP loans, which are at 	
least 97% guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Education. We believe the high 	
recovery rate on FFELP defaults will help mitigate some of the negative impact 	
of private defaults levels on excess spread.	
	
The total parity percentage (the total pool balance plus all amounts on 	
deposit in the accounts plus accrued interest, interest subsidy payments, 	
special allowance payments, and investment income {the accrued assets} divided 	
by the sum of the principal and unpaid interest on all outstanding senior 	
bonds plus all accrued program expenses {the accrued liabilities}) continues 	
to climb. As of December 2011, total parity was 107.55%, which is 50 basis 	
points higher than its level of 107.03% in December 2010, and almost 3% higher 	
than its level of 104.57% in December 2009. This is also significantly higher 	
than the 104.5% level at the time of last new issuance out of this trust in 	
2007.	
	
DEFAULT EXPECTATIONS AND NET LOSS PROJECTIONS	
	
Based on our view of the current and projected performance of the FFELP 	
student loans, we are projecting that remaining 'A' rating level stressed 	
defaults on FFELP loans (as a percent of the current FFELP collateral balance 	
plus capitalized interest as of September 2011) will reach 25%. With recovery 	
rates on these loans of at least 97% and an assumed 2% servicer reject rate, 	
this results in total projected net losses on the FFELP loans of approximately 	
1.1%.	
	
In addition, we assumed that remaining 'A' rating level stressed defaults for 	
cosigned private loans (as a percent of the current private collateral 	
balance) for cosigned private loans will reach 28%, and remaining defaults on 	
noncosigned loans (and loans for which there are no records of a cosigner) 	
will reach 54%. Based on the current private collateral pool composition of 	
39% cosigned loans and 61% noncosigned loans, the weighted average remaining 	
'A' rating level stressed default projection for private loans totals 43.9%. 	
We assumed future stressed recovery rates of approximately 10% of the dollar 	
amount of cumulative private defaults, which results in our expectation for 	
remaining cumulative net losses on the private loans of 39.5% (as a percent of 	
the current collateral balance plus capitalized interest as of September 2011).	
	
STRUCTURE	
	
The notes, which are all secured equally and ratably under the trust's 	
indenture. The trust was originally structured with a bond insurance policy 	
from Ambac Assurance Corp. Because we do not rate Ambac, we give no value to 	
the bond insurance policy it provides to the notes. The notes in the trust 	
have maturities that range from 2012 to 2041.	
	
All of the notes in the trust are auction rate notes (ARS). Since the auction 	
markets failed in February 2008, these notes have been paying interest rates 	
that are based on their respective maximum auction rate definitions. 	
Approximately 87% of the notes are tax-exempt ARS, which means they will 	
generally pay based on a floating tax-exempt interest rate multiplied by a 	
ratings-dependent multiplier (these definitions vary among the notes). The 	
balance of the notes are taxable ARS, which means they generally pay interest 	
based on a taxable floating interest rate plus a rating-dependent margin.	
	
The documents provide for optional redemptions and extraordinary mandatory 	
redemptions. VSAC has been repurchasing bonds at discounts, which helps 	
account for the aforementioned increases in parity.	
	
BREAK-EVEN CASH FLOW MODELING ASSUMPTIONS	
	
We ran midstream cash flows for this trust under various rating stress 	
assumptions. We held the defaults of the FFELP loans constant at 25% to 	
reflect our 'A' stressed default assumption for the FFELP portion of the trust 	
collateral, and ran break-even defaults on the private portion of the 	
collateral pool. These cash flow runs provided private loan breakeven 	
percentages (private break-evens) that represent the maximum amount of 	
remaining cumulative private net losses the trust can absorb (as a percent of 	
the private pool balance as of the cash flow cutoff date) while meeting full 	
and timely payment of interest and ultimate principal on the notes. The 	
following are some of the major assumptions we modeled: 	
     -- Moderately front-loaded default curves of differing speeds that 	
covered periods of four and six years; 	
     -- Recovery rates of 10% for the private loans in the pool; 	
     -- Recovery rates of at least 97% for the FFELP loans in the pool;	
     -- A servicer reject rate of 2.00% for the FFELP loans in the pool;	
     -- Several different prepayment speeds, including prepayment speeds 	
starting at approximately 3 CPR (constant prepayment rate, an annualized 	
prepayment speed stated as a percent of the current loan balance) and ramping 	
up over six years to a maximum rate of 8 CPR. After six years, we held the 	
maximum rate constant. We also ran scenarios assuming a constant prepayment 	
speed of 3 CPR;	
     -- Stressed interest rate vectors for the various indices; and	
     -- Auctions failed for the life of each transaction. We determined the 	
coupons for auction-rate notes based on the applicable "maximum rate" 	
definition in the transaction documents.	
	
BREAKEVEN CASH FLOW MODELING RESULTS/RATING ACTIONS	
	
Our cash flow runs indicated that the notes are able to absorb remaining 	
cumulative net losses (on the total collateral pool including both FFELP and 	
private loans) ranging from approximately 10.8% to 11.5%, before a payment 	
default would occur (see table 1).	
	
Table 1	
                                Ramped CPR       Flat CPR	
                                  (%)               (%)        	
FFELP defaults                    25%               25%        	
FFELP net loss                   1.1%              1.1%       	
Private breakevens            52.2 - 53.5%    49.9% - 52.8%	
Private breakeven net losses  47.0 - 48.1%    44.9% - 47.5%	
Total remaining net losses    11.2% - 11.5%   10.8% - 11.3%	
	
CPR--Constant prepayment rate.	
	
The results of the private loan collateral break-even analysis indicate that 	
the gross amount of private defaults that can be taken range from 	
approximately 49.9% to 53.5%, and remaining cumulative private net losses 	
range from 44.9% to 48.1%. After considering the aforementioned break-evens 	
and remaining expected net losses of 39.5% on the private loan collateral and 	
9.8% on the total collateral pool (includes both the FFELP and private loans), 	
we expect that the available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the 	
notes at their current rating level of 'A (sf)'. 	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan 	
receivables backing this trust relative to our revised cumulative default 	
expectations and available credit enhancement.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Various Actions Taken On Transactions From 14 Municipal Issuer Trusts 	
Containing Mix of FFELP And Private Student Loans, published Aug. 9, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 	
Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. 	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 	
Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. 	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 	
Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
 	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$24 mil educ ln rev bnds ser 1995A due 12/15/2025	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
A                 92428CDB7   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$24 mil educ ln rev bnds ser 1995B due 12/15/2025	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
A                 92428CDC5   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$24 mil educ ln rev bnds ser 1995C due 12/15/2025	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
A                 92428CDD3   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$25 mil ed ln rev bnds ser 1996F  due 12/15/2036	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
A                 92428CDG6   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$25 mil ed ln rev bnds ser 1996G due 12/15/2036	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To                   From	
A                 92428CDH4   A (sf)               A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$25 mil ed ln rev bnds ser 1996H due 12/15/2036	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
A                 92428CDJ0   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$38 mil auc rt certs ser 1998K due 12/15/2032	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
K                 92428CDN1   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$38 mil auc rt certs ser 1998L due 12/15/2032	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
L                 92428CDP6   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$37.75 mil auc rt certs ser 1998M due 12/15/2032	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
M                 92428CDQ4   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$40.85 million auction rate education loan revenue bonds, series 2000R	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2000R             92428CDW1   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$40.85 mil auction rate education loan revenue bonds series 2000S	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2000S             92428CDX9   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$40.85 mil auction rate education loan revenue bonds series 2000-T	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2000T             92428CDY7   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$164.75 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2001 V	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2001V             92428CEA8   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2001W             92428CEB6   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2001X             92428CEC4   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2001Y             92428CED2   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2001Z             92428CEE0   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2001AA            92428CEF7   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$39.35 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2002BB	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2002BB            92428CEG5   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$39.4 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2002CC	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2002CC            92428CEH3   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$33.75 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2002DD	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2002DD            92428CEJ9   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$360.9 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2003	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
FF                92428CEM2   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
HH                92428CEP5   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
II                92428CEQ3   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
JJ                92428CER1   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
KK                92428CES9   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
LL                92428CET7   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$275 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2004 MM	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
MM                92428CEU4   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
NN                92428CEV2   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
OO                92428CEW0   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
PP                92428CEX8   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$239.985 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2005	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
RR                92428CEZ3   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
SS                92428CFA7   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$175.25 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2006-TT	
                                      Rating 	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
UU                92428CFC3   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
VV                92428CFD1   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Vermont Student Assistance Corp.	
US$230 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2007 - WW	
                                      Rating	
Class/Series      CUSIP       To               From	
2007WW            92428CFE9   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2007XX            92428CFF6   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg	
2007YY            92428CFG4   A (sf)           A (sf)/Watch Neg

