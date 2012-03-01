TEXT-S&P affirms 38 Vt. Student Assistance 1995 master trust ratings

OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on 38 notes issued by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. These notes were all issued out of the issuer's 1995 Education Loan Revenue Bond Resolution, which is a master trust. At the same time we removed them from CreditWatch negative. -- The affirmations reflect our view that the available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the respective classes at their current rating levels of 'A (sf)'. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A (sf)' ratings on 38 classes of notes issued by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC). These notes were all issued out of the issuer's 1995 Education Loan Revenue Bond Resolution, which is an asset-backed securities (ABS) master trust backed by student loans. Concurrently, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them Aug. 9, 2010 (see list). The affirmations reflect our view that the available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the respective classes at the current rating level of 'A (sf)'. It also reflects our views regarding future collateral performance and the trust's structure. Our analysis incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios and secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment priority, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis. This trust is a master trust with multiple note issuances from 1995 through 2007. This trust is backed by both private student loans (which comprised approximately 22.6% of the collateral pool as of December 2011) and FFELP (Federal Family Education Loan Program) student loan collateral (which comprised 77.4% of the pool as of December 2011). POOL PERFORMANCE Since its last issuance in June 2007, this trust has had 18 quarters of performance through the period ended December 2011, at which time it had a note factor (the principal balance of notes currently outstanding as a percent of the original note balance) of 65.6%. At the same time, the amount of FFELP loans in repayment was 78.8% of the current FFELP collateral balance (including 1.3% of loans in reduced payment status), and the amount of private loans in repayment was 87.2% of the current private collateral balance (including 4.2% of loans in reduced payment status). As of December 2011, 90-plus-day delinquencies among FFELP loans were 6.0%, and private 90-plus-day delinquencies totaled 7.7%. These are slightly higher than their December 2010 values of 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively. Thirty-plus-day FFELP delinquencies were approximately 13.2% of loans in repayment, and private loan delinquencies were 16.7% of loans in repayment. These numbers are similar to their December 2010 values of 12.7% and 16.1%, respectively. Additionally, as of December 2011, FFELP deferments were 12.5% of the total FFELP pool and forbearance was at 5.3% of the total FFELP pool. Private forbearance was 4.4% of the total private pool, and deferment is typically not offered for the VSAC private loans. Private loan defaults remain elevated and continue to rise. Defaults experienced by the more recent repayment cohorts (2005 and subsequent years) had reached approximately 22.8% and lower as of April 2011, while earlier repayment cohorts (1998 through 2004) have experienced lower defaults of 18.1% and lower. However, 77.4% of the collateral in this trust is FFELP loans, which are at least 97% guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Education. We believe the high recovery rate on FFELP defaults will help mitigate some of the negative impact of private defaults levels on excess spread. The total parity percentage (the total pool balance plus all amounts on deposit in the accounts plus accrued interest, interest subsidy payments, special allowance payments, and investment income {the accrued assets} divided by the sum of the principal and unpaid interest on all outstanding senior bonds plus all accrued program expenses {the accrued liabilities}) continues to climb. As of December 2011, total parity was 107.55%, which is 50 basis points higher than its level of 107.03% in December 2010, and almost 3% higher than its level of 104.57% in December 2009. This is also significantly higher than the 104.5% level at the time of last new issuance out of this trust in 2007. DEFAULT EXPECTATIONS AND NET LOSS PROJECTIONS Based on our view of the current and projected performance of the FFELP student loans, we are projecting that remaining 'A' rating level stressed defaults on FFELP loans (as a percent of the current FFELP collateral balance plus capitalized interest as of September 2011) will reach 25%. With recovery rates on these loans of at least 97% and an assumed 2% servicer reject rate, this results in total projected net losses on the FFELP loans of approximately 1.1%. In addition, we assumed that remaining 'A' rating level stressed defaults for cosigned private loans (as a percent of the current private collateral balance) for cosigned private loans will reach 28%, and remaining defaults on noncosigned loans (and loans for which there are no records of a cosigner) will reach 54%. Based on the current private collateral pool composition of 39% cosigned loans and 61% noncosigned loans, the weighted average remaining 'A' rating level stressed default projection for private loans totals 43.9%. We assumed future stressed recovery rates of approximately 10% of the dollar amount of cumulative private defaults, which results in our expectation for remaining cumulative net losses on the private loans of 39.5% (as a percent of the current collateral balance plus capitalized interest as of September 2011). STRUCTURE The notes, which are all secured equally and ratably under the trust's indenture. The trust was originally structured with a bond insurance policy from Ambac Assurance Corp. Because we do not rate Ambac, we give no value to the bond insurance policy it provides to the notes. The notes in the trust have maturities that range from 2012 to 2041. All of the notes in the trust are auction rate notes (ARS). Since the auction markets failed in February 2008, these notes have been paying interest rates that are based on their respective maximum auction rate definitions. Approximately 87% of the notes are tax-exempt ARS, which means they will generally pay based on a floating tax-exempt interest rate multiplied by a ratings-dependent multiplier (these definitions vary among the notes). The balance of the notes are taxable ARS, which means they generally pay interest based on a taxable floating interest rate plus a rating-dependent margin. The documents provide for optional redemptions and extraordinary mandatory redemptions. VSAC has been repurchasing bonds at discounts, which helps account for the aforementioned increases in parity. BREAK-EVEN CASH FLOW MODELING ASSUMPTIONS We ran midstream cash flows for this trust under various rating stress assumptions. We held the defaults of the FFELP loans constant at 25% to reflect our 'A' stressed default assumption for the FFELP portion of the trust collateral, and ran break-even defaults on the private portion of the collateral pool. These cash flow runs provided private loan breakeven percentages (private break-evens) that represent the maximum amount of remaining cumulative private net losses the trust can absorb (as a percent of the private pool balance as of the cash flow cutoff date) while meeting full and timely payment of interest and ultimate principal on the notes. The following are some of the major assumptions we modeled: -- Moderately front-loaded default curves of differing speeds that covered periods of four and six years; -- Recovery rates of 10% for the private loans in the pool; -- Recovery rates of at least 97% for the FFELP loans in the pool; -- A servicer reject rate of 2.00% for the FFELP loans in the pool; -- Several different prepayment speeds, including prepayment speeds starting at approximately 3 CPR (constant prepayment rate, an annualized prepayment speed stated as a percent of the current loan balance) and ramping up over six years to a maximum rate of 8 CPR. After six years, we held the maximum rate constant. We also ran scenarios assuming a constant prepayment speed of 3 CPR; -- Stressed interest rate vectors for the various indices; and -- Auctions failed for the life of each transaction. We determined the coupons for auction-rate notes based on the applicable "maximum rate" definition in the transaction documents. BREAKEVEN CASH FLOW MODELING RESULTS/RATING ACTIONS Our cash flow runs indicated that the notes are able to absorb remaining cumulative net losses (on the total collateral pool including both FFELP and private loans) ranging from approximately 10.8% to 11.5%, before a payment default would occur (see table 1). Table 1 Ramped CPR Flat CPR (%) (%) FFELP defaults 25% 25% FFELP net loss 1.1% 1.1% Private breakevens 52.2 - 53.5% 49.9% - 52.8% Private breakeven net losses 47.0 - 48.1% 44.9% - 47.5% Total remaining net losses 11.2% - 11.5% 10.8% - 11.3% CPR--Constant prepayment rate. The results of the private loan collateral break-even analysis indicate that the gross amount of private defaults that can be taken range from approximately 49.9% to 53.5%, and remaining cumulative private net losses range from 44.9% to 48.1%. After considering the aforementioned break-evens and remaining expected net losses of 39.5% on the private loan collateral and 9.8% on the total collateral pool (includes both the FFELP and private loans), we expect that the available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes at their current rating level of 'A (sf)'. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan receivables backing this trust relative to our revised cumulative default expectations and available credit enhancement. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Actions Taken On Transactions From 14 Municipal Issuer Trusts Containing Mix of FFELP And Private Student Loans, published Aug. 9, 2010. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$24 mil educ ln rev bnds ser 1995A due 12/15/2025 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From A 92428CDB7 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$24 mil educ ln rev bnds ser 1995B due 12/15/2025 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From A 92428CDC5 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$24 mil educ ln rev bnds ser 1995C due 12/15/2025 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From A 92428CDD3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$25 mil ed ln rev bnds ser 1996F due 12/15/2036 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From A 92428CDG6 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$25 mil ed ln rev bnds ser 1996G due 12/15/2036 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From A 92428CDH4 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$25 mil ed ln rev bnds ser 1996H due 12/15/2036 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From A 92428CDJ0 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$38 mil auc rt certs ser 1998K due 12/15/2032 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From K 92428CDN1 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$38 mil auc rt certs ser 1998L due 12/15/2032 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From L 92428CDP6 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$37.75 mil auc rt certs ser 1998M due 12/15/2032 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From M 92428CDQ4 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$40.85 million auction rate education loan revenue bonds, series 2000R Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2000R 92428CDW1 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$40.85 mil auction rate education loan revenue bonds series 2000S Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2000S 92428CDX9 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$40.85 mil auction rate education loan revenue bonds series 2000-T Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2000T 92428CDY7 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$164.75 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2001 V Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2001V 92428CEA8 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2001W 92428CEB6 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2001X 92428CEC4 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2001Y 92428CED2 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2001Z 92428CEE0 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2001AA 92428CEF7 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$39.35 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2002BB Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2002BB 92428CEG5 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$39.4 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2002CC Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2002CC 92428CEH3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$33.75 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2002DD Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2002DD 92428CEJ9 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$360.9 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2003 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From FF 92428CEM2 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg HH 92428CEP5 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg II 92428CEQ3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg JJ 92428CER1 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg KK 92428CES9 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg LL 92428CET7 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$275 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2004 MM Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From MM 92428CEU4 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg NN 92428CEV2 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg OO 92428CEW0 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg PP 92428CEX8 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$239.985 mil education loan revenue bonds senior series 2005 Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From RR 92428CEZ3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg SS 92428CFA7 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$175.25 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2006-TT Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From UU 92428CFC3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg VV 92428CFD1 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Vermont Student Assistance Corp. US$230 mil education loan revenue bonds series 2007 - WW Rating Class/Series CUSIP To From 2007WW 92428CFE9 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2007XX 92428CFF6 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg 2007YY 92428CFG4 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg