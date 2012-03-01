FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Commercial Barge Line 'B'
March 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Commercial Barge Line 'B'

Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based freight 	
transporter Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of 	
American Commercial Lines (ACL). We are also affirming our 'B' long-term 	
corporate credit rating on ACL.	
     -- We are raising our issue-level ratings on CBL's $200 million senior 	
secured second-lien notes and on the $250 million senior unsecured PIK toggle 	
note issued by ACL I Corp., a parent of ACL.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that improved 	
earnings will lead to gradual improvement in CBL's financial profile, despite 	
increased debt to fund fleet replacement.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
long-term corporate credit rating to Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL) and 	
affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on parent American 	
Commercial Lines (ACL). The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's $200 	
million senior secured second-lien notes to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We revised the 	
recovery rating to '1' (from '2'), indicating our expectations that 	
noteholders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on the $250 million 	
senior unsecured PIK toggle notes issued by ACL I Corp., a parent of ACL, to 	
'B-' from 'CCC+'. We revised the recovery rating on the PIK notes to '5' (from 	
'6'), indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive modest 	
(10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL) 	
reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive and 	
capital-intensive barge shipping industry. The ratings also reflect CBL's 	
exposure to various demand swings caused by economic changes, seasonally 	
fluctuating export volumes, and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions 	
to operations. 	
	
Positive credit factors include the company's substantial market position in 	
the U.S. domestic inland barge dry cargo industry, with some diversification 	
from its liquid barge transportation and manufacturing segments, and 	
competitive barriers to entry under the Jones Act, which requires that vessels 	
carrying shipments between U.S. ports must be built and registered in the U.S. 	
and have all-U.S.-citizen crews. These requirements prevent direct competition 	
from foreign-flagged vessels. CBL operates a fleet of Jones Act-qualified 	
vessels. We categorize CBL's business risk profile as "fair," financial risk 	
profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "adequate" (as our criteria 	
define the terms).	
	
We expect CBL to achieve a gradually improving financial profile, despite 	
comprehensive barge replacement that it will finance partly with debt. We 	
believe CBL's earnings will benefit from shifting its product mix toward 	
higher-margin commodities such as coal, steel, petroleum, and chemicals, and 	
away from the more volatile spot-market grain trade. Strong contract coverage 	
from reputable counterparties support the company's revenue generation.	
	
CBL provides barge transportation primarily for dry cargo (including grain, 	
steel, cement, fertilizer, coal, and various bulk commodity products) and 	
liquid cargo on U.S. inland waterways. The barge transportation segment 	
accounted for 84% of revenues for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and dry 	
cargo makes up most of the freight. CBL is the third-largest dry barge 	
transportation company and the second-largest liquid barge transporter in the 	
U.S.--it operates 11.6% and 10.8% of the total U.S. inland dry and liquid tank 	
barges, respectively. CBL also provides repair and terminal services, in 	
addition to manufacturing barges, through its Jeffboat segment, which 	
accounted for about 13% of total company revenues for the 12 months ended 	
Sept. 30, 2011. As of that date, CBL operated a fleet of 2,402 barges 	
consisting of 2,085 dry barges and 317 tank barges, the majority of which the 	
company owns. It also owns 109 towboats and charters an additional 13 towboats 	
that power the barges. As of Dec. 31, 2010 (the most recent publicly available 	
data), the average vessel ages were 34.3 years for owned towboats, 19.5 years 	
for covered dry cargo barges, 31.2 years for open dry cargo barges, and 21.1 	
years for double-hulled tank barges--all in line with industry averages.	
	
Platinum Equity acquired ACL on Dec. 21, 2010, for a total price of about $837 	
million, including assumption of debt and acquisition costs. The new owners 	
used a $419 million contribution to fund the acquisition. On Feb. 15, 201l, 	
ACL's parent, ACL I Corp., issued $250 million of senior unsecured 	
payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes for a one-time distribution to replace a 	
portion of the initial equity contribution. Our analysis of CBL and ACL 	
includes consideration of the PIK notes and accrued interest on them.	
	
We believe CBL's transportation segment will benefit from improving volumes 	
and rates. Over the next three years, we expect the manufacturing segment's 	
Jeffboat operations to benefit from a significant order backlog arising from 	
an aging U.S. barge fleet, a significant portion of which is approaching the 	
end of its useful life. Barge replacement will be further aided by the Oil 	
Pollution Act of 1990, which mandates double hulls for tank ships and tank 	
barges traveling in U.S. waters by 2015. We believe cost-cutting, efficiency, 	
and optimization initiatives combined with improving market fundamentals for 	
certain commodity categories (coal, chemicals) will help CBL maintain its 	
financial profile over the next year.	
	
Swings in demand arising from economic changes, seasonally fluctuating export 	
volumes, and CBL's vulnerability to weather-related disruptions shape the 	
company's business and financial risk profiles. We expect debt to EBITDA 	
(adjusted for operating leases, PIK notes and there accrued interest) of 4x-5x 	
and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-teens percent area. 	
ACL's credit measures could show some volatility depending on the timing of 	
its capital spending for fleet replacement, rate fluctuations, and the effect 	
of weather on its operations.	
	
Liquidity	
CBL has adequate liquidity under our criteria. We believe its sources of cash 	
will likely substantially exceed its uses during the next 12 months. Cash 	
sources include modest unrestricted cash and moderate availability under the 	
existing $475 million asset-based revolving credit facility (not rated), after 	
taking into consideration outstanding letters of credit and an $85 million 	
interim availability block. The asset-based revolver has a $75 million 	
accordion option. We expect CBL to use its revolver primarily to fund 	
significant capital spending for fleet replacement and for working capital 	
purposes.	
	
In accordance with Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology and assumptions, we 	
believe the relevant aspects of CBL's liquidity are:	
     -- Cash sources exceeding cash uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum for an 	
adequate designation, for the next year;	
     -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive even with a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA--consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;	
     -- CBL's sound relationships with banks, in our assessment, demonstrated 	
by its ability to arrange bank credit facilities; and	
     -- Its prudent financial risk management, including arranging bank credit 	
facilities and issuing notes to support liquidity.	
	
CBL's credit agreement contains certain provisions, covenants, and 	
restrictions customary for this type of debt, including a change-of-control 	
provision, restrictions on dividends, issuance of preferred stock, mergers and 	
acquisitions, additional indebtedness, asset sales, and leases. The company's 	
debt agreements do not contain rating triggers that could limit additional 	
borrowings or accelerate the payment of any funds outstanding.	
	
Financial covenants are springing and apply if revolving facility availability 	
is less than $48.75 million until the interim block is reduced to zero, based 	
on certain requirements under the notes (not disclosed), and $59.4 million 	
thereafter. During the next year, we do not expect availability to fall below 	
the threshold. However, if the covenants are tested, we expect CBL to be in 	
compliance with good cushion, based on our expectations of the company's 	
financial performance. ACL uses different definitions of debt and EBITDA from 	
Standard & Poor's. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CBL, to be published following 	
this update on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that CBL will modestly improve 	
its financial profile over the next year as it benefits from improved cargo 	
mix, higher volumes, and resulting earnings growth. Our expectation for a 	
gradually improving financial profile takes into account incremental debt used 	
to support fleet replacement that we also expect will make operations more 	
efficient. We could lower the ratings if economic pressures or weather-related 	
disruptions to operations caused CBL's earnings to decline, resulting in FFO 	
to debt to fall to about 10%. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings 	
if continued gradual economic recovery caused FFO to debt to exceed 20% for a 	
sustained period.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 	
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Assigned	
Commercial Barge Line Co.	
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
American Commercial Lines Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Commercial Barge Line Co.	
 Senior secured (second-lien)           BB-                B+	
  Recovery rating                       1                  2	
ACL I Corp.	
 Senior unsecured                       B-                 CCC+	
  Recovery rating                       5                  6	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

