March 1, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults remain at 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 - With no global corporate issuer defaults this week, the 2012
global corporate default tally remains at 18, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default
Update (Feb. 23 - 29, 2012)." 	
	
Of the 18 total defaults this year, 11 were based in the U.S., four in the 	
emerging markets, and three in Europe. Missed payments accounted for eight 	
defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for three, distressed exchanges were 	
responsible for two, and three defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining 	
defaults, one was due to a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender and 	
the other was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision. 	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

