TEXT-S&P assigns OEP Pearl Holdings prelim 'B' rating
March 1, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P assigns OEP Pearl Holdings prelim 'B' rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 1 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Sonneborn Inc. and Netherlands-based Sonneborn Refined 	
Products B.V., both operating subsidiaries of Cayman Islands-based OEP Pearl 	
Holdings L.P., plan to obtain a $30 million revolving credit facility and a 	
$240 million term loan to partly fund their proposed acquisition by private 	
equity sponsor One Equity Partners.	
     -- We expect 2012 operating performance at OEP Pearl Holding to continue 	
to improve as a result of improving volumes and pricing for its 	
hydrocarbon-based niche specialty products.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to OEP 	
Pearl Holding L.P. and preliminary 'B' issue ratings to the proposed revolving 	
credit facility and term loan at subsidiary companies Sonneborn Inc. and 	
Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.	
     -- The positive outlook indicates the potential for an upgrade during the 	
next year based on our expectation that operating performance and financial 	
policy could support credit metrics in line with slightly higher ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to OEP Pearl Holdings L.P. (Sonneborn). The 	
outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' 	
issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings to subsidiaries Sonneborn 	
Inc.'s and Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.'s proposed $30 million revolving 	
credit facility and $240 million senior secured term loan. The preliminary '3' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful recovery (50% to 	
70%) in the event of a payment default. All ratings are based on preliminary 	
terms and conditions.	
	
Rationale	
The preliminary ratings on Sonneborn reflect our assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as 	
our criteria define the terms), as well as its leading positions in a niche 	
market for its base-oil derived niche chemical products.	
	
We expect Sonneborn to use $240 million of the proceeds from the transaction 	
(assuming an undrawn revolving credit facility at closing) along with an 	
equity contribution by the equity sponsor, One Equity Partners, to finance the 	
repayment of existing debt and the purchase price for the acquisition.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect credit metrics to be consistent with 	
an aggressive financial risk profile, with funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total adjusted debt of 12% to 15%. In our base case forecast, we do not expect 	
the company to reduce debt levels meaningfully over the next several years, 	
though we expect it to generate positive free cash flow. In our forecasts, we 	
assume that cash flow will mainly fund potential growth plans and investments, 	
and not debt reduction. Still, we expect modest improvements in debt leverage 	
metrics given our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements and our 	
expectation that management will approach growth prudently.	
	
Sonneborn's products are important inputs in end-customer applications. Its 	
products are often specified ingredients in customer formulations and 	
products, which offers the company some protection from competitive products. 	
The breadth of product offerings within its niche segments are an added 	
competitive advantage and help the company attain a relatively high market 	
share-it is number one in most of its markets. Sonneborn's ability to develop 	
applications that meet small-sized customized requirements in relatively 	
stable end markets such as personal care products, food additives, and 	
consumer applications is also a strength. Entry barriers--large investments 	
are required by potential newcomers to compete in relatively small 	
markets--also bolster Sonneborn's market position. It also benefits from a 	
capability to process several grades of base oils produced by a range of 	
refineries domestically, as well as overseas.	
	
We expect Sonneborn to profit from growing markets in Latin America and the 	
Asia-Pacific regions where it has a presence. We expect margins to be 	
generally stable. The company has a reasonable track record of passing on raw 	
material cost increases even in times of relatively volatile raw material 	
costs. Nonetheless, we view Sonneborn's exposure to hydrocarbon-based inputs 	
as a risk factor. EBITDA margins are moderate, at around 14%, reflecting in 	
part the negotiating ability of the company's customers, including large 	
consumer and personal care companies, which limits pricing power. The 	
concentration of manufacturing capacity at operational subsidiaries in two key 	
locations in the U.S. and the Netherlands constitutes a risk, in our opinion. 	
	
Liquidity	
We expect Sonneborn to maintain "adequate" liquidity (under our criteria) over 	
the next two years. More specifically, we expect sources of funds to exceed 	
uses of funds by at least 1.2x over the next two years. We also expect that 	
sources of funds will exceed uses of funds even if EBITDA drops by 20%. Though 	
financial covenants have not been set, we expect them to be manageable, with 	
cushions of at least 20% to 25% from the company's forecasts.	
	
We base our conclusions on liquidity on the following assumptions:	
     -- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the $30 million revolving 	
credit facility to be a major source of liquidity. We do not expect the 	
revolving credit facility to be drawn at closing.	
     -- Though the business exhibits some seasonality in general, but we do 	
not anticipate significant working capital swings, and expect the company to 	
continue to generate positive free cash flow and to maintain adequate 	
liquidity and sufficient levels of availability under its revolving credit 	
facility.	
     -- During the next two years, there will be no shareholder rewards, 	
meaningful debt funded acquisitions, or large capital spending programs, 	
though we factor in some level of investment in growth initiatives into our 	
analysis.	
     -- The debt maturity profile is favorable, with expected mandatory annual 	
amortizations below $3 million for the next several years. The nearest 	
meaningful maturity is in 2017, when the proposed revolving credit facility 	
matures.	
     -- The company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks due to 	
the liquidity provided by its revolving credit availability and moderate 	
conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sonneborne to 	
be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects the potential for a modest upgrade and reflects 	
our expectations for reasonably predictable, albeit modest EBITDA and cash 	
flow generation improvement, over the next year. We base our expectation on 	
our overall outlook for modest domestic economic growth and our belief that 	
the company's strengths in the U.S. market and presence in overseas markets, 	
especially in high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, will 	
contribute to overall volume improvement. We also expect new products already 	
launched by the company to support a higher volumes. We assume that management 	
and ownership will support credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored 	
into our analysis any distributions to shareholders or significant debt-funded 	
capital spending. We expect Sonneborn will maintain leverage credit metrics 	
within our range of expectations.	
	
Our base case assumes low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by volume and 	
price increases over the next two years. We expect margins will remain 14% to 	
15% over this period. We could raise ratings if the company's operating 	
performance improves as we expect and management is able to fund growth in a 	
manner that contributes to the improvement of leverage metrics. To support a 	
one-notch upgrade, we expect FFO to total adjusted debt to improve to levels 	
over 15%. Though we don't expect to do so, we could lower the ratings if 	
revenue growth were to stall or turn negative, if margins decline by two or 	
more percentage points below our expectations, or if the company incurs 	
additional debt so that FFO to total adjusted debt fell below 12% without 	
prospects for improvement.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Positive	
	
OEP Pearl Holdings LP	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B (prelim)/Positive/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Sonneborn Inc.	
 US$30 mil sr sec revolver              B (prelim)	
  Recovery Rating                       3 (prelim)	
 US$204 mil term loan                   B (prelim)	
  Recovery Rating                       3 (prelim)	
	
Sonneborn Refined Products BV	
 US$36 mil term loan                    B (prelim)	
  Recovery Rating                       3 (prelim)	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

