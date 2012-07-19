TEXT-Fitch cuts Hercules (Eclipse 2006-4) plc

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hercules (Eclipse 2006-4) plc's CMBS notes due October 2018 as follows: --GBP636.3 million class A (XS0276410080) to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative --GBP43.9 million class B (XS0276410833) to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative --GBP25.0 million class C (XS0276412375) to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative --GBP50.9 million class D (XS0276413183) to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 'RE70%' --GBP29.0 million class E (XS0276413340) to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; 'RE0%' The downgrade is driven primarily by the continued uncertainty surrounding the Ashbourne Portfolio loan. The loan remains in special servicing following Southern Cross' administration in July 2011, exposing the property portfolio's inherent operational risk. The portfolio requires significant reinvestment to improve the quality of the nursing homes, which will be challenging against the backdrop of public sector cutbacks. The result is that future rents agreed with the new operators will be tightly constrained, a risk that is reflected in the steady declines in value. The GBP72.6 million securitised portion is 50% of a senior piece of a much larger whole loan (GBP328.0 million). Despite its subordination, the considerable additional leverage has meant that equity has eroded quickly as value has slid: a September 2011 valuation (released Dec 2011) reports a 43% decline in addition to the 21% fall revealed in November 2010 (on a valuation dating back to 2008). The reported securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is 96%, compared to Fitch's estimate of 118%. The borrower continues to discuss strategy with the operators that took over following Southern Cross' bankruptcy, with the intention of renegotiating loan terms (although the status of this remains unclear to Fitch). Any new leases are likely to be at a significant discount to the over-rented amounts owed (but not paid) by Southern Cross. Irrespective of the terms of any new proposal, Fitch expects this loan to make a loss. All other loans are materially unchanged since the last rating action in July 2011. The GBP180 million Cannonbridge whole loan remains significantly over-leveraged, with a reported securitised LTV of 134%. In spite of an unusually lengthy four-year extension granted to the borrower in 2010, Cannonbridge is the first of Hercules' seven loans to mature, falling due in January 2015. During this time whole loan leverage is likely to increase further, owing to a payment-in-kind provision entered into the loan in 2010. Therefore the chances of orderly repayment are slim, despite an improvement in occupancy and scheduled increases in passing rent as rent-free periods elapse. The last loan to mature is due 21 months after Cannonbridge, and two years before legal final maturity in October 2018. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria