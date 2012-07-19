FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by Q2 results
July 19, 2012 / 3:07 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on SLM
Corp. remain unchanged after the company reported decent second-quarter
core earnings of $243 million, down from $284 million in the prior quarter and
$260 million in the second quarter of 2011. The opportunity for students to
consolidate Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans through the
Department of Education's Special Direct Consolidation Loan Initiative, which
President Obama announced on October 26, 2011, led to the run-off of
approximately $4.5 billion of SLM FFELP loans, reducing future FFELP interest
income and creating a $50 million early amortization charge in the second
quarter. This program ended on June 30, 2012, so we do not expect this charge to
be an ongoing expense. The company was also exposed to higher interest expense
in the quarter. Lower provisions, reductions in operating cost, and gains on
debt repurchases somewhat offset these charges. The company's announcement
during the quarter of authorization of an additional $400 million of share
repurchases (following share repurchase authorization of $500 million in the
first quarter) is aggressive, in our opinion.   

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

