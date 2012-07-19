FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 3:12 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates OZLM Funding Ltd notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO 
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly 
syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1 through D notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress 
scenarios, among other factors.
 
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC's $459.00 
million floating-rate notes (see list).

The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization 
backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior 
secured loans.

The ratings reflect our assessment of:
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies 
And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC, June 26, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- CDO Spotlight: The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market 
Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, April 26, 2012
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For Monitoring 
U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, April 14, 2011
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish 
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject 
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009
     -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default 
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
     -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash 
Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
     -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands 
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 
21, 2002 
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC

Class                   Rating        Amount (mil. $)
A-1                     AAA (sf)               322.80
A-2                     AA (sf)                 58.00
B (deferrable)          A (sf)                  37.50
C (deferrable)          BBB (sf)                19.10
D (deferrable)          BB (sf)                 21.60
Subordinated notes      NR                      51.70

NR--Not rated.

