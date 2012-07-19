TEXT-S&P rates OZLM Funding Ltd notes

OVERVIEW -- OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1 through D notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress scenarios, among other factors. CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC's $459.00 million floating-rate notes (see list). The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The ratings reflect our assessment of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC, June 26, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- CDO Spotlight: The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, April 26, 2012 -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For Monitoring U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, April 14, 2011 -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009 -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008 -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007 -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002 -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 21, 2002 RATINGS ASSIGNED OZLM Funding Ltd./OZLM Funding LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A-1 AAA (sf) 322.80 A-2 AA (sf) 58.00 B (deferrable) A (sf) 37.50 C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 19.10 D (deferrable) BB (sf) 21.60 Subordinated notes NR 51.70 NR--Not rated.