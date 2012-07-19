FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: defense cos face unsure demand, aerospace cos stay strong
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 3:17 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: defense cos face unsure demand, aerospace cos stay strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 19 - The commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face much
different prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in an article
titled "Defense Budget Uncertainty Is Increasing, But Commercial Aerospace Is
Still Going Strong," published on RatingsDirect. 

Demand for new aircraft continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector. 
The introduction of new, more-fuel-efficient models has prompted large orders 
from several major airlines. Still, manufacturers must navigate through 
headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and possible 
reduced availability of aircraft financing.

The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater turbulence 
amid weaker demand. Standard & Poor's expects the U.S. defense budget to be 
flat or decline in the next several years because of efforts to reduce the 
huge U.S. federal budget deficit, the wind-down of operations in Afghanistan, 
and proposed changes to U.S. military strategy. Austerity measures will 
similarly cut into European defense budgets.

"Despite these issues, we continue to expect the credit quality of most 
commercial aerospace and defense issuers to remain stable this year," said 
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris DeNicolo. 

Revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers will likely 
increase this year, and we could raise ratings or revise the outlooks on some 
of the companies to positive in the next year. However, companies' need to 
increase investments to raise production rates could limit the improvement in 
credit quality. 

Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid cash flow 
should help cushion the impact of federal spending cuts. Small defense 
contractors are less diversified and more at risk of outlook changes or 
downgrades if budget cuts reduce or eliminate one or more of their major 
programs.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
