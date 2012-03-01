FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms RCN
#Market News
March 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms RCN

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on 	
RCN Telecom Services LLC's secured term loan due 2016, which the company 	
proposes to increase by $125 million to $658 million to fund a dividend to its 	
private-equity owner.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on RCN Telecom 	
Services LLC; pro forma for the dividend recapitalization, adjusted debt 	
leverage increases from about 3.7x to the mid-4.0x area, a metric still 	
consistent with the rating.	
     -- We expect to revise our current view of "less than adequate" liquidity 	
to "adequate" if the existing credit facilities are increased under the 	
currently contemplated terms.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects a measure of revenue and cash flow 	
visibility inherent in the company's subscription-based business. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
issue-level rating on RCN Telecom Services LLC's proposed upsized term loan. 	
RCN intends to increase its term loan, due 2016, by $125 million to $658 	
million to finance a $121 million dividend to owner ABRY Partners. The secured 	
credit facilities include a $40 million revolver due 2015. The recovery rating 	
is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of 	
principal in event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the 	
recovery report on RCN, published Dec. 6, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on RCN. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Ratings on RCN continue to incorporate our view of an aggressive financial 	
policy of the company's private-equity owners and the proposed dividend 	
recapitalization is consistent with that view. The affirmation acknowledges 	
that the modest increase in leverage to the mid-4x area as a result of the 	
dividend recapitalization from about 3.7x is still supportive of our 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). 	
	
The ratings on RCN continue to reflect the challenging operating environment 	
inherent in the company's predominant cable-TV overbuilder model within the 	
context of a mature cable-TV industry, and the company's private-equity 	
owner's aggressive financial policy. We do recognize that, unlike incumbent 	
cable operators that have not faced material facilities-based competition 	
until recent years, RCN is experienced in operating in highly competitive, 	
duopoly cable markets. Pro forma for the $125 million increase in its term 	
loan to finance a dividend to ABRY Partners, RCN will have approximately $710 	
million of debt, including our operating lease adjustment of about $50 	
million. 	
	
RCN serves over 330,000 basic video customers in six geographic clusters. As a 	
cable overbuilder facing competition from a rival cable operator, satellite, 	
and (to varying extents) telephone company video services, RCN has a 	
substantially weaker market position than incumbent cable providers. In 	
addition, our view of its "vulnerable" business risk profile (as defined in 	
our criteria) takes into consideration a lack of scale economies, which 	
results in materially higher programming costs compared with larger operators. 	
As a result, we expect RCN's EBITDA consolidated margin to be in the upper-20% 	
area, roughly 10% below that of an incumbent cable operator. 	
	
RCN has six operational clusters but only in its Lehigh Valley, Pa. market 	
does it have a near-incumbent position. It is considerably more weakly 	
positioned in its five overbuilder markets, with lower video penetration 	
levels, reflecting competition from either Comcast Corp. or Time Warner Cable 	
Inc. RCN's consolidated basic video penetration is only approximately 23%, or 	
just about half of the cable industry average. Conversely, since RCN has 	
historically promoted multiple service packages (video, high-speed data, 	
and voice), it generally has better-than-average revenue-generation unit (RGU) 	
penetration. We expect modest basic and telephone RGU losses to competition 	
and wireless substitution, respectively, to result in flat to modestly lower 	
revenues. RCN's systems are state-of-the-art with full digitization, 	
ubiquitous HSD (via DOCSIS 3.0) availability, and sufficient bandwidth to 	
support foreseeable demand. As a result, capital spending should be largely 	
related to provisioning of new RGUs and some plant extensions.  	
	
Liquidity	
We expect to revise our view of RCN's liquidity to "adequate" from "less than 	
adequate" (as defined in our criteria) if the proposed $125 million increase 	
in the term loan is consummated under the contemplated terms. The current less 	
than adequate liquidity assessment incorporates our view of potentially 	
limited cushion as the leverage covenant in the existing credit agreement 	
steps down. The proposed term loan increment would address that issue by 	
revising the leverage covenant to provide an initial 20% to 25% cushion.	
	
RCN's subscription-based business model provides some measure of revenue 	
visibility. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.5x 	
during the 12 months subsequent to the closing of the upsized term loan. We 	
expect funds from operations to be in the $100 million area in 2012 based on 	
our view of likely modestly declining to flat revenues, a relatively stable 	
near-term EBITDA margin, and capital expenditures in the mid-$70 million area. 	
Annual amortization of the upsized term loan will be under $7 million. 	
	
Sources of liquidity include what will be an approximate $15 million cash 	
balance pro forma for the dividend recapitalization and availability under the 	
$40 million revolving portion of the secured credit facilities. While most 	
rated cable operators have the potential to bolster liquidity by monetizing a 	
subset of their system portfolio, there is limited demand for the overbuild 	
properties that constitute the majority of RCN's asset base. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable. RCN's subscription-based business model provides 	
a measure of revenue visibility. We expect flat to modestly lower revenue, 	
with pressure on the basic and telephone customer base not likely to be fully 	
offset by increased promotion of TiVo devices or potential commercial service 	
inroads. However, given our expectation of a relatively stable EBITDA margin 	
as well as a moderation in capital spending from 2011 levels, we expect RCN to 	
maintain financial metrics supportive of the rating over the near term. The 	
stable outlook assumes closing of the incremental credit facilities under 	
currently contemplated terms, which would amend, and improve, potentially 	
limited cushion under the leverage covenant in the existing credit facilities. 	
	
We could lower the rating if erosion of basic subscribers approached the 	
mid-single-digit area or if loss of telephone customers to wireless 	
substitution becomes material leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA above 5x on a 	
consistent basis. A downgrade could also result from a more aggressive than 	
anticipated financial policy from the company's private-equity owners. 	
	
An upgrade is unlikely; given the highly competitive nature of the overbuild 	
business model, we do not expect RCN to generate sufficient free cash flow to 	
reduce debt leverage to the mid-3x area, which would warrant consideration of 	
a higher rating. Further even if performance substantially outpaced our 	
expectations, financial policy considerations effectively limit a potential 	
upgrade. 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
RCN Telecom Services LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
New Ratings	
	
RCN Telecom Services LLC	
Yankee Cable Acquisition LLC	
 Senior Secured                   	
  US$40 mil revolver bank ln due 2015   B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
  US$658 mil term bank ln due 2016      B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
RCN Telecom Services LLC	
Cable Operating Co. LLC	
Yankee Cable Acquisition LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4

