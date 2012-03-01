TEXT-S&P affirms RCN

Overview -- We are affirming our 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on RCN Telecom Services LLC's secured term loan due 2016, which the company proposes to increase by $125 million to $658 million to fund a dividend to its private-equity owner. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on RCN Telecom Services LLC; pro forma for the dividend recapitalization, adjusted debt leverage increases from about 3.7x to the mid-4.0x area, a metric still consistent with the rating. -- We expect to revise our current view of "less than adequate" liquidity to "adequate" if the existing credit facilities are increased under the currently contemplated terms. -- The stable rating outlook reflects a measure of revenue and cash flow visibility inherent in the company's subscription-based business. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' issue-level rating on RCN Telecom Services LLC's proposed upsized term loan. RCN intends to increase its term loan, due 2016, by $125 million to $658 million to finance a $121 million dividend to owner ABRY Partners. The secured credit facilities include a $40 million revolver due 2015. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RCN, published Dec. 6, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on RCN. The outlook is stable. Rationale Ratings on RCN continue to incorporate our view of an aggressive financial policy of the company's private-equity owners and the proposed dividend recapitalization is consistent with that view. The affirmation acknowledges that the modest increase in leverage to the mid-4x area as a result of the dividend recapitalization from about 3.7x is still supportive of our "aggressive" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). The ratings on RCN continue to reflect the challenging operating environment inherent in the company's predominant cable-TV overbuilder model within the context of a mature cable-TV industry, and the company's private-equity owner's aggressive financial policy. We do recognize that, unlike incumbent cable operators that have not faced material facilities-based competition until recent years, RCN is experienced in operating in highly competitive, duopoly cable markets. Pro forma for the $125 million increase in its term loan to finance a dividend to ABRY Partners, RCN will have approximately $710 million of debt, including our operating lease adjustment of about $50 million. RCN serves over 330,000 basic video customers in six geographic clusters. As a cable overbuilder facing competition from a rival cable operator, satellite, and (to varying extents) telephone company video services, RCN has a substantially weaker market position than incumbent cable providers. In addition, our view of its "vulnerable" business risk profile (as defined in our criteria) takes into consideration a lack of scale economies, which results in materially higher programming costs compared with larger operators. As a result, we expect RCN's EBITDA consolidated margin to be in the upper-20% area, roughly 10% below that of an incumbent cable operator. RCN has six operational clusters but only in its Lehigh Valley, Pa. market does it have a near-incumbent position. It is considerably more weakly positioned in its five overbuilder markets, with lower video penetration levels, reflecting competition from either Comcast Corp. or Time Warner Cable Inc. RCN's consolidated basic video penetration is only approximately 23%, or just about half of the cable industry average. Conversely, since RCN has historically promoted multiple service packages (video, high-speed data, and voice), it generally has better-than-average revenue-generation unit (RGU) penetration. We expect modest basic and telephone RGU losses to competition and wireless substitution, respectively, to result in flat to modestly lower revenues. RCN's systems are state-of-the-art with full digitization, ubiquitous HSD (via DOCSIS 3.0) availability, and sufficient bandwidth to support foreseeable demand. As a result, capital spending should be largely related to provisioning of new RGUs and some plant extensions. Liquidity We expect to revise our view of RCN's liquidity to "adequate" from "less than adequate" (as defined in our criteria) if the proposed $125 million increase in the term loan is consummated under the contemplated terms. The current less than adequate liquidity assessment incorporates our view of potentially limited cushion as the leverage covenant in the existing credit agreement steps down. The proposed term loan increment would address that issue by revising the leverage covenant to provide an initial 20% to 25% cushion. RCN's subscription-based business model provides some measure of revenue visibility. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.5x during the 12 months subsequent to the closing of the upsized term loan. We expect funds from operations to be in the $100 million area in 2012 based on our view of likely modestly declining to flat revenues, a relatively stable near-term EBITDA margin, and capital expenditures in the mid-$70 million area. Annual amortization of the upsized term loan will be under $7 million. Sources of liquidity include what will be an approximate $15 million cash balance pro forma for the dividend recapitalization and availability under the $40 million revolving portion of the secured credit facilities. While most rated cable operators have the potential to bolster liquidity by monetizing a subset of their system portfolio, there is limited demand for the overbuild properties that constitute the majority of RCN's asset base. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. RCN's subscription-based business model provides a measure of revenue visibility. We expect flat to modestly lower revenue, with pressure on the basic and telephone customer base not likely to be fully offset by increased promotion of TiVo devices or potential commercial service inroads. However, given our expectation of a relatively stable EBITDA margin as well as a moderation in capital spending from 2011 levels, we expect RCN to maintain financial metrics supportive of the rating over the near term. The stable outlook assumes closing of the incremental credit facilities under currently contemplated terms, which would amend, and improve, potentially limited cushion under the leverage covenant in the existing credit facilities. We could lower the rating if erosion of basic subscribers approached the mid-single-digit area or if loss of telephone customers to wireless substitution becomes material leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA above 5x on a consistent basis. A downgrade could also result from a more aggressive than anticipated financial policy from the company's private-equity owners. An upgrade is unlikely; given the highly competitive nature of the overbuild business model, we do not expect RCN to generate sufficient free cash flow to reduce debt leverage to the mid-3x area, which would warrant consideration of a higher rating. Further even if performance substantially outpaced our expectations, financial policy considerations effectively limit a potential upgrade. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed RCN Telecom Services LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings RCN Telecom Services LLC Yankee Cable Acquisition LLC Senior Secured US$40 mil revolver bank ln due 2015 B Recovery Rating 4 US$658 mil term bank ln due 2016 B Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged RCN Telecom Services LLC Cable Operating Co. LLC Yankee Cable Acquisition LLC Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4