TEXT-Fitch downgrades 4 classes of CSFB 2003-C5

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2003-C5. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades are the result of increased loss expectations by Fitch across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 7.3% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 5.4% including losses already incurred to date. As of the June 2012 remittance report, the transaction has paid down 38.3% to $778.1 million from $1.261 billion at issuance. Twenty four loans (26.7%) have defeased. Interest shortfalls totaling $2.6 million are currently affecting classes J through P. As of the June 2012 distribution date, 6 loans (3.9%) are in special servicing. The largest contributor to modeled losses, Baseline Corporate Center (1.9% of the pool), is secured by a 2 building 149,629 sf office complex in Tempe, Arizona. The loan transferred to special servicing effective August 2011. The center resides west of the I-10 Freeway and is situated along the commercial corridor due to its close proximity to the freeway and Baseline Road off ramp. The most recent servicer-reported debt servicing coverage ratio (DSCR) was 0.76x as of year-end 2011, and the December 2011 reported occupancy was 80%. The performance of the complex has improved over the past year and the buildings' overall occupancy compares favorably to the market, which has a vacancy rate of 30%. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is an approximately 223,000 square foot (sf) industrial building (1.8% of the pool) located in Troy, Michigan. The loan was returned to the master servicer September 2011 after a modification that resulted in a loan bifurcation to an A/B structure. Since the modification, performance has steadily improved with the servicer reported occupancy as of June 2012 at 74%. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is Deer Valley Financial Center (1.3%), 126,569 sf office building located in Phoenix, Arizona. The building, located less than one half mile from Deer Valley Airport, sits on 19th Avenue a primary throughfare that provides good visibility and access to the surrounding area. The loan continues to underperform; however, occupancy has continued to improve since vacancy peaked in late 2009 at 46% with the servicer reported vacancy as of March 2012 at 36%. Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated: --$14.2 million class G to 'B-sf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$14.2 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE45%; --$9.5 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% from RE100%; --$6.3 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% from RE100%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: --$368.7 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$218.50 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$39.4 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.8 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31.5 million class D at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$17.3 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$17.3 million class F at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$6.3 million class L at 'CC'; RE0% from RE100%; --$7.9 million class M at 'C'; RE0% from RE15%; --$1.6 million class N at 'C'; RE0%; --$4.7 million class O at 'C'; RE0%. Classes A-1, A-2 and A-3 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the $4.9 million class P. Classes A-SP and A-X are previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions