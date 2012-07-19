FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Alcentra Ltd
#Financials
July 19, 2012 / 3:42 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alcentra Ltd's (Alcentra) Asset Manager
Rating at 'M1'. The rating covers Alcentra's European credit asset management
operations. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the strength and stability of Alcentra's sub-investment
grade business. It takes into account the progress in transitioning its business
towards a more diversified range of credit products and in growing the number of
mandates managed. This is illustrated by the launch of the Alcentra European 
Floating Rate Income Fund (AEFRIF) in March 2012, which has just declared its 
first dividend payment to investors.

Alcentra's key strengths include its deep sub-investment grade credit investment
experience, large volume of stable, term-financed assets under management, 
ability to retain key and well qualified staff, and robust two-stage credit 
process. 

The main challenges facing Alcentra are raising further assets and developing 
new product lines in uncertain market conditions, hiring suitably qualified 
staff as new expertise is required and to incrementally upgrade front office 
systems to cope with new mandates and asset types.

COMPANY AND STAFFING

Alcentra operates as an independent subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon 
Corporation (BNY; 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). During the past year, BNY has 
demonstrated its commitment to Alcentra through the provision of seed capital. 
Alcentra is highly profitable. In 2011, nearly all subordinated CLO fees 
payments were recouped, after being shut-off in 2008 and 2009. Alcentra's 
staffing has remained stable with a good breadth and depth of experience. 
Nevertheless there is a potential for key person risk for senior management, 
which Fitch believes is mitigated by widespread sharing of expertise, use of 
committees and dedicated analyst team support. 

CREDIT SELECTION

In Fitch's opinion, credit selection is disciplined and driven by thorough and 
well-established investment processes. Alcentra's two-stage credit approval 
process consists of a preliminary screening of a credit, followed by a more 
detailed analyst report, which is presented to the investment committee. The 
investment committee consists of highly experienced staff, is properly 
documented and is accountable for decisions made. A formal review of all credits
is conducted on a quarterly basis.

PORTFOLIO AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Alcentra's portfolio and risk monitoring is efficient, aided by the front-office
Everest system. The portfolio construction process is disciplined and 
conservative for CLOs, whereas more flexibility is allowed when managing credit 
funds (especially the Alcentra Global Special Situations Fund) and mandates 
where appropriate. A monthly risk-committee, chaired by the CIO, formalises the 
risk management process. The risk-committee reports directly to the Board of 
Alcentra, and has the power to oblige portfolio manager action where required.

INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION 

The company's investment administration is supported by Alcentra's robust 
systems and its qualified operations staff. The back and middle office system, 
Wall Street Office (WSO), is used for CLO administration, and other tools, such 
as Intex, are used for its structured credit funds. In Fitch's opinion, the 
robustness of systems and qualification of staff has been shown by the 
administration of AEFRIF, Alcentra's first daily NAV product.

TECHNOLOGY 

Alcentra's technology score reflects the adaptability of the front-office 
Everest system, which allows access to real time, customisable data flows, for 
both portfolio and risk management purposes. Everest allows a straight-through 
process via WSO, the industry standard software for loans. Intex is utilised for
structured credit analysis. 

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in both Europe and the US, Alcentra is an asset management firm focused on
sub-investment grade debt. Formed in March 2003 in Europe, it was acquired in 
2005 by BNY. Senior management and other employees currently retain a 3% stake 
in the company. As of 30 April 2012, Alcentra had around EUR9bn of European 
assets under management, of which around 85% was in CLOs. Alcentra employs 40 
people in London, including four portfolio managers and 13 credit specialists, 
in addition to the three members of senior management.

Alcentra's 'M1' rating is based on the following category scores, which 
represent a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score. All 
category scores are unchanged from 2011 levels. Asset manager operations in the 
'M1' category demonstrate the lowest vulnerability to operational and investment
management failure.

Company and Staffing: 2.00
Credit Selection: 1.50
Portfolio and Risk Management: 1.75
Investment Administration: 1.75
Technology: 1.75 

RATING SENSITIVITY

The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the 
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for 
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For 
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please 
review the criteria referenced below.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
