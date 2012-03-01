FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Fairmount Minerals ratings
March 1, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Fairmount Minerals ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 1 - Overview	
     -- Market competition to produce sand for hydraulic fracturing has 	
intensified significantly, and changing industry dynamics may challenge 	
U.S.-based Fairmount Minerals' ability to grow profits over the medium term. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Fairmount and 	
removing the company from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we 	
placed it on Sept. 23, 2011. 	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Fairmount's 	
position as a leading industry participant will support the rating over the 	
next 18-24 months. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services removed Chardon, Oh.-based 	
Fairmount Minerals from CreditWatch with positive implications and affirmed 	
its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation of the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and removal from 	
CreditWatch reflects our view that a confluence of changing dynamics in the 	
industry might challenge Fairmount Minerals' leading market position and 	
profit growth over the next 18 to 24 months. We believe that market 	
competition is intensifying due to an influx of new entrants and capacity 	
expansions coming online over the next 12 months. In addition, while oil and 	
liquids drilling remains relatively strong, low natural gas prices have 	
contributed to recent pullbacks in natural gas drilling, resulting in 	
slackening demand and falling prices for fine grade sand products. The 	
combination of  these factors leads us to believe that the supply/demand 	
balance in the sand market is on the crux of a shift from chronic undersupply 	
toward possible oversupply, and we believe the market may reach a supply 	
saturation point as soon as 2013.	
	
Our assessment of Fairmount Minerals' "fair" business risk (as our criteria 	
define the term) incorporates our view of the company's position as an 	
established player in the fracking sand industry and a leading producer of 	
resin-coated sand products. The company also benefits from a strong reserve 	
position consisting primarily of the highest quality white sands which meet 	
the requirements set forth by the American Petroleum Institute to be 	
classified as frac sand. We also note that while the majority of the company's 	
sand is sold for use as proppants, a portion is sold for use in industrial 	
applications. These factors somewhat offset the industry dynamics, though we 	
believe that the increasing number of frac sand market participants may 	
pressure Fairmount's influence in pricing and contract negotiations within its 	
highly concentrated customer base and its ability to source and acquire 	
additional reserves at economic prices.	
	
We expect Fairmount to generate EBITDA of between $380 million to $400 million 	
in 2012, an increase of approximately 15% over 2011 earnings. Our assumptions 	
incorporate the company's product mix and capacity expansions as well as our 	
expectation that the company's current contracted position will hold its sand 	
prices relatively steady during the year. Longer term, we expect market 	
saturation will put downward pressure on pricing and volumes, slowing the 	
company's annual revenue growth and reducing the company's operating margins 	
below the current range of 25% to 30%. We expect the company's year-end 2012 	
total adjusted debt to approximate $930 million, with leverage below 3x and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 20%. While we acknowledge that these 	
metrics are strong for the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, our 	
assessment also takes into account Fairmount's heavy debt load relative to 	
revenues, the possibility of future acquisitions, and the potential for a 	
shareholder friendly action given the company's private equity ownership.  	
	
Liquidity	
We view Fairmount's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. Our 	
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
     -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 	
months;	
     -- Liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%; and	
     -- In our view, we believe that the company's EBITDA could fall more than 	
our 15% threshold while still maintaining excess headroom under its financial 	
covenants. 	
	
Total liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2011, totaled $87 million, consisting of $12 	
million in cash and full availability under the company's $75 million 	
revolving credit facility due 2015. We estimate that cash flow from operations 	
will be above $225 million in 2012, which should cover the company's 	
anticipated $200 million in spending for capital expenditures and leave about 	
$30 million in free operating cash flow (FOCF). 	
	
Fairmount remains comfortably in compliance with its leverage covenant of 	
4.75x-a trend we expect to continue. The company has no significant debt 	
maturities over the next few years, and it fulfilled its mandatory debt 	
repayment obligation on its term loan with a lump sum payment in 2011. The 	
term loan also includes a cash flow sweep which will serve to modestly reduce 	
debt during the next several quarters. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Fairmount Minerals to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of 	
this report. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Fairmount's strong 	
asset base, established position in the market, and operating leverage will 	
provide support for the current rating despite major fluctuations in industry 	
dynamics and increasing market rivalry. Our rating incorporates the 	
expectation that Fairmount will maintain operating margins above 25%, adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA levels below 4x and FFO to debt above 20% over the next 12 to 	
18 months. In addition, we expect that any potential acquisitions or 	
shareholder rewards would not negatively impact the company's financial risk 	
profile.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if credit metrics were to weaken from 	
current levels such that we expected adjusted leverage to be sustained above 	
4x. This could occur if competition intensifies, causing Fairmount's 	
contracted position and production levels erode more significantly than we 	
currently anticipate, or if the company pursues a major debt financing for an 	
acquisition or a dividend.	
	
A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term due to the 	
potential for adverse change occurring in the market. However, we might 	
initiate one if Fairmount were to maintain its leading standing in the 	
industry by further solidifying its current competitive position over the next 	
several years and by expanding its geographic diversity to reduce dependence 	
on a single end market. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
Fairmount Minerals Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      BB-/Watch Pos/--	
	
Fairmount Minerals Ltd.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                BB-/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

