FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Northeast Utilities $1.15 bln commercial paper programs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Northeast Utilities $1.15 bln commercial paper programs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to Hartford, Conn.-based holding company Northeast Utilities'
(NU) $1.15 billion 4(2) commercial paper program. In addition, we
assigned an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating. NU will use the commercial
paper program for working capital requirements and other general corporate
purposes. The program will be backed by a $1.15 billion syndicated committed
credit facility that will mature in July 2017. The new NU commercial paper
program will replace subsidiary NSTAR LLC's existing commercial paper program on
July 25, 2012.

The corporate credit rating on NU is 'A-' and the outlook is stable.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Commercial Paper, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST

Northeast Utilities
 Corporate Credit Rating                 A-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

Northeast Utilities
 Short-term corporate credit rating      A-2
 $1.15 Bil. Commercial Paper Program     A-2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.