TEXT-S&P keeps Cequel ratings unchanged

July 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on cable-TV operator Cequel Communications Holdings LLC (rated ‘B+’ with a stable outlook) are not affected by the announcement that Cequel’s existing owners have agreed to sell the company to BC Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The transaction includes $1.985 billion of total common equity and $500 million of new debt, plus assumption of the company’s approximate $4.2 billion of existing debt. We expect leverage to increase as a result of the $500 million in incremental new debt, but to remain within our parameters for the current rating and outlook, given the company’s “fair” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. We calculate debt to EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, at about 6.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared to the 6.0x under the existing capital structure, including our adjustment for preferred stock at the parent, which we expect to be redeemed in this transaction. Since the company has also received a $500 million senior unsecured bridge loan commitment from Credit Suisse, we expect to retain our “adequate” liquidity assessment on the company.