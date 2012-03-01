FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6, 2006-9
March 1, 2012 / 10:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6, 2006-9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings
to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
series 2006-6 and on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC series
2006-9 (see list).	
 	
The lowered ratings follow losses on account of recent credit events in the 	
underlying reference entities that have caused the notes to incur partial 	
principal losses.	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
	
RATING LOWERED	
	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6	
           Rating 	
Class    To        From 	
IA       D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IB       D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IC       D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IIA      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IIB      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IID      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-9	
	
           Rating	
Class    To        From 	
IA       D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IC       D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IIA      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IIB      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IIC      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
IID      D (sf)    CCC- (sf)

