TEXT-S&P revises Hunter Defense outlook to negative
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Hunter Defense outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Hunter Defense's earnings are significantly less than we expected, 	
resulting in tight covenant compliance and weakened credit protection 	
measures, and future demand is uncertain because of U.S. military budget 	
pressure. 	
     -- We are revising our long-term outlook on the company to negative from 	
stable and affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating. 	
     -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the 	
first-lien debt one-notch to 'BB-' based on lower assumed valuation in a 	
default scenario	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in 	
near-term demand stemming from U.S. defense budget pressure	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Hunter Defense Technologies Inc. and 	
revised the outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, we lowered our 	
issue ratings on its first-lien debt one notch to 'BB-' and revised the 	
recovery rating to '2' from '1'. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to negative is based on near-term demand uncertainty 	
combined with earnings lower than we had expected. Hunter has experienced 	
delays in orders due to the late signing of the fiscal 2012 defense budget, 	
pressure on future U.S. defense budgets, and changing mission requirements. As 	
a result, it had a covenant cushion of less than 10% as of Dec. 31, 2011. In 	
addition, debt to EBITDA has increased to 4.9x for the 12 months ended Dec. 	
31, 2011, from 4.1x in 2010 because of reduced profitability, which some debt 	
reduction helped offset. 	
	
Although we expect earnings to stabilize at current levels in the next few 	
months and eventually improve modestly, we believe a significant amount of 	
uncertainty still surrounds the U.S. defense budget. In particular, because of 	
the huge federal budget deficit and current political landscape, we believe 	
that the fiscal 2013 defense budget will likely not be signed into law on time 	
by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2012. This could result in delays 	
in orders for Hunter's products, as the military will be likely be funded via 	
a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year levels, until the 	
budget is passed. In addition, the fiscal 2013 budget proposal does not take 	
into account the possible additional $600 billion of cuts over the next decade 	
(starting Jan. 1, 2013) under the sequestration process triggered by the 	
November 2011 failure of the Congressional budget "super committee." However, 	
we do not believe Congress will implement the full amount of cuts. 	
	
We assess Hunter's financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as our criteria 	
define the term) due to its "less than adequate" liquidity and very aggressive 	
financial policy, tempered by good free cash flow generation. We view the 	
company's business risk profile as "weak" because of its modest revenue base 	
and somewhat limited product diversity. Hunter's credit metrics have 	
deteriorated recently and, if this continues, may no longer support the 	
current rating. However, we expect improvement in credit metrics, specifically 	
debt to EBITDA of 4x-4.5x and FFO to debt of about 15% (currently 10%), over 	
the next 12-18 months. Despite reduced demand for its products in recent 	
months, we believe Hunter has a flexible cost structure and has done a good 	
job preserving relatively high margins by cutting costs. We think this trend 	
will continue and that EBITDA margins, currently 17% for the 12 months ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011, will show modest improvement over the next two years. 	
	
Demand for Hunter's products could fall moderately over time because of 	
currently planned reductions in defense spending. Hunter manufactures products 	
that support U.S. troops such as tactical shelters; environmental control 	
units (ECU) and power systems; and military heaters and chemical, biological, 	
radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) filters and systems. It derives the majority 	
of its revenues from the operations and maintenance (O&M) portion of the 	
budget, which increased 6% in the President's fiscal 2013 budget request. The 	
O&M portion of the budget is generally more stable than the procurement and 	
research and investment accounts. However, as part of the roughly $260 billion 	
in planned spending reductions over the next five years that are reflected in 	
the 2013 budget, President Obama has announced plans to reduce the size of the 	
Army to 490,000 troops by 2017 from 570,000 currently. In addition, Hunter 	
derives a meaningful portion of its revenues from the war in Afghanistan, 	
which is winding down. 	
	
Although the longer-term outlook is more challenging, the President's plan to 	
shift toward a more agile military could partially mitigate the impact of a 	
smaller military because Hunter's products support an expeditionary force. 	
Also, the company could benefit in the near term from the need to replace and 	
refurbish used equipment as the U.S. reduces its presence in Afghanistan. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Hunter's liquidity as "less than adequate" because Hunter has less 	
than a 10% EBITDA cushion in its leverage covenant, which limits debt to 	
EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to 4.5x. We believe Hunter will 	
remain in compliance with its covenants over the next year, potentially by 	
further reducing debt or receiving an equity cure from its owner, if needed. 	
However, given the recent reduction in earnings and the limited cushion, the 	
potential for a covenant breach has increased; a further disruption in demand 	
could cause a violation. 	
	
Free cash flow has been solid through the first six months of fiscal 2012 	
primarily because of lower working capital needs. Hunter recently used cash on 	
hand to pay down $26 million of its second-lien debt, reducing cash balances 	
to $9 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. We believe sources of liquidity will exceed 	
uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months although free cash flow may 	
fluctuate from quarter to quarter, given the unpredictability in orders. The 	
company has a $20 million un-drawn revolver, but a covenant breach could limit 	
access. 	
	
Recovery analysis 	
For the complete analysis, please see our recovery report on Hunter Defense 	
Technologies Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. Demand for Hunter's products remains uncertain 	
because of U.S. defense budget pressures. We believe Hunter will be able to 	
restore credit metrics to be more in line with the rating over the next year 	
and improve its covenant cushion. However, we could lower the ratings if 	
delays in military funding result in debt to EBITDA greater than 5x or FFO to 	
debt less than 10% for a sustained period or if a covenant breach further 	
strains liquidity. We could also lower ratings if Hunter Defense or its parent 	
pursues a dividend recap or similar actions that cause a material 	
deterioration in Hunter's financial profile. We could revise the outlook to 	
stable if debt to EBITDA improves to less than 4.5x, FFO to debt rises to more 	
than 15% and covenant cushion improves to more than 15%. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept., 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Hunter Defense Technologies Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--	
 Senior secured (second-lien)           B-	
  Recovery rating                       6	
	
Ratings Lowered	
 Senior secured (first-lien)            BB-                BB	
  Recovery rating                       2                  1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

