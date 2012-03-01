TEXT-S&P revises Hunter Defense outlook to negative

Overview -- Hunter Defense's earnings are significantly less than we expected, resulting in tight covenant compliance and weakened credit protection measures, and future demand is uncertain because of U.S. military budget pressure. -- We are revising our long-term outlook on the company to negative from stable and affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the first-lien debt one-notch to 'BB-' based on lower assumed valuation in a default scenario -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in near-term demand stemming from U.S. defense budget pressure Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Hunter Defense Technologies Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on its first-lien debt one notch to 'BB-' and revised the recovery rating to '2' from '1'. Rationale The outlook revision to negative is based on near-term demand uncertainty combined with earnings lower than we had expected. Hunter has experienced delays in orders due to the late signing of the fiscal 2012 defense budget, pressure on future U.S. defense budgets, and changing mission requirements. As a result, it had a covenant cushion of less than 10% as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, debt to EBITDA has increased to 4.9x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 4.1x in 2010 because of reduced profitability, which some debt reduction helped offset. Although we expect earnings to stabilize at current levels in the next few months and eventually improve modestly, we believe a significant amount of uncertainty still surrounds the U.S. defense budget. In particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and current political landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 defense budget will likely not be signed into law on time by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2012. This could result in delays in orders for Hunter's products, as the military will be likely be funded via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year levels, until the budget is passed. In addition, the fiscal 2013 budget proposal does not take into account the possible additional $600 billion of cuts over the next decade (starting Jan. 1, 2013) under the sequestration process triggered by the November 2011 failure of the Congressional budget "super committee." However, we do not believe Congress will implement the full amount of cuts. We assess Hunter's financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as our criteria define the term) due to its "less than adequate" liquidity and very aggressive financial policy, tempered by good free cash flow generation. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" because of its modest revenue base and somewhat limited product diversity. Hunter's credit metrics have deteriorated recently and, if this continues, may no longer support the current rating. However, we expect improvement in credit metrics, specifically debt to EBITDA of 4x-4.5x and FFO to debt of about 15% (currently 10%), over the next 12-18 months. Despite reduced demand for its products in recent months, we believe Hunter has a flexible cost structure and has done a good job preserving relatively high margins by cutting costs. We think this trend will continue and that EBITDA margins, currently 17% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, will show modest improvement over the next two years. Demand for Hunter's products could fall moderately over time because of currently planned reductions in defense spending. Hunter manufactures products that support U.S. troops such as tactical shelters; environmental control units (ECU) and power systems; and military heaters and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) filters and systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the operations and maintenance (O&M) portion of the budget, which increased 6% in the President's fiscal 2013 budget request. The O&M portion of the budget is generally more stable than the procurement and research and investment accounts. However, as part of the roughly $260 billion in planned spending reductions over the next five years that are reflected in the 2013 budget, President Obama has announced plans to reduce the size of the Army to 490,000 troops by 2017 from 570,000 currently. In addition, Hunter derives a meaningful portion of its revenues from the war in Afghanistan, which is winding down. Although the longer-term outlook is more challenging, the President's plan to shift toward a more agile military could partially mitigate the impact of a smaller military because Hunter's products support an expeditionary force. Also, the company could benefit in the near term from the need to replace and refurbish used equipment as the U.S. reduces its presence in Afghanistan. Liquidity We assess Hunter's liquidity as "less than adequate" because Hunter has less than a 10% EBITDA cushion in its leverage covenant, which limits debt to EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to 4.5x. We believe Hunter will remain in compliance with its covenants over the next year, potentially by further reducing debt or receiving an equity cure from its owner, if needed. However, given the recent reduction in earnings and the limited cushion, the potential for a covenant breach has increased; a further disruption in demand could cause a violation. Free cash flow has been solid through the first six months of fiscal 2012 primarily because of lower working capital needs. Hunter recently used cash on hand to pay down $26 million of its second-lien debt, reducing cash balances to $9 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. We believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months although free cash flow may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, given the unpredictability in orders. The company has a $20 million un-drawn revolver, but a covenant breach could limit access. Recovery analysis For the complete analysis, please see our recovery report on Hunter Defense Technologies Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. Demand for Hunter's products remains uncertain because of U.S. defense budget pressures. We believe Hunter will be able to restore credit metrics to be more in line with the rating over the next year and improve its covenant cushion. However, we could lower the ratings if delays in military funding result in debt to EBITDA greater than 5x or FFO to debt less than 10% for a sustained period or if a covenant breach further strains liquidity. We could also lower ratings if Hunter Defense or its parent pursues a dividend recap or similar actions that cause a material deterioration in Hunter's financial profile. We could revise the outlook to stable if debt to EBITDA improves to less than 4.5x, FFO to debt rises to more than 15% and covenant cushion improves to more than 15%. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept., 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008