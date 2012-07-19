TEXT-Fitch says U.S. Bancorp continues to outperform peers

July 19 - U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported second quarter 2012 (2Q‘12) net income of $1.415 billion, equating to a very strong 1.67% return on assets, which is up from 1.60% in the sequential quarter and 1.54% in the year ago quarter. The company’s return on equity was similarly strong at 16.5% in 2Q‘12. Fitch notes that USB’s operating performance continues to exceed that of peers, and is reflective of USB’s strong ratings (long-term Issuer Default Rating of ‘AA-'), which Fitch just recently affirmed. USB’s earnings were driven by a still strong net interest margin (NIM) of 3.58%, which Fitch believes is solid, though moderately lower than the 3.60% NIM of the sequential quarter. Fitch would expect the company’s NIM to modestly decline over the near-to-intermediate term as lower deposit re-pricing opportunities are nearing or at a floor and the company continues to absorb yield compression on its securities portfolio. These pressures should be partially offset by the higher yields of some increased loan balances. While USB’s overall average loan portfolio grew a modest 1.9% from the sequential quarter and a more robust 7.7% from the year-ago quarter, Fitch’s analysis indicates the loan portfolio is growing even better than the topline growth indicates. Specifically, USB has driven strong growth in commercial loans and commercial mortgages, as well as having begun holding more residential mortgages - particularly jumbos - on balance sheet. This has been somewhat offset by reductions in construction and development loans and covered assets. Fitch believes the incremental yield generated from this loan growth should help slow the decline in the company’s NIM, particularly as USB uses cash flows from the low-yielding investment portfolio to fund growth. Additional boosts to earnings came from good growth in non-interest income, which primarily benefited from another quarter of strong mortgage banking revenue. As some larger competitors have exited the mortgage space, USB as well as others have gained share amidst strong refinancing activity. Given the recent rally in mortgage rates, Fitch expects USB’s mortgage revenue to remain strong over the next quarter or two. While non-interest expenses did increase modestly from the sequential quarter and more moderately from the year-ago quarter due in large part to higher compensation and higher professional services expenses, the company was still able to benefit from strong operating leverage, as revenue grew much faster than the expense base. This is also evidenced by the company’s peer-leading efficiency ratio which declined to 51.1% in 2Q‘12, down from 51.9% in the sequential quarter. On balance, USB’s asset quality trends continue to improve. In 2Q‘12 the company benefited from a sizable reduction in construction and land development non-performing assets, partially offset by an increase in non-accrual loans on junior lien home equity loans. Given the size of the company’s balance sheet and good earnings power, Fitch views this increase in the home equity category as manageable. Given the company’s earnings profile, Fitch views USB’s capital position as strong. USB’s Tier 1 Capital was 10.7% at 2Q‘12, and its Tier 1 common ratio using Basel I definitions was good at 8.8%. Additionally, using fully phased-in Basel III proposals, USB’s Tier 1 common ratio was still reasonable at 7.9%.