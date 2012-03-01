FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects names on 2 Farm Credit System, FNMA Issues
March 1, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects names on 2 Farm Credit System, FNMA Issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the
issuer names on $125 million 1.27% bonds due Jan. 18, 2017, and $1 billion 0.6%
bonds due March 6, 2014, issued by Farm Credit System Banks and Fannie Mae
, respectively. The bonds are rated 'AA+', and the outlook is
negative.	
	
We had incorrectly attributed these two issues to the Federal Home Loan Banks 	
(FHLB). The error was the result of the receipt of erroneous information about 	
the obligor from the underwriter.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Corrected	
	
Farm Credit System Banks 	
 $125 mil. 1.27% bonds due 2017       AA+/Negative	
	
Fannie Mae	
 $1 bil. 0.6% bonds due 2014          AA+/Negative	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

