TET-Fitch affirms Hypolan NV/SA Comp Hyla-1

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypolan NV/SA Comp Hyla-1 (Hypolan) class A notes, as follows: Class A (ISIN BE0002386580) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The transaction is a Belgian RMBS securitisation of prime mortgage loans originated and serviced by Caisse De Depot et de Credit Agricole SCRL (AGRICAISSE) and Deposito En Kredietkas van de Landbouw CVBA (LANBOKAS). Both entities are owned directly or indirectly by Credit Agricole SA (a French entity; 'A+'/Negative /'F1+'). The affirmation follows a review of the performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio and reflects the credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated tranche. The loans securitised in Hypolan have an original loan-to-value ratio of 81.2% and had 2.8 years of seasoning at closing. The current pipeline of loans in arrears by more than three months is just below 1% of the current portfolio. Defaults have been gradually increasing but remain low. Defaulted loans are defined as loans that have been identified as such by the servicer and in relation to which a special debt recovery process has been initiated. The principal balance of defaulted loans is fully provisioned via available excess spread, which may include recoveries from previously defaulted loans. As of May 2012, cumulative gross defaults were around 0.5% of the initial pool balance and cumulative recoveries received from defaulted loans in this period stood at 27.0% of the total defaulted balance. Fitch expects period defaults in the next 12 months to remain low based on stabilised arrears level. To date, seven out of 31 defaulted loans have been taken into possession and no losses have been reported since transaction close. While delinquencies are slightly higher than those typically seen in prime Belgian RMBS transactions, the pool's performance has remained stable under the current economic environment. The transaction has continued to perform in line with Fitch's expectations. Belfius Bank (formally known as Dexia Bank Belgium), which acts as the interest swap counterparty, was downgraded to 'A-'/Stable/'F1' from 'A'/RWN/'F1' in January 2012 and had opened a swap collateral account with the account bank. The May 2012 investor report showed that no collateral was being posted as the mark-to-market value of the swap is currently in favour of the swap counterparty. The investor report also shows that ING Bank N.V. ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') has replaced KBC Bank N.V. ('A-'/Stable/'F1') as the transaction account bank. The transaction allows permitted variations, such as changes of interest rate on the loans, variation in amortisation profiles and maturity extensions. Fitch has analysed the potential shift in portfolio characteristics that may occur as a result of permitted variations and modelled worst-case portfolios. The agency considers the current CE levels sufficient for the respective stresses in the transaction, and has therefore affirmed the rating on the notes. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: In addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports and Loan Tapes. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Belgium' dated 11 August 2011 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria