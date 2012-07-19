FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: 2012 earnings outlook mixed for U.S. life insurers
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 4:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: 2012 earnings outlook mixed for U.S. life insurers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Earnings Outlook Mixed for U.S.
Life InsurersJuly 19 - Fitch Ratings anticipates modest improvement in industry
profitability for the full year 2012. Results to date have been broadly in line
with rating expectations, although Fitch's outlook recognizes uncertainties
associated with the challenging macroeconomic environment. Ongoing low interest
rates, equity market volatility, Eurozone debt crisis contagion risk, and the
slow economic recovery are key concerns.

Modest earnings improvement in 2012 for U.S. life insurers have been driven by
active management of crediting rates on spread-based business, improved fee
income driven by growth in assets, ongoing expense management, favorable
investment results, and selected acquisitions.

Average adjusted operating return on assets for a sample group of companies
improve to .97% in 2012 from .88% in 2011. The improvement is based on
annualized first quarter results, which benefited in part from a 12% increase in
the S&P 500 index. Given the second-quarter decline in the equity markets and no
let up in the other pressures, Fitch anticipates a more modest improvement in
full-year results than first quarter results would indicate.

Fitch believes insurers face an uphill battle in materially improving returns
and earnings-based interest coverage metrics in 2012. While the impact of low
rates has been manageable, Fitch notes that flexibility to further reduce
crediting rates will be more limited in a sustained low rate environment.

The full report, '2012 Earnings Outlook Mixed for U.S. Life Insurers' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Sept. 22, 2011.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.


     

    Criteria
    Regulatory
    Form NRSRO
    Terms Of Use
    Endorsement Policy
    Privacy Policy
    Code of Ethics
    Site Index
    Press Room

Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.