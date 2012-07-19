TEXT-Fitch rates Access Bank's senior notes 'B(EXP)'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Netherlands-based Access Finance BV's guaranteed unsecured unsubordinated notes a Long-term expected rating of 'B(EXP)' and an expected Recovery Rating of 'RR4(EXP)'. The Recovery Rating for the issue is in accordance with Fitch's soft cap for Nigeria. The final rating is contingent on the final documentation conforming to information already received. The notes' expected rating is aligned with the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of its 100%-parent, Access Bank Plc (Access, 'B'/Stable) based on Fitch's belief that Access will support debt issued by Access Finance BV, if required. Access Finance BV was incorporated to raise funds in the international capital markets for Access and its subsidiaries. The notes are expressed to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed. The notes' ratings would be sensitive and directly-linked to any change in Access's Long-term IDR. The bond will have a term to maturity of five years. Access is rated as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'. Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B' National Long-term rating: 'A-(nga)' National Short-term rating: 'F2(nga)' Viability Rating: 'b-' Support Rating: '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B'Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011 and 'National ratings', dated 19 January 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance National Ratings Criteria Nigerian Banks: Key Rating Drivers for the Sector