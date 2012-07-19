TEXT-Fitch affirms Dun & Bradstreet IDR at 'A-'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (D&B) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is shown below. RATING RATIONALE: --The ratings are supported by D&B's ability to generate strong, consistent free cash flow; its solid credit-protection measures; high barrier to entry relating to its database; and the company's ability to leverage its database into multiple revenue-generating products. Ratings also reflect the visibility of the company's revenue base, as well as Fitch's belief that management will be financially prudent with acquisitions. --Rating concerns include limited revenue diversification (over 60% of total revenue is from D&B's Risk Management product line ), potential weakness and pricing pressures in the Sales & Marketing (SMS) segment, which account for approximately 30% of revenues. Additionally, as with other highly rated media companies, the potential threat of financial policy revisions is an inherent concern. --The ratings incorporate the recent pressures in the North American RMS (40% of total revenues), down 4.7% for the 2012 first quarter. The decline has been driven in part by non-DNBi customers opting for lower usage base contracts. Fitch does not believe this is a secular trend and is driven by customers taking advantage of near-term savings in response to weak economic trends. --Fitch expects unadjusted gross leverage to be maintained under 2 times (x). There is tolerance in the rating for leverage to go slightly above the 2.0x level for a brief period (six to 12 months) as a result of an acquisition. --Ratings reflect increased legal costs associated with the investigation into Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services (Roadway) potential violation of Chinese consumer data privacy laws and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company self-reported the potential FCPA violations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of Justice. Currently, the timing and potential fines related to these investigations are unknown. D&B has shut down Roadway, and the impact on consolidated operations will be minimal. Fitch notes that the Roadway operations generated approximately $23 million in revenues and $2 million in operating income. Given the size of the operations, Fitch believes any fines would be manageable within the company's consolidated credit profile and liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the intermediate term and would only be achieved through an explicit public commitment by management to a more conservative stance toward leverage (around 1.25x) with a long-term rationale for such a change. --The ratings would be pressured if the business operations experienced weakness materially beyond Fitch's expectations, without a commensurate pullback on share repurchases. This may include continued pressures in the North American RMS business that drove consolidate Fitch calculated EBITDA declines in the high-single digits. --Fitch does not expect, and the rating has little tolerance for increased shareholder-friendly activity that drove leverage over 2.0x. REVENUES AND EBITDA Fitch expects revenues in 2012 to be flat and EBITDA to be up in the low single digits. The change in revenues is expected to be primarily driven by positive growth in international operations and SMS, offset by declines in the North American RMS business. Fitch believes that the investments made by D&B into enhancing its database and analytics will drive new product innovation and use cases. Barring an economic contraction, Fitch believes revenues can grow in the low to mid-single digits in 2013 and 2014 and EBITDA to grow in the mid-single digits during this period. LIQUIDITY AND LEVERAGE PROFILE: D&B has adequate liquidity, supported by approximately $663 million of availability under its $800 million credit facility due 2016 (reduced by $137 million in borrowings) and $118 million in cash, as of March 31, 2012. Fitch believes that most of the cash balance is located outside the U.S. The company's maturity schedule is manageable and consists of $400 million senior notes due April 2013, $300 million senior notes due November 2015, and $137 million revolver balance due October 2016. Fitch expects D&B to have sufficient liquidity and access to the capital markets to meet all debt maturities. The rating incorporates Fitch's expectation that D&B would reduce share repurchases and build liquidity in the event that the economic environment and/or credit markets were to materially deteriorate. The company's LTM free cash flow (after dividends; FCF) was $214 million, with a strong FCF to debt ratio of 25%. Fitch expects annual FCF to be approximately $200 to $225 million in 2012 and 2013. D&B's total pension plans were under funded by approximately $590 million at year-end 2011. However, only roughly 73% of the pension obligation is related to the U.S. qualified plan, which is approximately $290 million underfunded and was frozen in 2007. Fitch believes the company will have sufficient liquidity to handle its funding obligations, in accordance with the Pension Protection Act, and is reflected in Fitch's FCF expectations. Leverage was 1.6x as of the LTM period ended March 31, 2012. The company has publicly indicated its intention to maintain a conservative balance sheet and to keep absolute level of debt at or near its current levels (approximately $1 billion) for the near future. Fitch expects 2012 year end leverage to be approximately 1.7 to 1.9x. Fitch has affirmed D&B's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'A-'; --Commercial paper and short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Bank Credit Facility at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).