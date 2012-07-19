FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P rates Dryden XXIII senior loan fund notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 5:22 PM / 5 years ago

S&P rates Dryden XXIII senior loan fund notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund/Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund LLC's 
issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting 
primarily of broadly syndicated senior-secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class X and A through E notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
legal structure, collateral portfolio, and timely interest and principal 
payments, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund/Dryden XXIII 
Senior Loan Fund LLC's $382.0 million floating- and fixed-rate notes (see 
list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior-secured 
loans.

The ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (excluding excess spread), 
and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by 
Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using 
the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt 
obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund/Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund, 
June 27, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For Monitoring 
U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, April 14, 2011
     -- Comments Requested On Proposed Changes To Rating Agency Confirmation 
Approach, Aug. 16, 2010
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish 
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default 
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
     -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash 
Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
     -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands 
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
     -- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 
21, 2002

RATINGS ASSIGNED
Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund/Dryden XXIII Senior Loan Fund LLC

Class                 Rating              Amount

X                     AAA (sf)              2.50
A-1                   AAA (sf)            270.50
A-2a                  AA (sf)              19.75
A-2b                  AA (sf)              15.00
B (deferrable)        A (sf)               28.75
C (deferrable)        BBB (sf)             20.25
D (deferrable)        BB (sf)              16.25
E (deferrable)        B (sf)                9.00
Subordinated notes    NR                   31.40

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.