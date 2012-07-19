FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Essential Power's debt prelim 'BB' rating
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 5:33 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Essential Power's debt prelim 'BB' rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Essential Power LLC has ownership in 1,721 megawatts of nominal power 
generation capacity. The project is refinancing debt raised initially in 
2008-2009 when Essential Power was known as North American Energy Alliance, 
consisting of an outstanding $310 million first-lien facility and $205 million 
in second-lien securities, with a $565 million senior secured first-lien term 
loan facility.
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' rating and preliminary '2' 
recovery rating to Essential Power's $565 million senior secured term loan and 
$100 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit 
facility.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the company's 
relatively stable revenue streams will allow for deleveraging over the loan 
tenor, to about $200 per kilowatt by the time hedges expire in 2016.

Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'BB' rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Essential Power LLC's 
(Essential) $565 million senior secured term loan and $100 million senior 
secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit facility. The 
preliminary '2' recovery rating indicates substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of 
principal in a default scenario. Ratings are preliminary pending final 
structure and documents review. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Essential (and Holdco Essential Power Holdings LLC) is a ring-fenced, 
special-purpose entity that owns 1,721 megawatts (MW) of nominal generation 
capacity spread between gas-fired, fossil-fuel, and hydro assets in the 
Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnect and the Independent System 
Operator-New England (ISO-NE) regions. The project is 100% owned by Australian 
pension fund manager Industry Funds Management. Essential is refinancing debt 
raised initially in 2008-2009 when the company was known as North American 
Energy Alliance, consisting of a $310 million first lien facility and $205 
million in second lien securities. The project will also have a $100 million 
senor secured revolver. The term loan matures in 2019 and the revolver in 
2017. Essential will repay the term loan through a 100% cash flow sweep.

Lakewood and Newington, the two combined cycle facilities, are subject to 
purchase power agreements (PPA) and hedge agreements. Lakewood has a PPA 
through 2014 for 215 MW of capacity. Newington has an energy conversion 
agreement (ECA) though mid 2014. Both counterparties are creditworthy 
entities, and do not influence Essential's ratings, in our opinion. When the 
ECA expires, Newington will be subject to heat rate call options with through 
August 2016. The two larger peaking plants, Ocean Peaking Power and Rock 
Springs, are subject to heat rate call options through 2015 each for 100 MW of 
capacity. Essential's facilities also earn merchant revenue and capacity in 
the PJM and ISO-NE markets.

Our 'BB' preliminary ratings reflect cash flow generation from mostly natural 
gas-fired assets and some hydro and kerosene-fired assets. Some revenues 
receive support from the PPA, heat rate call options, and capacity revenues 
earned in the PJM and in the ISO- NE capacity markets, which we view as having 
higher quality of cash flow than merchant revenues. We also view leverage at 
closing of $328 per kilowatt (kW) as modest and commensurate with other 'BB' 
rated peers. Detracting from credit is asset concentration. Newington 
contributes 37% of gross margin through the life of the term loan. Similarly, 
the top two contributors account for 56%, which is relatively high compared 
with similarly rated peers. In addition, weaker operating performance that 
expected at Lakewood, the other significant contributor, could potentially 
trap cash at the asset because of project-level debt. However, we expect 
Lakewood's debt to be paid off by 2013. 

Bolstering credit is the fact that the company generates stable free cash flow 
in the early years that is 100% swept for the benefit of lenders under the 
project structure. We estimated that the company will generate 85% of gross 
margins from capacity revenues, the PPA and hedges through 2015, which ensures 
a good base of revenue certainty in the near term. We base the rating on the 
project's diverse portfolio of assets across two markets, as well as initial 
leverage that compares favorably with other 'BB' rated assets. 

To assess the variable revenue streams we make a number of assumptions that we 
then sensitize. Key assumptions for our base case projections include Henry 
Hub natural gas prices of $2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 
thereafter. For capacity payments, we assumed $136.50 per MW-day in the PJM 
-EMAAC region for the 2016/2017 deliver year and beyond and floor prices for 
the ISO-NE through the term loan maturity.

A key ratings consideration is that the company is able to reduce leverage to 
about $200 per kW by the time of hedge expiry in 2016 and to $153 per kW by 
the end of 2018, about half a year before the term loan matures. Debt service 
coverage ratios (DSCR) exhibit some strength, with a minimum of 1.44x in 2016 
and an average of 2.26x though the life of the loan. We also ran a number of 
sensitivity cases. Three key sensitivities included: 
     -- 10% higher-than-expected fixed and variable O&M costs; 
     -- 10% higher-than-expected non-long-term service agreement (LTSA) major 
maintenance costs; and 
     -- An availability stress represented by a 10% decline in capacity 
factors (capacity revenue at the PJM assets would decline if a higher number 
of forced outages occurs).  

Under our sensitivity case, the DSCRs varied but were generally no lower than 
1.21x, and refinance risk no higher than $179 per kW.

To summarize, the 'BB' ratings reflect the following risks:
     -- Lack of geographical diversity; the portfolio exists is in the 
northeastern U.S. and is not regionally diversified.
     -- Limited asset diversity, with the two largest assets contributing 
about 56% to gross margins through the term loan maturity.
     -- Essential Power is not perfectly hedged under the heat rate call 
options at Ocean Peaking Power and Newington, and gas is not perfectly hedged 
under the option at Newington, which exposes the project to some basis risk.
     -- Exposure to merchant power markets.
     -- Cash flows are sensitive to fluctuations in the capacity markets of 
PJM and ISO-NE.
     -- Cash flows from the Lakewood facility are distributed to Essential 
Power only after servicing project-level debt; distribution tests may result 
in trapped cash if the facility performs poorly.
     -- 185 MW of the portfolio consist of either peaking facilities with high 
heat rates (12,000 to 13,000 million Btu per MW) or old hydro generation that 
could lose significant value in the coming decades.

The following strengths adequately offset those risks at the given rating 
level:
     -- 85% of forecasted gross margins through 2015 consist of more stable 
sources of revenue such as capacity payments, hedge revenue, and PPA revenue.
     -- Lenders benefit from a 100% cash flow sweep, although there is some 
leakage for tax distributions.
     -- There is transparent capacity pricing through early 2016 in PJM and 
ISO-NE for eligible assets.
     -- There is no project-level debt at any of the projects except Lakewood, 
which has a modest $11.4 million (pro rata) that will be paid down by 2013;
     -- Under our base case, merchant gross margins account for 12% of total 
gross margins through 2015, showing how the portfolio depends less on its 
merchant assets in the near term.
     -- There is restriction on asset sales; Newington and Lakewood cannot be 
sold.
     -- Project document also restrict additional debt; while the incremental 
revolver may be raised, any amount over $20 million requires a ratings 
affirmation. Similarly, any new debt can only be used to repay the existing 
first-lien facilities.
     -- The two combined-cycle gas turbine projects have long-term service 
agreements with the original equipment manufacturers, which should minimize 
the volatility of major maintenance costs.

Liquidity
Liquidity exists in the form of a $100 million revolving credit facility. This 
will be used to fund the six month debt service reserve, a letter of credit 
facility for necessary postings under PPA and gas supply and transportation 
contracts, and  for working capital and capital spending (all of which may be 
used to issue letters of credit). In addition, about $9 million of proceeds 
from the financing will be used to fund an operating reserve.

Recovery analysis
The preliminary recovery rating on the term loan and revolver is '2', 
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal 
if a payment default occurs.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's 
relatively stable revenue streams, consisting of the PPA, hedges, and capacity 
payments, will allow for deleveraging over the loan tenor, to about $200 per 
kW by the time hedges expire in 2016. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the 
limited asset diversity, the age of the assets, and the project's exposure to 
merchant power revenue. If the assets underperform operationally, causing 
energy gross margins and capacity payment revenue to fall below expectations, 
we could lower the ratings. Specifically, we would consider a downgrade if 
refinancing risk increases to more than $200 per kW.

Related Criteria And Research
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List
New Ratings

Essential Power LLC
$565 mil sr secured term loan      BB(prelim)/Stable
 Recovery rating                   2(prelim)
$100 mil sr secured credit fac     BB(prelim)/Stable
 Recovery rating                   2(prelim)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.