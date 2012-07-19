TEXT-Fitch revises Banco Industrial e Comercial S.A. outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 19 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook on Banco Industrial e Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) long-term national rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. A complete list of the ratings actions is included at the end of this press release. The revision of the Outlook on the long-term national rating to Stable is due to a larger than expected deterioration of the bank's asset quality in 2011 (9.7% D-H rated loans in 2011 vs. 6.7% D-H rated loans in 2010). The deterioration was due to the combined effects of an increase in delinquency ratios with a more challenging economic scenario. An additional factor was the implementation of more strict provisioning criteria in order to enhance the bank's alignment with the Brazilian Central Bank's regulations. Bicbanco's national ratings reflect the strength of its franchise in the middle market segment and financial fundamentals, diversified funding and good liquidity position. On the other hand, the ratings take into account the recent deterioration of its asset quality ratios, with negative impacts on its profitability and capitalization, which is composed of a significant portion of Tier 2 capital. The expressive increase on provisioning expenses led to a reversion on the loan growth pace, as the loan portfolio was reduced by 12.7% in 2011 contrasting with a 45.1% growth in 2010. Both factors directly impacted the bank's bottom line, resulting in a drop in Bicbanco's profitability ratios from recent levels. Loan loss reserve coverage also remains low when compared to its local peers. An upgrade of Bicbanco's ratings will depend on a sustained improvement of asset quality ratios and a normalization of credit costs. More specifically, Fitch expects that credit costs may come down and stabilize around 30% of pre-impairment operating profits; while loan loss coverage should improve up to historic levels around 70/80% aided with an impaired loan ratio converging to the median of banks focused on retail lending to SME's and individuals. Under such assumptions, Fitch expects that Bicbanco should be able to recover its profitability ratios to levels above 1.5% (Operating ROAA) and also, enhance its internal capital generation in order to fund its growth and preserve current Fitch Core Capital Ratio (FCCR). A longer than expected recovery of asset quality ratios resulting in a sustained period of meager profits (Operating ROAA below 1%) and a contraction of the bank's FCCR below 10% could trigger a negative rating action. In Fitch's opinion, given the funding challenges of medium size banks in Brazil, Bicbanco should maintain ample liquidity levels and appropriate asset and liability management in order to shelter its performance from sudden changes on market sentiment. Since the first half of 2011, Bicbanco redefined and reinforced important credit policies and processes to improve the formalization of transactions and increase its credit concession selectiveness, reducing the average risk of its portfolio. Provisioning criteria became stricter, which should also continue to impact the bank's performance in 2012 through pressures on its margins. Fitch also believes that the search for a moderate but sustainable growth of the bank's portfolio will tends to decrease volatility of the bank's results from 2013 on. It will also reduce the level of credit losses, which could benefit the ratings. During the adjustments made, Bicbanco maintained an extremely comfortable liquidity profile, similar to what has happened over the last years. Fitch believes that the bank will keep its strategy, though it notes that a reduction in the excess liquidity presented in 2011 when the bank contained the expansion of its loan portfolio. The good liquidity, positive gap and favorable funding costs should continue to represent a positive factor in the comparison with its peers. Bicbanco is a middle sized bank with focus in middle market companies with net sales between BRL 50 million and BRL 500 million. Founded in 1938, as a credit cooperative, it is controlled by the Bezerra de Menezes family and, since 2007, has its shares listed on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (Bovespa). Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Long-term national rating affirmed at 'A+(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1(bra)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)