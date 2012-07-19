FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises Banco Industrial e Comercial S.A. outlook
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 19, 2012 / 5:43 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Banco Industrial e Comercial S.A. outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 19 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook on Banco Industrial e
Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) long-term national rating Outlook to
Stable from Positive. A complete list of the ratings actions is included at the 
end of this press release. 

The revision of the Outlook on the long-term national rating to Stable is due to
a larger than expected deterioration of the bank's asset quality in 2011 (9.7% 
D-H rated loans in 2011 vs. 6.7% D-H rated loans in 2010). The deterioration was
due to the combined effects of an increase in delinquency ratios with a more 
challenging economic scenario. An additional factor was the implementation of 
more strict provisioning criteria in order to enhance the bank's alignment with 
the Brazilian Central Bank's regulations.

Bicbanco's national ratings reflect the strength of its franchise in the middle 
market segment and financial fundamentals, diversified funding and good 
liquidity position. On the other hand, the ratings take into account the recent 
deterioration of its asset quality ratios, with negative impacts on its 
profitability and capitalization, which is composed of a significant portion of 
Tier 2 capital. The expressive increase on provisioning expenses led to a 
reversion on the loan growth pace, as the loan portfolio was reduced by 12.7% in
2011 contrasting with a 45.1% growth in 2010. Both factors directly impacted the
bank's bottom line, resulting in a drop in Bicbanco's profitability ratios from 
recent levels. Loan loss reserve coverage also remains low when compared to its 
local peers.

An upgrade of Bicbanco's ratings will depend on a sustained improvement of asset
quality ratios and a normalization of credit costs. More specifically, Fitch 
expects that credit costs may come down and stabilize around 30% of 
pre-impairment operating profits; while loan loss coverage should improve up to 
historic levels around 70/80% aided with an impaired loan ratio converging to 
the median of banks focused on retail lending to SME's and individuals. Under 
such assumptions, Fitch expects that Bicbanco should be able to recover its 
profitability ratios to levels above 1.5% (Operating ROAA) and also, enhance its
internal capital generation in order to fund its growth and preserve current 
Fitch Core Capital Ratio (FCCR).

A longer than expected recovery of asset quality ratios resulting in a sustained
period of meager profits (Operating ROAA below 1%) and a contraction of the 
bank's FCCR below 10% could trigger a negative rating action. In Fitch's 
opinion, given the funding challenges of medium size banks in Brazil, Bicbanco 
should maintain ample liquidity levels and appropriate asset and liability 
management in order to shelter its performance from sudden changes on market 
sentiment.

Since the first half of 2011, Bicbanco redefined and reinforced important credit
policies and processes to improve the formalization of transactions and increase
its credit concession selectiveness, reducing the average risk of its portfolio.
Provisioning criteria became stricter, which should also continue to impact the 
bank's performance in 2012 through pressures on its margins. Fitch also believes
that the search for a moderate but sustainable growth of the bank's portfolio 
will tends to decrease volatility of the bank's results from 2013 on. It will 
also reduce the level of credit losses, which could benefit the ratings. 

During the adjustments made, Bicbanco maintained an extremely comfortable 
liquidity profile, similar to what has happened over the last years. Fitch 
believes that the bank will keep its strategy, though it notes that a reduction 
in the excess liquidity presented in 2011 when the bank contained the expansion 
of its loan portfolio. The good liquidity, positive gap and favorable funding 
costs should continue to represent a positive factor in the comparison with its 
peers.

Bicbanco is a middle sized bank with focus in middle market companies with net 
sales between BRL 50 million and BRL 500 million. Founded in 1938, as a credit 
cooperative, it is controlled by the Bezerra de Menezes family and, since 2007, 
has its shares listed on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (Bovespa).

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'A+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1(bra)'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.