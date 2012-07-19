TEXT-Fitch cuts Cambridge Academy, East, Ariz. revs to 'BB+'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on revenue bonds issued by the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Pima, Arizona, on behalf of Cambridge Academy East (the school or CAE) as follows: --$8.4 million charter school revenue bonds, series 2010 to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. Fitch recently published an exposure draft of the charter school rating criteria (Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft, dated July 19, 2012). The draft includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. If applied in the proposed form, the exposure draft would trigger a substantial number of downgrades to existing charter school ratings. After the exposure draft comment period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place on Rating Watch Negative those schools it views at risk of downgrades, which could include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews for those schools over the following six months, utilizing the new criteria. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of CAE, secured by a first mortgage on the financed facilities. The trustee receives payments directly from the state to cover debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAK OPERATING CHARACTERISTICS: The downgrade reflects primarily CAE’s negative margin for fiscal 2011 and expectation for stressed performance to continue into fiscal 2012, sustained operating pressure with declining state funding levels and slower than expected enrollment ramp up. UNCERTAIN FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The Negative Outlook acknowledges CAE’s weak operating characteristics that are further amplified by a sizeable future expense, bond debt service following a period of capitalized interest and potential revenue diminishment from lower per pupil aid payments. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) consumes 21% of operating revenues, which is quite high, but typical of the sector and somewhat offset by limited future debt needs. STANDARD CHARTER RISKS: CAE, like other charters, is subject to renewal risk and state funding volatility. CAE is also exposed to operational risk due to reliance on external party contracts for key management positions. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED FISCAL IMBALANCE: A continued trend of negative margins and inability to service debt with income from operations would likely lead to a rating downgrade. ENROLLMENT CHALLENGES: A failure to maintain and grow the current level of students at both campuses would place additional pressure on operations. CREDIT PROFILE CAE’s downgrade is based on weaker than expected fiscal 2011 performance, including particularly a negative 9% operating margin. Operating stress was driven by state aid cuts (down 8% from the prior year) and high depreciation expense for the year, reflecting the capital improvements to the school campuses from the 2010 bond issuance. Additionally, weak operating results are expected again in fiscal 2012 and additional expenses, mainly related to bond debt service payment, which will further strain CAE’s financial flexibility. Furthermore, state funding for fiscal 2012 is slightly lower than 2011 (down 0.5%) but expected to increase by 2% for fiscal 2013 and potentially offset prior operating deficits. The school hired a new financial manager in 2012, which is expected to help improve operating performance. Fitch estimates CAE will require multiple operating cycles to remedy the financial challenges it faces. To improve performance CAE expects to closely monitor expenses at each campus and cut non essential staffing and programs. Additionally, strategic shifting of key positions has enabled the school to create a position for an administrator, who is tasked with securing previously untapped governmental revenue sources. Given the recent changes at CAE, Fitch will continue to monitor the school’s operating results for changes in credit quality. Enrollment growth resulted from adding the seventh and eighth grades in school year 2011 and 2012, respectively. The headcount for the upcoming school year totals 640 students, nearly 17% higher than the student count in 2011 (548 students). The school’s wait-list of 29 students is significantly leaner than just a year ago (over 100 students) implying a thinning of demand at most grade levels. CAE competes for students with neighboring charter schools and has invested in extracurricular programs to retain and attract incoming students. Despite competition from well performing charter schools, Fitch acknowledges that CAE has been able to effectively grow and sustain enrollment through its 10 year operating history. Available funds defined as unrestricted cash and investments, increased to $509,000 in fiscal 2011 from $226,000 the prior year. Available funds equaled 15% of operating expenses ($3.4 million) and 6% of long-term debt ($8.45 million). Pro forma MADS of $660,000 (due at maturity in 2040) comprises a high 21.1% of unrestricted operating revenues which is not uncommon for charter schools rated by Fitch. CAE’s first debt service payment was paid in fiscal 2012 assisted partially by interest capitalized through October 2011. Net available revenues from operations in fiscal 2011 generated 0.8x coverage of actual fiscal 2012 debt service. This coverage figure should improve as the CAE streamlines costs and improves monthly cash flow. Fitch notes that the intercept mechanism for state fund disbursements to the school diverts funds first to the trustee for debt service before releasing monies for operations, ensuring adequate annual debt service coverage. CAE is an educational establishment founded by a family of educators. Originally chartered in 2002, CAE is in year 10 of its 15-year charter. CAE began operations in 1999 and currently operates two campuses situated in Maricopa County, AZ.