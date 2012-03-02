FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Axis Bank Ltd
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 2, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Axis Bank Ltd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Axis Bank Limited's (ABL)
proposed USD500m foreign currency senior unsecured notes a Long-term rating of
'BBB-'. The notes will be issued on 5 March 2012 by the bank's Dubai
International Financial Centre branch under ABL's EUR2bn medium term notes (MTN)
programme. The tenor of the notes will be 5.5 years.	
	
The notes are rated at the same level as ABL's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer	
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', as they will constitute direct, unsubordinated 	
and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its	
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations	
	
ABL's other ratings are as follows: 	
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable	
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3'	
- Viability Rating: 'bbb-'	
- Support Rating: '3'	
- Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' 	
- Foreign Currency senior debt: 'BBB-'	
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable	
- INR57bn subordinated lower tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'	
- INR6.53bn subordinated upper tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'	
- INR2.14bn perpetual tier 1 debt programme: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'	
Axis bank is eighth-largest bank in India with a strong franchise, sound 	
profitability and asset quality. The bank's reputation, established track record	
and capable management have enabled it to carve a leading position in certain 	
niches (e.g. debt syndication and underwriting) while ensuring growth over the 	
last five years	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.