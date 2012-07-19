TEXT-Fitch rates Erie County, N.Y. GOs 'A', outlook stable

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to general obligation (GO) bonds issued by Erie County, NY (the county): --$24.2 million public improvement serial bonds, series 2012A. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of July 30. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund various capital improvements. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A' rating on the following outstanding debt: --Approximately $200 million GO public improvement bonds series 2002A, 2003A, 2004A, 2004B, 2005A, 2005C, and 2006A; GO refunding bonds series 2005D-1 and 2005D-2; GO sewer bonds series 2002B, 2003B, 2004C, 2005B and 2006B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the county and contain a pledge of its faith and credit and ad valorem tax, subject to the 2011 state statue limiting property tax increases to lesser of 2% or an inflation factor (the tax cap law). This limit can be overridden annually by a 60% vote of the county's governing body. The county has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for debt service on outstanding GO bonds issued prior to this issue. No exemption is made under the tax cap law for debt service on outstanding GO debt; however, the constitutionality of this provision has not been tested. KEY RATING DRIVERS CONSTRAINED OPERATIONS BUT ADEQUATE RESERVES: The county's finances remain constrained by a high fixed-cost burden and reliance on intergovernmental and economically sensitive sales tax revenues. After recording six consecutive years of general fund balance increases, the county recorded a small fund balance reduction in fiscal 2011, but reserves remain adequate at 8% of expenditures. NARROW LIQUIDITY POSITION: Limited financial flexibility compounded by a narrow cash position and high levels of receivables, especially from the state and federal government, have led to increased cash flow borrowing in 2011, but is projected to decrease in 2012. DIVERSE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The county's economy has transitioned from a manufacturing employment base to one supported by a mix of government, healthcare, higher education and manufacturing. Unemployment rates, in recent years, have trended below the state. CONSISTENT TAX BASE GROWTH: The tax base is diverse and continues to grow with taxable values increasing by 14.6% since fiscal 2007. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The county's debt burden is manageable characterized by modest future borrowing needs, above-average debt amortization, and reasonable pension costs. TAX LEVY LIMIT: The current offering is rated on parity with outstanding unlimited tax GO (ULTGO) debt because the county may exceed the tax cap in any one year with 60% approval of the county legislature. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION IMPROVED LIQUIDITY: Although other credit factors have strengthened the county's still-limited available cash balances and reliance on short-term borrowing constrain the rating. CREDIT PROFILE DIVERSIFIED ECONOMIC BASE The county is located in western New York and includes the city of Buffalo, the second most populous city in the state. Over the past three decades, the county economy has successfully diversified. Leading employers include the state and federal governments, Kaleida Health and the University of Buffalo, part of the State University of New York system. Declining population trends experienced during most of the past decade appear to have leveled off in recent years. Wealth indices, including market value per capita of $51,000, are below the national and state benchmarks, consistent with the upstate New York region. The county's economy stabilized in 2010 after experiencing several years of job losses due to the recession. Unemployment rates exceeded 8% in 2009 but have since moderated and remain below the state but slightly above the national average. For May 2012 the county recorded an unemployment rate of 8.5% compared to state and national rates of 8.6% and 7.9%, respectively. Recent investments by General Motors in its Tonawanda engine plant and the state's multiyear commitment to the region to provide $1 billion of economic development incentives are expected to spur additional job growth. STEADY TAX BASE GROWTH DESPITE ECONOMIC DOWNTURN Taxable value growth has been consistent with valuations increasing in each of the past 10 years. The tax base, which is nearly 75% residential, benefits from a relatively stable housing sector which did not experience the price fluctuations over the past six years seen in other parts to the nation. Average annual tax base growth over the past five years was a healthy 3.3% although growth slowed to 1.8% in fiscal 2011. The county's four year plan through 2015 assumes assessment growth to average 1% annually, which Fitch believes is reasonable given current and planned investments in the county. The tax base is diverse with the 10 top taxpayers representing a modest 7.3% of taxable values. County property tax rates have not increased since fiscal 2009 and there are no plans to raise them at least through fiscal 2015. IMPROVED BUT STILL VULNERABLE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS Financial operations have shown consistent improvement from the early and mid-2000s, when successive operating deficits resulted in a negative unreserved general fund balance. The state created the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority (ECFSA; rated 'AA+' by Fitch) in 2005 to oversee and reform county finances to achieve structural balance. On Nov. 3, 2006, the ECFSA shifted from an advisory board to a hard control board in response to the county's projected out-year structural imbalances. As a hard control board, ECFSA had the power to invalidate contracts, impose wage and hiring freezes, and approve debt issuances. After instituting workforce reductions and other reforms and approving the county's multi-year budget plan, ECFSA reverted back to an advisory role in 2009. The county recorded general fund operating surpluses from 2005 through 2010 due in large part to tight controls on expenditures. In 2011, the county recorded a small $8.9 million (less than 1% of budget) deficit due primarily to one-time expenditures. Results for 2011 were better than anticipated as only $9.2 million of fund balance was used versus a planned use of $39.1 million. The mostly positive operating results have enabled management to rebuild the county's reserves to adequate levels. The county implemented GASB 54 in 2011, reporting an unrestricted (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance of $107.5 million or 8% of spending compared to an unreserved general fund balance of 8.6% of spending in 2010, both above the county's 5% fund balance target. CONSERVATIVE BUDGET ASSUMPTIONS FOR FISCAL 2012 For fiscal 2012, the county is budgeting a modest $7.4 million general fund balance drawdown while maintaining a reserve balance above 5%. The budget assumes a 2.5% growth in sales taxes and a slight increase in property tax revenues. Given the recent increases in the county's property and tax bases and conservative budgeting practices, Fitch believes that these assumptions are reasonable. For the five months ending May 2012, the county recorded a $6.7 million general fund positive variance. Sales taxes were up 2.7%, slightly better than the 2.5% budget, a reflection of the upturn in the local economy and the high value of the Canadian dollar relative to that of the U.S., attracting Canadian shoppers into the county. CONSTRAINED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY AND NARROW LIQUIDITY Despite the improved reserve level, the county's finances remain burdened with significant social service spending and narrow liquidity. Social service assistance accounted for approximately 46% of general fund expenditures in fiscal 2011, a high level of fixed costs, which constrain financial flexibility. Furthermore, liquidity levels are very thin as fiscal 2011 available general fund cash and investments of $29.8 million cover only nine days of operations. The county reports high levels of receivables and regularly utilizes cash flow borrowing to cover its expenditures each year. Cash flow borrowing has increased from $65 million annually in 2009 and 2010 to $88 million in 2011 but is projected to decrease to $80 million in 2012. Fitch's concerns regarding the county's high fixed costs and marginal liquidity are magnified given the county's reliance upon federal and state assistance, which are likely to experience future cuts, and economically sensitive sales tax revenues. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Debt burden is modest on a direct basis at 1.1% of market value but increases to an above average 6.2% of market value when taking into account the underlying debt of schools and localities within the county. Direct debt includes the county's guarantee of about $95 million of Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMCC) bonds which is presently fully paid by ECMCC. Direct debt is rapidly amortized with nearly 85% retired within the next 10 years. The county's debt plans are manageable with a modest $20 million of GO bonds planned annually through 2015 to meet capital needs. The county participates in the New York State and Local Employees' Retirement System (ERS), a state-run defined benefit plan for employee pension benefits. ERS is well funded reporting a funding ratio of 101% as of March 31, 2010 or a still-high 91% using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate. For fiscal 2011, the county's total pension contribution was $57.4 million, of which $33 million was funded by the general fund which represented a modest 2.5% of spending. The county also provides other post employment (OPEB) to retired employees on a pay-go basis. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the unfunded actuarial accrued liability was $786 million, or a moderate 1.7% of market value. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria