TEXT-S&P: Dexia Credit Local notes unaffected by tender offer
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Dexia Credit Local notes unaffected by tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'C'
issue rating on the EUR700 million undated deeply subordinated notes issued by
Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) is not affected by a tender offer
announced today by DCL. 	
	
The notes have been rated 'C' since DCL first deferred interest payment to 	
noteholders on Nov. 18, 2009, and is the same rating we would assign in the 	
event of an exchange offer we considered "distressed," as defined in our 	
criteria. We believe DCL will likely post a profit on the buyback of the notes 	
following the completion of the tender offer. However, the potential gain 	
would not, in and of itself, be sufficient for us to revise our current 	
assessment of DCL's capital.

