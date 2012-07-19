FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 7:12 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bay City, Mich. GOs at 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

July 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following rating on Bay City, Michigan
(the city) obligations:

--$18,825,000 in outstanding limited tax general obligation bonds (LTGO), series
2004, 2004B, 2005, 2008A, 2008B, and 2010A.

Additionally, Fitch assigns an implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO)
rating of 'AA-' to the city. The city has no outstanding ULTGO bonds.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The LTGO bonds and the implied ULTGO pledge are secured by the city's full faith
and credit and its ad valorem tax, subject to statutory and constitutional
limitations.

The ad valorem tax pledge securing the LTGO bonds is constrained by the state's
Headlee Amendment. The LTGO bonds are rated on par with the implied ULTGO rating
due to the strength of the city's reserves and the implied financial
flexibility. A reduction in the strong fund balances could result in a rating
distinction between the two ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG RESERVES; PRUDENT COST CONTAINMENT: The city's finance profile benefits
from strong cost containment balancing operations, and healthy fund balance
levels.

REVENUE PRESSURES: The city has largely absorbed state aid reductions and
declining property tax revenues to date by reducing expenditures and small uses
of fund balance.

LIMITED REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY: The tax rate is at the maximum
allowable rate, limiting the city's revenue flexibility. Expenditure flexibility
is limited in that fixed costs (debt service, pensions and post-employment
benefits) account for 53% of general fund spending.

DIVERSE ECONOMY; LOW WEALTH INDICES: Wealth, employment, and per-capita market
value data for the area are below average. The city is the center of the
regional economy and home to a diversity of industries.

MANAGEABLE DEBT; PROACTIVE LONG-TERM LIABILITY FUNDING: The city has a
manageable debt profile despite its limited taxable resources, is contributing
more than is actuarially required for its underfunded pensions, and is prudently
advance funding its other-post employment benefit (OPEB) liability.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

REDUCTION IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: While Fitch currently makes no distinction
between the ULTGO (implied) and LTGO ratings, meaningful erosion of overall
financial flexibility would change the credit profile and could result in rating
differentiation.

CREDIT PROFILE

Bay City is the county seat of Bay County and located on the Saginaw River,
approximately 112 miles from Detroit and 95 miles from Lansing, the state
capital. The city experienced a 5% population decline in the last Census to
34,932.

SUBSTANTIAL RESERVES; STRONG FINANICAL MANAGEMENT
The city's conservative budgeting practices and willingness to contain costs has
helped the city increase total fund balance substantially through the past five
years, up 21.5% on a nominal basis from 2007. This occurred despite recent state
aid and revenue sharing volatility and property tax cap revenue limitations with
declining taxable assessed value (TAV). However, the city's revenue flexibility
is constrained, as the city began levying the maximum permissible property tax
under state statute in 2007, and the state adjusted the statutory portion of its
local aid funding formula to an outcomes-based approach, the Economic Vitality
and Incentive Program (EVIP). The state change resulted in an overall 16%
reduction in state revenues. The city currently meets all three EVIP
requirements for funding and therefore qualifies for maximum state funding.

Financial results in fiscal 2011 resulted in an addition to fund balance,
leaving unrestricted fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned)
at a healthy 28.3% of expenditures and transfers out (spending). Financial
margins have been preserved through the recession largely through cost
containment by attrition, layoffs, and early retirements. In 2011, the city laid
off approximately 40 personnel, 33 of whom were called back after contracts were
resolved; at present, the city's workforce from 2009 to present is down 9.7%, to
323. The city is projecting to end 2012 with a small draw on fund balance of
$243,000, smaller than the original budgeted draw of $1,288,000. Fitch believes
this estimate is reasonable, given that state aid was conservatively budgeted
and is performing stronger than projected.

SMALL USE OF FUND BALANCE BUDGETED IN FISCAL 2013
The city's fiscal 2013 budget is balanced with use of $1.7 million of general
fund balance (8.2% of spending), consistent with prior city practice and which
it consistently underspends. The city continues to attempt to contain costs:
savings from recently ratified contracts with three unions includes an aggregate
10.8% to 12.4% reduction in labor costs for each bargaining unit. Contract terms
call for employee contributions of 20% to health insurance costs, consistent
with EVIP funding requirements. The state projects that state shared revenue and
EVIP funding will grow by 2% and 7% respectively for fiscal 2013.

DECLINING TAXABLE VALUE
The city's tax base has been negatively affected by macroeconomic trends
resulting in a 16% decline in TAV since 2008 and a -9.7% year-on-year drop in
state equalized value. Since the city is levying its maximum property tax,
further declines in either metric will result in a drop in revenues.

Property taxes represent 44% of general fund revenues in 2011, slightly down
from 48% in 2009 as a result of declines in TAV, causing the overall levy to
decline. Property taxes account for 44% of general fund revenues. Current tax
collections are weak at between 91%-93%.

DIVERSE EMPLOYMENT BASE; BELOW AVERAGE WEALTH LEVELS
The city's employment base is supported by government and medical employers,
with Bay Regional Medical Center (1,748), Bay City Public Schools (922), and Bay
County (525) representing the top three city employers. Since 2009, General
Motors has invested $154 million in its Powertrain facility in the city, all of
which is subject to a 50-year property tax abatement, and created or retained
174 jobs and employing a total of 325 people in 2011.

Unemployment has moderated somewhat to 8.8% in May 2012 from prior year (10.4%),
but remains above the state (8.6%) and national (7.9%) averages. Wealth
indicators are weak, with median household income at 73% and 69% of state and
national averages. The city's market value per capita is below average at
approximately $37,000. Notably, the poverty rate is 1.5 times the national
average.

MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Overall debt is low at $1,446 per capita but more moderate at 3.9% of full
market value, underlining the city's weak market value. The city's debt
amortizes rapidly, with approximately 79% of general fund supported debt retired
in 10 years. Debt service represents a manageable 8.3% of 2011 general fund
spending.

PROACTIVE PENSION AND OPEB FUNDING
The city participates in a state-administered agent defined benefit (DB) plan, a
public safety single-employer DB plan, and a defined contribution plan. The DB
plans are underfunded, most recently reporting an estimated 64% funded ratio
(using Fitch's more conservative 7% rate-of-return assumption). However, the
city is prudently contributing more than its actuarial required contribution for
the state-administered, a plan which should help to elevate it funding ratio.
Pension payments were an elevated 20% of 2011 general fund spending; however,
the city's required payment was only 12.6% of spending.

The city is prudently forward-funding its OPEB, spending $5.3 million 2011 on
its OPEB liability (25% of general fund spending). The required payment
represented 22% of spending and the city contributed an additional $754,000. The
city's OPEB trust has $6.2 million in assets, which the city expects to continue
to contribute to while affordable. The OPEB liability is a high 8.1% of the
city's market value.

Fixed costs (pension, post-employment benefit costs, and debt service) represent
considerable city expenditures at 53.3% of 2011 general fund spending; however,
the city has some budgetary flexibility from its prudent overfunding of pension
and OPEB obligations.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com,
and National Association of Realtors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
