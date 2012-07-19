FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts non-investment grade classes of GCCFC 2002-C1
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 7:13 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts non-investment grade classes of GCCFC 2002-C1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 19 - Fitch Ratings downgrades three classes of Greenwich Capital
Commercial Funding Corporation Commercial Mortgage Trust series 2002-C1,
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.

The downgrades are primarily due to an increase in Fitch expected losses. Fitch
modeled losses of 3.4% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original
pool are at 5.7%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch has
designated nine loans (21.3%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including four
specially serviced loans (7.8%).

As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has reduced by 67.6% to $381.8 million from $1.18 billion at issuance. Interest
shortfalls are affecting classes M through Q with cumulative unpaid interest
totaling $1.6 million. The transaction has become increasingly concentrated with
only 34 loans remaining in the pool. Seven loans (22.4%) are defeased, five of
which are among the top 15 loans.

The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a 266 room limited service
hotel located in Dayton, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in
November 2008 due to the borrower's request for loan modification. The borrower
filed bankruptcy in June 2010 after the special servicer initiated the
foreclosure process. The special servicer continues to work through the
bankruptcy court to cure the default.

The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a 49,416 square foot
(sf) mixed used retail/office property located in Greenwood Village, CO. The
loan has been on the master servicer watchlist since June 2006 due to declining
occupancy and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The borrower has been funding
the property operating shortfalls out of pocket and recently requested a loan
modification. The loan matures on November 2012. The most recent servicer
reported year end (YE) 2011 DSCR was 0.34x with 58% occupancy rate, compared to
a DSCR of 0.55x at YE2010 with 64% occupancy rate. The borrower has signed two
new leases which are expected to increase occupancy to 69% with projected DSCR
at 0.62x. The loan remains current.

Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated:
--$20.4 million class L to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE95%;
--$8.7 million class M to 'C/sf' from 'CCCsf';RE0%;
--$4.3 million class N to 'D' from 'CCsf';RE0%.

Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated:

--$171.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$46.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$11.6 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$14.5 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$20.4 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$16 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$16 million class G at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable;
--$17.4 million class H at 'AA+sf; Outlook Stable;
--$14.5 million class J at 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable;
--$20.4 million class K at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative.

Classes O and P have been depleted due to losses and remain at 'Dsf/RE0%'. Fitch
does not rate class Q. Class A-1, A-2, A-3, the interest-only classes XPB and
XP, and non-rated class SWD-B are paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn
the rating of the interest-only class XC.

Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions
is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S.
Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:

Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions

