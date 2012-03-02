FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises JDA Software outlook to negative
March 2, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises JDA Software outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 2 - Overview	
     -- We are revising the outlook on U.S. software applications provider JDA 	
Software Group to negative from stable and are affirming our 'BB-' corporate 	
credit rating, and senior unsecured ratings on the company.	
     -- The company was unable to file its form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 	
31, 2011 by the Feb. 29, 2012 deadline due to a review of its revenue 	
recognition policies for certain past years in connection with a previously 	
disclosed inquiry from the SEC. 	
     -- The company has an additional 15 calendar days to file its form 10-K.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Scottsdale, Ariz.-based JDA Software Group Inc. to negative from stable. We 	
also affirmed our ratings on JDA, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating 	
and our 'BB-' senior unsecured rating. The '3' recovery rating on the senior 	
unsecured debt remains unchanged.	
	
The outlook revision follows the company's filing of a form 12b-25 	
"Notification of Late Filing" with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 	
(SEC) with regard to its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec. 31, 	
2011. The filing provides the company with an additional 15 calendar days to 	
file its form 10-K. The company was unable to file its form 10-K as it is 	
reviewing its revenue recognition policies for certain past years in 	
connection with a previously disclosed inquiry from the SEC. 	
	
If the company does not file the 10-K following the 15-day extension and an 	
event of default occurs, the company has 60 days (beginning March 30, 2012) to 	
invoke a 365-day remedy on its $275 million senior notes by paying additional 	
interest on the notes at an annual rate equal to 0.50% of the principal amount 	
of the notes. Additionally, the company will seek waivers (by March 31, 	
2012--if required) from its bank group on its undrawn $100 million revolving 	
credit facility. Even if the credit facility is withdrawn, we would still view 	
JDA as possessing adequate liquidity--with good free cash flow generation and 	
unrestricted cash of $286 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on JDA reflect its second-tier presence in a highly competitive 	
and consolidating industry and its niche product offerings. A solid base of 	
recurring revenues and currently moderate leverage for the rating partially 	
offset these fundamental business characteristics. 	
	
JDA is a provider of software applications offering a comprehensive suite of 	
products, specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP), 	
supply-and-demand chain optimization, and analytics.	
	
The acquisition of I2 Technologies Inc. expanded JDA's customer base and 	
product capabilities into the discrete manufacturing market, provided 	
additional scale, and should help JDA realize cost synergies through higher 	
utilization and rationalization of the combined sales, product development, 	
and service organizations. Revenues for 2011 were $672 million with more than 	
one-third of that amount from recurring annual service and subscription fees. 	
Since the rating incorporates Standard & Poor's expectation for continued 	
acquisitive growth, the company's established track record of integrating 	
operations helps temper acquisition-related risk concerns.	
	
Oracle Corp. and SAP AG are the foremost players in the market for core ERP 	
software and services. They hold the majority share of the market, while the 	
remaining ERP marketplace is highly fragmented. Oracle and SAP derive much of 	
their business from large companies (greater than $5 billion in revenues). JDA 	
primarily focuses on smaller, midsize companies ($100 million to $5 billion in 	
revenues), which is a less penetrated market with higher growth prospects. 	
	
JDA's "fair" business risk (as defined in our criteria) reflect its high 	
customer retention rates, along with the fact that roughly 40% of revenues 	
derive from maintenance contracts, support good revenue visibility, and 	
enhance JDA's business position. Despite JDA's good market position in its 	
niche, the company still faces competitive pressures from the leading players, 	
which also participate in this segment and possess greater financial resources 	
and technical capabilities.	
	
JDA's "significant" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) 	
reflects EBITDA margins in the mid-20% area, largely because of increased 	
scale and cost-reduction efforts over the past several quarters. JDA generated 	
moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF; about $92 million in 2011), helped, 	
in part, by low capital expenditures (less than 3% of revenues) and minimal 	
working capital requirements. Total debt to EBITDA is below 2x. JDA generates 	
good free cash flow, averaging about $74 million over the past three years. 	
The company's financial flexibility has improved following the favorable 	
settlement and final resolution of a lawsuit filed by a customer. 	
	
JDA received a notice from the SEC requesting information related to revenue 	
recognition and other accounting and financial reporting matters for certain 	
past fiscal years. 	
	
Liquidity	
The company has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) and can 	
cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if EBITDA declines 	
moderately. In addition to good free cash flow generation, other liquidity 	
sources consist of unrestricted cash of $286 million as of Dec. 31, 2011), and 	
currently full availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We will monitor developments regarding the delayed 	
release of financial results, the SEC inquiry, and the company's negotiations 	
with its lenders. We do not currently have visibility about the timing of 	
JDA's filing of its financial statements, whether the scope of the SEC inquiry 	
will be expanded, nor the potential impact a negative outcome could have on 	
the company's financial results and assessment of its internal controls. 	
However, even with an extended filing delay, we believe that JDA's liquidity 	
should remain adequate over the next 12 months and that there is no 	
outstanding debt that could be accelerated during this period. Conversely, we 	
could revise the outlook to stable following the resolution of financial 	
reporting issues that results in minimal impact to ongoing business and 	
financial performance.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
JDA Software Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Negative/--    BB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
JDA Software Group Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

