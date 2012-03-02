TEXT-S&P revises JDA Software outlook to negative

March 2 - Overview -- We are revising the outlook on U.S. software applications provider JDA Software Group to negative from stable and are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating, and senior unsecured ratings on the company. -- The company was unable to file its form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 by the Feb. 29, 2012 deadline due to a review of its revenue recognition policies for certain past years in connection with a previously disclosed inquiry from the SEC. -- The company has an additional 15 calendar days to file its form 10-K. Rating Action On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based JDA Software Group Inc. to negative from stable. We also affirmed our ratings on JDA, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and our 'BB-' senior unsecured rating. The '3' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains unchanged. The outlook revision follows the company's filing of a form 12b-25 "Notification of Late Filing" with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with regard to its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The filing provides the company with an additional 15 calendar days to file its form 10-K. The company was unable to file its form 10-K as it is reviewing its revenue recognition policies for certain past years in connection with a previously disclosed inquiry from the SEC. If the company does not file the 10-K following the 15-day extension and an event of default occurs, the company has 60 days (beginning March 30, 2012) to invoke a 365-day remedy on its $275 million senior notes by paying additional interest on the notes at an annual rate equal to 0.50% of the principal amount of the notes. Additionally, the company will seek waivers (by March 31, 2012--if required) from its bank group on its undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility. Even if the credit facility is withdrawn, we would still view JDA as possessing adequate liquidity--with good free cash flow generation and unrestricted cash of $286 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Rationale The ratings on JDA reflect its second-tier presence in a highly competitive and consolidating industry and its niche product offerings. A solid base of recurring revenues and currently moderate leverage for the rating partially offset these fundamental business characteristics. JDA is a provider of software applications offering a comprehensive suite of products, specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply-and-demand chain optimization, and analytics. The acquisition of I2 Technologies Inc. expanded JDA's customer base and product capabilities into the discrete manufacturing market, provided additional scale, and should help JDA realize cost synergies through higher utilization and rationalization of the combined sales, product development, and service organizations. Revenues for 2011 were $672 million with more than one-third of that amount from recurring annual service and subscription fees. Since the rating incorporates Standard & Poor's expectation for continued acquisitive growth, the company's established track record of integrating operations helps temper acquisition-related risk concerns. Oracle Corp. and SAP AG are the foremost players in the market for core ERP software and services. They hold the majority share of the market, while the remaining ERP marketplace is highly fragmented. Oracle and SAP derive much of their business from large companies (greater than $5 billion in revenues). JDA primarily focuses on smaller, midsize companies ($100 million to $5 billion in revenues), which is a less penetrated market with higher growth prospects. JDA's "fair" business risk (as defined in our criteria) reflect its high customer retention rates, along with the fact that roughly 40% of revenues derive from maintenance contracts, support good revenue visibility, and enhance JDA's business position. Despite JDA's good market position in its niche, the company still faces competitive pressures from the leading players, which also participate in this segment and possess greater financial resources and technical capabilities. JDA's "significant" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) reflects EBITDA margins in the mid-20% area, largely because of increased scale and cost-reduction efforts over the past several quarters. JDA generated moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF; about $92 million in 2011), helped, in part, by low capital expenditures (less than 3% of revenues) and minimal working capital requirements. Total debt to EBITDA is below 2x. JDA generates good free cash flow, averaging about $74 million over the past three years. The company's financial flexibility has improved following the favorable settlement and final resolution of a lawsuit filed by a customer. JDA received a notice from the SEC requesting information related to revenue recognition and other accounting and financial reporting matters for certain past fiscal years. Liquidity The company has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) and can cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if EBITDA declines moderately. In addition to good free cash flow generation, other liquidity sources consist of unrestricted cash of $286 million as of Dec. 31, 2011), and currently full availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility. Outlook The outlook is negative. We will monitor developments regarding the delayed release of financial results, the SEC inquiry, and the company's negotiations with its lenders. We do not currently have visibility about the timing of JDA's filing of its financial statements, whether the scope of the SEC inquiry will be expanded, nor the potential impact a negative outcome could have on the company's financial results and assessment of its internal controls. However, even with an extended filing delay, we believe that JDA's liquidity should remain adequate over the next 12 months and that there is no outstanding debt that could be accelerated during this period. 