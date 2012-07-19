FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P keeps Conn. Student Loan 2004B, 2006B on watch positive
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P keeps Conn. Student Loan 2004B, 2006B on watch positive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We are providing a market update on the CreditWatch placements of our 
ratings on the subordinate notes issued out of Connecticut Student Loan 
Foundation, which remain on CreditWatch positive.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today stated that its 'A (sf)' ratings on the subordinate series 2004B and 
2006B notes issued out of the Connecticut Student Loan Foundation remain on 
CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on March 27, 2012 
(see list).

We placed our ratings on the subordinate series 2004 B and 2006 B notes on 
CreditWatch positive to reflect the growth in subordinate parity, which may be 
commensurate with a rating level that is higher than the current 'A (sf)' 
ratings. The total parity for each class was 104.70% and 104.80% as of Dec. 
31, 2011, and March 31, 2012, respectively.

In order to resolve the CreditWatch placements, we need updated information on 
the trust collateral and note composition. The trust recently sold part of the 
loan portfolio for an amount that exceeded the outstanding principal and 
accrued interest for the sold loans. Additionally, the trust has optionally 
redeemed some of the senior notes. We expect that the aforementioned loan sale 
and note redemptions will affect the trust's parity level, which we will 
consider during our analysis. We expect to receive updated information from 
the issuer and complete our analysis to resolve the CreditWatch placements 
within the next 90 days.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED RESEARCH
 
     -- S&PCORRECT: Connecticut Student Loan Foundation Ratings Affirmed On 10 
Classes; Two Ratings Placed On Watch Positive, May 10, 2012
 
RATINGS REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE

Connecticut Student Loan Foundation
                       
Series   Class   Rating                 
2004     B       A (sf)/Watch Pos
2006     B       A (sf)/Watch Pos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
