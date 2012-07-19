TEXT-Fitch: Posadas divestiture positive for creditworthiness

July 19 - Fitch Ratings believes that Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Posadas) announced divestiture of its South American assets benefits the issuer's credit quality. Posadas expects to use net proceeds of US$245 million, as some funds would be deposited into an escrow account, to reduce short-term indebtedness. According to the 2015 notes indenture, proceeds from an asset sale can be used for debt repayment if it is done within 365 days of the sale. The Negative Rating Watch on Posadas' ratings is likely to be removed once the transaction is concluded and proceeds are received. Fitch will then assess the ratings to reflect the new capital structure and expectations related to liability management of its 2015 notes. On a pro forma basis, using last 12 months as of March 31, 2012, Posadas' leverage ratios should improve. Adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio should approach 5.1 times (x) from 7.2x and total debt to EBITDA should approximate 4.2x from 7.2x. If non recurrent items of the fourth quarter of 2011 related to the vacation club and Ampersand are added back; adjusted total debt to EBITDAR should further improve to 4.1x approximating historical levels. The divestiture will boost liquidity but will also result in the loss of some geographical diversification. These assets have historically generated close to 14% of consolidated revenues and EBITDA, but during 2011 South American EBITDA was 19% of consolidated EBITDA due to the non-recurrent items mentioned above. On July 16, Posadas announced that it had reached an agreement with Accor S.A. to sell its South American operations for US$275 million. These assets include 15 hotels operating under the Caesar's Park and Caesar's Business brands. The transaction is expected to close by year-end. Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's solid business position, strong brand name and multiple hotel formats. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by increased leverage, and exposure to currency fluctuation which can pressure liquidity and industry cyclicality. Posadas' presence in all major urban and coastal locations in Mexico, consistent product offering and quality brand image have resulted in occupancy levels that are above the industry average in Mexico. The use of multiple hotel formats allows the company to target domestic and international business travelers of different income levels as well as tourists, diversifying its revenue base. Fitch currently rates Grupo Posadas as follows: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'; --Foreign currency IDR at 'B-'; --National scale rating at 'B+(mex)'; --USD200 million senior notes due 2015 at 'B-/RR4'; --MXN2.25 billion Certificados Bursatiles issuance Posadas08 due 2013 at 'B+(mex)'. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011; --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers', May. 4, 2012; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', Dec. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis