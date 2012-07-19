TEXT-Fitch rates Johnson County, Kan. GOs 'AAA'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Johnson County, Kansas (the county) general obligation (ULTGO) bonds: --$41.065 million internal improvement bonds, series 2012A; --$28.09 million internal improvement refunding bonds, series 2012B. The bonds are expected to be sold via competitive sale on July 26. Proceeds of the series 2012A bonds will be used to finance various wastewater improvements. Proceeds of the series 2012B bonds will be used to refund certain series 2005A bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$81.9 million outstanding ULTGO bonds at 'AAA'; --$62.5 million Johnson County Public Building Commission (PBC) bonds at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The ULTGO series 2009C, 2010 A,C&D, 2011A and 2012A&B bonds (rated 'AAA') are secured by the county's full faith and credit general obligation and its ad valorem tax pledge, without limitation as to rate or amount. The ULTGO series 2010B&E bonds (also rated 'AAA') are secured by the county's full faith and credit general obligation and its ad valorem tax pledge, without limitation as to rate or amount. However, the assessed valuation within the city limits of Olathe and Bonner Springs is excluded from the ad valorem tax pledge. The two cities account for roughly 17% of the county's total assessed valuation. The PBC bonds (rated 'AA+) are special limited obligations payable solely from lease payments made by Johnson County from any legally available funds. The county's obligation is absolute and unconditional without abatement, set-off or counterclaim. The obligation is not subject to annual appropriation, and the lease shall not terminate so long as the bonds are outstanding; however, no taxing power is pledged. KEY RATING DRIVERS ROBUST ECONOMY: The local economy is deep and diverse, and is further augmented by numerous career opportunities throughout the Kansas City MSA. SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: Residents display a superior socioeconomic profile as an affluent, well-educated community located proximate to the city of Kansas City. STRONG MANAGEMENT: Officials have demonstrated judicious financial management driven by conservative budgeting and prudent formal financial policies. SUFFICIENT RESERVES AFTER PLANNED DRAWS: The county's financial flexibility should remain strong even after planned operating deficits for the next several years and the county's low tax rate provides additional flexibility. MANAGEABLE DEBT & PENSION BURDEN: Debt ratios are manageable and pension costs, though increasing, are still moderate. RATING DIFFERENTIATION: The one-notch rating distinction between the ULTGO and the PBC reflects the PBC's more limited security pledge. CREDIT PROFILE ROBUST METRO-KANSAS CITY ECONOMY WITH LOW TAX RATES Johnson County is advantageously located 12 miles southwest of the city of Kansas City, providing easy access to numerous employment opportunities throughout the metropolitan region. The county's own local economy is deep and diverse, anchored by Sprint and Garmin (together employing roughly 11,000 people), healthcare, government, and engineering services. Additionally, the county will be adding an $850 million intermodal center in late 2013 and the headquarters of AMC Entertainment, which is expected to add 450 jobs. The county's taxable assessed value (TAV) has been relatively steady with only modest declines of 3.2% and 5.4% in fiscal 2009 and 2010, respectively. TAV has remained flat in the past two years and management projects that it will remain so in coming years. The tax rate has not changed in several years and is currently the lowest in the state at $17.70 per $1,000 of TAV, 32% lower than the second lowest county tax rate. Management does not expect to increase taxes in the near future, but is not opposed to doing so if necessary. Property taxes currently make up approximately 31% of general fund revenues, followed by sales tax revenues at 18% and charges for services at 12%. The county's population grew 20% over the past decade, and totaled 544,179 as of 2010, making Johnson County the most populous county in the state. Wealth levels are above average, with 2010 county per capita income levels equaling 146% and 139% of the state and national averages, respectively. The county's residents are well-educated, with 51% achieving higher education verse 27% for the national average. The county's 5.2% unemployment rate as of May 2012 was slightly better than the state average (5.8%) but notably better than the national average (7.9%). PLANNED OPERATING DEFICITS FOLLOW YEARS OF SURPLUSES The county generated general fund operating surpluses after transfers for five years through 2010 despite the deteriorating economic environment. Given the continual operating surpluses, the county accumulated substantial financial reserves. For fiscal 2010, the county ended the year with an $82.5 million unreserved general fund balance or 33% of spending. Going into 2011, as a result of the protracted economic slump, management budgeted both continued expenditure reductions and a draw on its ample general fund cushion. Officials originally budgeted a $14.7 million (4.8% of cash-basis budget) draw down on fund balance in 2011; however, the county finished the year with a $7.6 million deficit, lowering the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) to a still high 28% of spending including transfers out. The county budgeted an additional $20.5 million (6.1% of budget) general fund operating deficit in 2012 but is currently projecting the deficit to decline to $13.5 million. Sales tax revenues are currently ahead of budget, and the county is also benefiting from savings from vacant positions from a voluntary retirement incentive plan in late 2011. The county is considering additional smaller fund balance draws in out-years but plans to maintain at least a 25% unreserved balance in all cases. Fitch believes management will take the necessary measures to ensure sound financial management and preserve sufficient financial flexibility. The county's ability to restore structural equilibrium within the next several years and maintain adequate general fund reserves is material to rating stability. MANAGEABLE DEBT AND PENSION BURDEN The overall net debt burden is manageable at $4,138 per capita or 3.9% of full market value, with the majority of debt attributable to overlapping school districts and self-supporting wastewater debt. Direct debt is a nominal $486 per capita or 0.5% of full market value. The county has minimal plans for non-self-supporting debt in the near future. The county participates in two state sponsored defined benefit pension plans and also a defined contribution plan for its employees. Contributions in 2011 to the three plans totaled $17.9 million or equal to a modest 6.6% of general fund spending. The county projects moderate but manageable increases in pension contributions. Johnson County also provides other post employment benefits (OPEB) as an implicit rate healthcare subsidy, which is funded on a pay as you go basis. The unfunded actuarial accrued OPEB liability totaled a nominal $15.5 million or 0.03% of market value. 