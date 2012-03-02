FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P requests comments on methodology, assumptions for DPCs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P requests comments on methodology, assumptions for DPCs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is requesting comments on
its proposed methodology and assumptions for rating derivative product companies
(DPCs). This proposal follows "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change:
Methodologies And Assumptions For Analyzing Derivative Product Companies,"
published Dec. 23, 2010. 	
	
The proposed criteria would represent a material change in our rating 	
methodology and are intended to further enhance the comparability of DPC 	
ratings with ratings in other sectors, such as financial institutions, 	
corporates, and other areas of structured finance. The proposed criteria would 	
constitute a specific methodology and assumptions under our "Principles Of 	
Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011.	
	
Our proposal and the specific requests we are making are outlined in the 	
article "Request For Comment: Derivative Product Companies: Rating Methodology 	
And Assumptions," published March 1, 2012. 	
	
The proposed criteria would apply to any DPC set up by a sponsor bank/firm 	
where the DPC has an intermediation arrangement with the bank/firm and 	
risk-based "termination" or "continuation" triggers. Certain specific 	
characteristics of the proposed methodology would apply to either 	
"termination" or "continuation" DPCs as highlighted in this request for 	
comment (RFC). The proposed criteria would not apply to structures that do not 	
have a dominant back-swap counterparty.	
	
The changes proposed in this RFC would limit the highest rating on the DPC to 	
three notches above the rating on the sponsor bank, assuming the DPC meets 	
certain minimum standards, and, in certain circumstance, may result in the 	
rating on the DPC being below the rating on the sponsor bank. This proposal, 	
if adopted, would significantly recalibrate the analytical framework for 	
rating DPCs.	
	
Our initial analyses of the ratings impact under the proposed methodology show 	
that most of the five DPCs we currently rate would likely be rated in the 'AA' 	
rating category, given the current ratings on their sponsor banks and the 	
general analytical framework incorporated in their operating guidelines. These 	
initial results may be affected by changes in the final criteria based on 	
feedback received through this RFC. Additionally, if this proposed analytical 	
framework is adopted, the ratings on the DPCs may change if the sponsor bank 	
experiences rating changes in the future.	
	
RESPONSE DEADLINE	
	
All interested market participants are encouraged to submit written comments 	
on these proposed criteria. Please send your comments to 	
CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com by March 30, 2012. Once the comment 	
period is over, we will review the comments and then finalize and publish the 	
criteria. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations 	
Methodology and Assumptions--Expanded Framework, published Nov. 21, 2011.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- A New Level Of Enterprise Risk Management Analysis: Methodology For 	
Assessing Insurers' Economic Capital Models, published Jan. 24, 2011.	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 	
Assumptions For Analyzing Derivative Product Companies, published Dec. 23, 	
2010.	
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 	
Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.	
     -- Credit Rating Model: CDO Evaluator 5.1, published Aug. 16, 2010.	
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: 	
Special-Purpose Entities, published Oct. 1, 2006.	
     -- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, 	
published June 25, 2001.	
     -- Rating Derivative Product Companies, published Jan. 27, 2000.	
     -- Derivative Product Companies: Risks and Future Directions, published 	
Jan. 24, 2000.	
 	
 	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.