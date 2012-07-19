TEXT-S&P affirms Pre-Paid Legal Services rating

Overview -- Pre-Paid Legal's operating performance is in line with our expectations, and its credit metrics remain commensurate with its financial risk profile. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Pre-Paid Legal, and the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's revolver and the first-out term loan. -- We affirmed our rating on the company's last-out term loan at 'B', but we are revising the recovery rating on the loan to '4' from '3'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will continue to generate positive cash flow and credit metrics will remain near current levels over the next year, despite declining revenues. Rating Action On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Pre-Paid Legal Services Inc. (PPD). The outlook is stable. In addition, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's revolving credit facility and first-out term loan. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for debt holders in the event of payment default. We also affirmed our issue-level rating on the company's last-out term loan at 'B'. However, we revised the recovery rating on the loan to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debt holders in the event of payment default, from '3'. The company's membership base continues to be below peak levels. Consequently, the company's revenue base has declined. We believe membership recovery to peak levels will be difficult over the medium term. Rationale The speculative-grade ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that PPD continues to have a "highly leverage" financial risk profile, supported by the company's aggressive financial policy following the leveraged buyout transaction with MidOcean Partners in June 2011 that raised leverage to about 4.2x. (Note: We treat the $75 million of payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity as debt for our credit measure calculations.) The company has recently prepaid debt ($25 million at the end of last year and an additional $20 million after the March 2012 quarter) and we estimate adjusted leverage is now about 3.8x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. This is in line with our view that significant debt reduction is necessary to improve credit measures, as we expect the company will seek to increase membership production, which could lower margins due to upfront commission costs. (The company is privately held and does not publically disclose its financials.) Our forecast includes still-difficult economic conditions, including weak economic growth, high unemployment, and weak consumer spending growth through 2013. Our operating performance assumptions for the company over the next year include: -- Single-digit sales declines driven by the decrease in the overall membership base. -- EBITDA margin remaining near current levels based on its recurring members. -- Modest capital expenditures. -- No debt-financed dividends or acquisitions. -- No further debt prepayments, other than the required excess cash flow in March 2013. Based on this scenario, we expect credit metrics will remain near current levels. We estimate leverage could be in the low 4x area over the next year because of the company's preferred equity and accrued interest (which we treat as debt for our calculations). We estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at about 10% and EBITDA coverage of interest of about 2.5x. We forecast credit measures to remain consistent with the financial indicative ratios, including FFO to total debt below 12%, for the "highly leveraged" descriptor over the next year. The ratings also reflect our view that the company's business risk profile continues to be "vulnerable." This is supported by the company's narrow product focus and participation in a small niche segment of the legal service plan industry, as well as our belief that the gradual decline in the membership base since 2006 will be difficult to reverse over the next one to two years, despite some progress in view of the fact that member cancellations declined during the recent June quarter. The company is highly dependent on its former and existing membership base, which is about 1.4 million members but has declined by about 1% per year since 2006. Membership churn is high, and has consistently been between 27% and 28% since 2006. However, a portion of its members return. For example, in fiscal years 2008 through 2010, reinstated members accounted for between 15% and 18% of new members. PPD's business remains narrow, focused within a small segment of the legal service plan industry: the company focuses on individual and voluntary payroll deduction legal plans, as well as identity theft services. We believe free legal plans and employer-subsidized legal plans represent the majority of the industry. Further, we believe PPD has penetrated a large portion of the individual and voluntary payroll deduction segments, and that future growth is dependent on converting users of other types of legal plans or enrolling nonusers of legal plans. We believe this has been and will continue to be difficult, as evidenced by the membership decline since 2006. PPD's direct selling business model continues to generate cash flow even if the membership base remains flat or slightly declines. The commission plan is structured to pay selling associates a significant portion of first-year membership fees, with membership renewal commission rates declining sharply. As such, profitability and cash flow will decline if enough revenue growth is supported by first-year memberships as opposed to higher membership retention. Recent declines in membership production have helped increase cash flow generation, and we believe the company will continue to generate positive cash flow over the next year. Liquidity In our opinion, PPD has "adequate" liquidity, with cash sources expected to cover cash uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include surplus cash, FFO, and availability under the revolving credit facility. Cash uses include capital expenditures, working capital, debt amortization, and potential acquisitions. The company's debt maturity profile is manageable: the first-out term loan amortizes at $20 million per year, and represents the only amortizing debt in the capital structure. Because the company has prepaid debt, the next required excess cash flow payment is in March 2013 and principal debt amortization payment is not until March 2014. The term debt matures in 2016. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following: -- We view coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x over the next 18 months. -- We forecast net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15% from current levels. -- There are maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage covenants, which we estimate have over 30% covenant cushion. We believe sufficient headroom exists for EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching covenants. -- We estimate the company has about $30 million of availability under the revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $36 million at March 31, 2012. -- PPD has demonstrated the ability to generate cash flow, even if the membership base does not grow. We forecast the company will generate $50 million to $55 million of funds from operations over the next year. Recovery analysis The rating on the five-year revolver and five-and-a-half year tranche A term debt are 'BB-' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the five-and-a-half year tranche B term debt is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pre-Paid Legal Services to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on PPD is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will continue to generate positive cash flow despite our assessment that membership growth and revenue base are unlikely to materially improve. At the same time, we expect liquidity to remain adequate and covenant cushion to remain sufficient near 20%. We could lower our ratings if operating performance deteriorates, likely precipitated by lower membership retention and unprofitable growth causing liquidity to deteriorate to less than adequate and covenant cushion to fall below 10%. We estimate EBITDA would have to decrease by about 25% in order for this to happen (assuming debt levels remain near current levels). While unlikely over the next year, we could raise our ratings if the company stabilizes its revenues and operating performance improves, likely precipitated by higher membership retention and profitable growth, and the company reduces debt, causing leverage to improve to about 3.5x. The adjusted EBITDA would need to increase by about 10% in order for this to happen (assuming debt levels remain near current levels) or debt would need to decrease by about 8% (assuming EBITDA levels remain near current levels). 