TEXT-Fitch rates Pennsylvania GOs 'AA+', outlook remains negative

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following general obligation (GO) bonds of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania: --$361,300,000 GO bonds first refunding series of 2012. The bonds, which are being issued for refunding purposes, are expected to be offered via competitive bid on July 24, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on the commonwealth's outstanding GO bonds as well as the ratings on bonds supported by commonwealth appropriations that are listed at the end of this release. The ratings on the appropriation-backed securities are linked to the commonwealth's GO rating. The Rating Outlook on commonwealth GO and GO-linked debt remains Negative. SECURITY The bonds are direct and general obligations of the commonwealth, with full faith and credit pledged. KEY RATING DRIVERS --REDUCED FLEXIBILITY AMID GROWING PENSION COSTS: The Negative Outlook reflects the challenge presented by continued significant expected growth in pension funding obligations at a time of reduced financial flexibility, even with progress made in recent budgets. --SOLID ECONOMIC PROFILE: Despite some recent slowing, employment growth continues and Pennsylvania's unemployment rate has trended below national levels for more than a decade. Per capita personal income is above the national average. --MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: The commonwealth's debt ratios are in the lower end of the moderate range, just below the median for states rated by Fitch. While debt levels are expected to increase somewhat in the coming years due to outstanding authorizations, debt is expected to remain in the moderate range and new authorizations are expected to be limited. --PENSION FUNDING DEMANDS: The funding levels of the commonwealth's pension systems, historically adequate, have materially weakened, with annual contribution levels remaining well below actuarially required levels. Despite changes made in 2010 to soften sizable increases in contributions due to the systems, significant increases were required in the current-year budget and are forecast in the coming years. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Maintenance of the 'AA+' rating will depend on the commonwealth's ability to moderate, through sustainable measures, the increasing demands that pension obligations are placing on the budget while continuing a commitment to fiscal balance and replenishing reserves. CREDIT PROFILE Pennsylvania's 'AA+' GO rating reflects its lower moderate debt burden, sound economic profile, and efforts to return the budget to structural balance. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern about the expected significant growth in annual pension funding obligations in the coming fiscal years at a time when the commonwealth's financial flexibility remains limited, as reserves have been depleted and budget balancing to date already has required significant fiscal austerity. Fitch notes that progress towards restoring structural budget balance has been made with the enacted budget for fiscal 2013 and modest reserve replenishment is expected to begin this year. However, the current pension funding schedule would require increased contributions of more than $700 million in each of the coming fiscal years, which would absorb much of projected revenue growth, and even with these increases funding would remain below actuarially required levels. Fitch will closely monitor the commonwealth's efforts to manage pension obligations in the coming year as well as actual revenue performance vs. budget as the fiscal year progresses. Although additional spending control will be challenging given the extent of action taken in recent budgets, Fitch believes that the commonwealth is committed to maintaining budget balance. A $219 million balance projected for fiscal 2013 year-end, as well as $73 million expected to be deposited to the budget stabilization reserve fund, provides some cushion against underperformance. Recent revenue results have been markedly better than was the case in the recession, when revenues widely lagged expectations and, although reserves were drawn upon and other action taken, both fiscal years 2009 and 2010 ended with budgetary deficits. In fiscal 2011 tax revenues significantly outperformed expectations, up 6.2% year-over-year, and a surplus of approximately $1 billion was rolled into fiscal 2012. Despite midyear commonwealth predictions of significant underperformance in fiscal 2012, the year ended with general fund tax revenue 2.6% above the prior year and just 0.7% under estimate. An ending balance of $659 million equaled 2.4% of revenues, higher than projected at the time the budget was adopted following midyear action to ensure budget balance. The budget for fiscal 2013, which began on July 1, was enacted before the start of the fiscal year for the second year in a row, breaking a trend of late budget adoption. The budget included modest spending growth or flat funding for major programs, compared to a fiscal 2012 budget that reduced appropriations by 4.1% and made significant cuts to K-12 and higher education. The fiscal 2013 budget accommodated a significant increase in required pension contributions, to just over $1.6 billion. General fund tax revenue in fiscal 2013 is forecast at $28.1 billion, 3.4% above fiscal 2012 levels, with sales and income tax revenues projected to grow by 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively, to $9.2 billion and $11.3 billion. This follows the total year-over-year growth of 2.6% in fiscal 2012, when sales tax revenues were up 2.1% and income tax revenues 3.5%. Prior to the downturn, Pennsylvania's economy posted consistent annual employment growth despite continued manufacturing losses. Employment in 2008 was flat as U.S. employment fell, and once the recession hit Pennsylvania it was less severe and shorter than for the nation as a whole. In 2010, Pennsylvania's employment was 3.1% below 2007 levels while the U.S. had dropped 5.6%. Commonwealth employment grew 1.1% in 2011, on par with national growth, though year-over-year performance in 2012 has weakened. May 2012 employment in Pennsylvania is up 0.5% year-over-year compared to 1.4% growth for the U.S.; government employment in the commonwealth is down 2.3% year-over-year. State unemployment has trended near or below the national level for most of the last decade, and the commonwealth's unemployment rate as of May 2012 was 7.4%, below the national level of 8.2% for the same month. Per capita personal income, which has been at or near par with the nation for decades, has risen compared to the U.S. in recent years and for 2011 is estimated at $42,478, equaling 102% of the U.S. level and ranking 18th among the states. Pennsylvania is among the nation's oldest states, with a median age three years above the U.S. median level. The commonwealth's debt is primarily GO, and 61% is retired within 10 years. Issuance is limited by policy. Net tax-supported debt ratios have risen but remain lower-moderate as of June 30, 2012 at 2.8% of 2011 personal income. Debt levels are expected to rise in the coming years but remain in the moderate range. Pennsylvania's pension systems have historically been adequately funded. However, annual contributions have been below actuarially required levels for many years and, pursuant to statute, sharp jumps in required contributions had been expected beginning in fiscal 2013. Action by the legislature in 2010 lessened the projected impact, though significant jumps were still required for the current fiscal year and are still expected in the coming years barring legislative action. The funding levels for the State Employees' Retirement System (SERS) and the Public School Employees' Retirement Systems (PSERS) have declined in recent years, and continued declines are likely given that even the increased contributions are expected to be below actuarial levels. The most recent funded ratio for the SERS system, based on a 2011 actuarial study, was 65%, dropping to 59% using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption. For the PSERS system, the funded ratio as of the 2011 actuarial study was 69%, dropping to 66% when using a 7% discount rate assumption. On a combined basis, the burden of the commonwealth's net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations equals 8.6% of 2011 personal income, above the 6.6% median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The commonwealth is responsible for 55% of the liability of the Public School Employees' system. The unfunded liability is likely to rise as long as pension funding remains below actuarially required levels. Managing the demands of pension obligations on the operating budget is a key near-term fiscal challenge for the commonwealth. In conjunction with the affirmation of the commonwealth's GO rating and Negative Rating Outlook, Fitch has affirmed the following ratings that are supported by commonwealth appropriations and therefore linked to the commonwealth's GO rating. The Outlook on all of the ratings remains Negative. --Commonwealth Financing Authority appropriation-backed debt at 'AA'; --Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority (PEDFA) Convention Center Project, series A of 2010 and series B of 2010 (Federally Taxable - Direct Subsidy - Build America Bonds) at 'AA-'; --State Public School Building Authority federally taxable revenue bonds series 2010A, 2010B, 2011A, and 2011C (Qualified School Construction Bonds - Direct Subsidy) and series 2010C and 2011B, and 2011 D (Qualified Zone Academy Bonds-Direct Subsidy) at 'AA'; --Pennsylvania School Credit Enhancement Intercept Program at 'AA'; --Pennsylvania School Credit Enhancement Direct-Pay Intercept Program at 'AA'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Statement for Report The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global Insight. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria