#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned 	
to the senior unsecured note and the 'AA' ratings assigned to the mandatory 	
redeemable preferred stock (MRPS) issued by Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return 	
Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYE), a closed-end, non-diversified investment
management company advised by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. 	
	
A complete list of the rated senior securities follows at the end of this press 	
release.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
The rating affirmations reflect: 	
	
--Sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's published criteria;	
	
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in 	
the event of asset coverage declines;	
	
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations; 	
	
--The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment advisor. As of Jan. 	
31, 2012, the fund's total assets were approximately $1,425.4 million. 	
	
LEVERAGE	
	
As of Jan. 31, 2012, the fund's leverage was approximately $421 million, not 	
including accrued interest, or 30% of the total assets. The leverage comprised 	
$301 million of senior unsecured notes and $120 million of MRPS. 	
	
ASSET COVERAGE	
	
At the time of the rating affirmations of the senior unsecured notes, the fund's	
asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company 	
Act of 1940 (1940 Act), was in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset 	
coverage required by the 1940 Act with respect to debt. Also, at the time of 	
affirmation, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with 	
the Fitch overcollateralization (OC) test per the 'AAA' rating guidelines 	
outlined in Fitch's 'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' criteria 	
was in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent 	
with Fitch's 'AAA' criteria. 	
	
In addition, the fund's asset coverage ratio for MRPS, as calculated in 	
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 200%, which	
is the minimum asset coverage level required by the 1940 Act with respect to 	
preferred stock. The fund's asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance 	
with the Fitch OC test per the 'AA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's 	
applicable criteria was in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage 	
deemed consistent with Fitch's 'AA' criteria. 	
	
THE FUND	
	
Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc, Inc. is a non-diversified, 	
closed-end fund, which commenced its operations on June 28, 2005. The fund's 	
investment objective is to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis 	
on current income. The fund seeks to achieve that investment objective by 	
investing principally in equity and debt securities of companies in the energy 	
industry, such as energy related master limited partnerships, U.S. and Canadian 	
income trusts, marine transportation companies, and coal companies. 	
	
THE ADVISOR	
	
KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser, responsible for 	
implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy. It is a 	
subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne Anderson), a 	
Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser. As of Dec. 31,	
2011 Kayne Anderson and its affiliates managed approximately $14.2 billion. 	
Kayne Anderson has invested in MLPs and other midstream energy companies since 	
1998. 	
	
RATINGS SENSITIVITY	
	
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market	
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for	
any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. 	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
--$28,000,000 5.90% series B senior unsecured notes due on Aug. 13, 2012 at 	
'AAA';	
--$128,000,000 6.06% series C senior unsecured notes due on Aug. 13, 2013 at 	
'AAA';	
--$58,000,000 4.15% series D senior unsecured notes due on March 5, 2015 at 	
'AAA';	
--$27,000,000 3-month LIBOR + 155 bps series E senior unsecured notes due on 	
March 5, 2015 at 'AAA';	
--$30,000,000 three-month LIBOR + 145 bps series F senior unsecured notes due on	
May 10, 2016 at 'AAA';	
--$20,000,000 3.71% series G senior unsecured notes due on May 10, 2016 at 	
'AAA';	
--$10,000,000 4.38% series H senior unsecured notes due on May 10, 2018 at 	
'AAA';	
--$90,000,000 5.48% series A MRPS due on March 5, 2017 at 'AA';	
--$30,000,000 5.13% series B MRPS due on May 10, 2018 at 'AA'.	
	
The following rating is 'Paid In Full':	
--$9,000,000 series A senior unsecured notes.

