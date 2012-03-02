FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Louisville Gas & Electric 'A-2' rating
March 2, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Louisville Gas & Electric 'A-2' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to Kentucky-based electric utility Louisville Gas & Electric
Co.'s $250 million 4(2) commercial paper program. The company expects to use the
new commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate
purposes. Backing the program will be the utility's existing $400 million
revolving credit facility that terminates Oct. 19, 2016.	
	
(For the corporate credit rating rationale on Louisville Gas & Electric Co. 	
(BBB/Stable/A-2), see the summary analysis published on Nov. 1, 2011, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Louisville Gas & Electric Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                        BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
 $250 mil 4(2) commercial paper program         A-2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

